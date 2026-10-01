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'Toxic: What Happened in the Haight House?'— Chilling Look Behind One of Utah's Most Devastating Domestic Violence Cases

Image of the Haight family
Source: INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY/YOUTUBE

Elizabeth Chambers hosts Investigation Discovery’s two-hour special 'Toxic: What Happened in the Haight House?', premiering Tuesday, October 27.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:54 a.m. ET

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On Tuesday, October 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Investigation Discovery debuts its two-hour special Toxic: What Happened in the Haight House?, which examines the 2023 murders of Tausha Haight, her five children, and her mother in Enoch, Utah, according to the network’s announcement.

Elizabeth Chambers is hosting the special, and it will also be streaming eventually on HBO Max.

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Tausha's Fight for Independence

Image of Michael Haight
Source: INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY/YOUTUBE

Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Haight, two weeks before the killings.

The special explores how years of coercive control, emotional abuse and escalating violence were hidden behind the image of a seemingly perfect family, according to ID.

Building on her series Toxic, Chambers traces Tausha’s effort to leave her marriage to her husband, Michael Haight, which included filing for divorce two weeks before the murders.

True crime media commentator Annie Elise, host of the podcast “Serialously,” joins Chambers in discussing the red flags using the Lethality Assessment Protocol, a tool now used by law enforcement agencies across Utah and beyond.

The special also includes interviews with friends, therapists and advocates close to the family.

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Interactions With a Responding Officer

Image of the Haight home
Source: INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY/YOUTUBE

Michael killed Tausha, her mother, Gail Earl,and the couple’s five children in Enoch, Utah, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

In a new trailer, Chambers talks with one of the officers who responded to the call and asks him, “When you pulled up to the Haight’s house, what’s going through your mind?”

He replies, “I can’t even tell you the sinking feeling. It was an evil act."

Chambers also says in another part of the trailer that “the truth got swept under the rug.”

The special anchors ID’s fifth annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and new episodes of Toxic air on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

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The Killing in January 2023

Image of Elizabeth Chambers
Source: INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY/YOUTUBE

Utah lawmakers passed a law in 2023 requiring police to conduct lethality assessments when responding to intimate partner violence.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Michael, 42, shot and killed his wife, Tausha, 40, her mother, Gail Earl, 78, and the couple’s five children, Macie, 17, Brilee, 12, twins Sienna and Ammon, 7 and Gavin, 4, before he died by suicide.

In 2020, police in Enoch investigated Michael for allegations of abuse made by the couple’s eldest daughter Macie, but no charges were filed.

During that 2020 investigation, Tausha told an officer she didn’t believe charges were necessary and expected the investigation to be a “wake-up call” for Michael. A publication stated that she was deemed not to be in “high danger” at the time.

The Lethality Assessment Law

Image of D. Roy of the Enoch Police
Source: INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY/YOUTUBE

Utah lawmakers passed a law in 2023 requiring police to conduct lethality assessments when responding to intimate partner violence.

The killings came on the eve of Utah’s 2023 legislative session. That session, Utah lawmakers unanimously passed Senate Bill 117, which mandates that officers responding to intimate partner violence complete a 12-question lethality assessment, a publication reported.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, whose cousin was killed in a domestic violence case, advocated for the passage of the bill, and Gov. Spencer Cox signed it into law on Monday, March 20, 2023, with Henderson joining him. The law took effect on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

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