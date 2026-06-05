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Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Puts Her Chiseled Abs on Display in Spicy Campaign Photos

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @rhode/instagram

Hailey Bieber flaunted her figure in behind-the-scenes photos from her Rhode campaign.

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June 5 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber showed off toned abs in behind-the-scenes photos from her new campaign for her makeup and skincare line Rhode.

The model, 29, flaunted her figure as she interspersed official photos with backstage hijinks, including a thumbs-up photo showcasing her chiseled abs, a snap of her being silly wearing goggles and frizzed hair, and a palm tree-lined shot showing off her butt and finger tattoos in an Instagram post earlier this week.

She wrote, "Hop in guys. It’s a @rhode summer 🤎 coming June 9th."

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Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @rhode/instagram

The summer collection of Hailey Bieber's Rhode included Pocket Bronze and Highlight Milk.

The summer collection includes new products, such as Pocket Bronze and Highlight Milk, plus new shades of the Peptide Lip Tint and the Peptide Lip Shape.

Hailey is mom to Jack, 1, whose dad is Justin Bieber, 32, whom she married in 2018.

Fans raved.

"Absolutely beautiful, Hailey!" one posted.

Amelia Gray wrote, "Like so good."

A third posted, "Body tea. ☕️ 💦"

A fourth wrote, "It’s Hailey’s world and we’re just living in it 🤎"

Another said, "My jaw? On the floor."

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The History of Rhode

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @rhode/instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned abs.

In 2022, Hailey began Rhode with three products, including the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Restore Cream and the Peptide Lip Treatment.

The beauty brand was bought by e.l.f. in 2025, and Hailey joined as chief creative officer and head of innovation.

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Hailey Bieber Debuted New Tattoo

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Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @rhode/instagram

Hailey Bieber got cheeky when she stuck her tongue out.

Earlier in the week, Hailey showed off new ink when she debuted a mole-sized "22" on her back in butt-baring photos posted on Instagram.

The number may point to her birthday, November 22, or Jack's birthday, August 22.

She captioned the photos, "summer of @rhode."

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter previously showed off tiny tattoos on her hands and fingers. Her ink also includes neck tattoo of a diamond with “New York” written below it.

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Hailey Bieber Hopes to Have More Kids

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @rhode/instagram

Hailey Bieber wanted marriage and family 'from a super young age.'

Hailey opened up about wanting to expand her family.

“I definitely want more than one [child], but I’m taking it one at a time,” she told Interview Magazine during a chat published in April. “Some days I want two. Some days I want five.”

She added, “Yeah, I always wanted to be married and have kids and a family from a super young age.”

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Hailey Bieber Enjoys Motherhood

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber loves 'watching' Jack 'experience life for the first time.'

What’s her favorite part about being a mom?

“Just seeing this little human evolve before your eyes,” Hailey said. “They grow so fast and they change so much and there’s always so much excitement."

She continued, "You’re watching them experience life for the first time, so you kind of feel like you’re experiencing it that way with them.”

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