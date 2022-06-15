The Rhode To Flawless Skin: Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Line Is Finally Here — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The most anticipated skincare launch of 2022 is finally here. After months of anticipation, Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode Skin is officially for sale.

Consisting of five products — the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in watermelon and salted caramel flavors alongside an an unscented option — the brand’s initial drop is notably small. But to Bieber, it seems this was a conscious choice, prioritizing quality over quantity.