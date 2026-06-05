Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Puts Her Chiseled Abs on Display in Spicy Campaign Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber showed off toned abs in behind-the-scenes photos from her new campaign for her makeup and skincare line Rhode. The model, 29, flaunted her figure as she interspersed official photos with backstage hijinks, including a thumbs-up photo showcasing her chiseled abs, a snap of her being silly wearing goggles and frizzed hair, and a palm tree-lined shot showing off her butt and finger tattoos in an Instagram post earlier this week. She wrote, "Hop in guys. It’s a @rhode summer 🤎 coming June 9th."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rhode/instagram The summer collection of Hailey Bieber's Rhode included Pocket Bronze and Highlight Milk.

Article continues below advertisement

The History of Rhode

Source: @rhode/instagram Hailey Bieber showed off her toned abs.

In 2022, Hailey began Rhode with three products, including the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Restore Cream and the Peptide Lip Treatment. The beauty brand was bought by e.l.f. in 2025, and Hailey joined as chief creative officer and head of innovation.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Debuted New Tattoo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @rhode/instagram Hailey Bieber got cheeky when she stuck her tongue out.

Earlier in the week, Hailey showed off new ink when she debuted a mole-sized "22" on her back in butt-baring photos posted on Instagram. The number may point to her birthday, November 22, or Jack's birthday, August 22. She captioned the photos, "summer of @rhode." Stephen Baldwin’s daughter previously showed off tiny tattoos on her hands and fingers. Her ink also includes neck tattoo of a diamond with “New York” written below it.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Hopes to Have More Kids

Source: @rhode/instagram Hailey Bieber wanted marriage and family 'from a super young age.'

Hailey opened up about wanting to expand her family. “I definitely want more than one [child], but I’m taking it one at a time,” she told Interview Magazine during a chat published in April. “Some days I want two. Some days I want five.” She added, “Yeah, I always wanted to be married and have kids and a family from a super young age.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Enjoys Motherhood

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber loves 'watching' Jack 'experience life for the first time.'