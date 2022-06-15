The Rhode To Flawless Skin: Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Line Is Finally Here — Shop Now
The most anticipated skincare launch of 2022 is finally here. After months of anticipation, Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode Skin is officially for sale.
Consisting of five products — the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment, which comes in watermelon and salted caramel flavors alongside an an unscented option — the brand’s initial drop is notably small. But to Bieber, it seems this was a conscious choice, prioritizing quality over quantity.
"What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good," the model, who had “always dreamed of” having her own skincare brand, recently told People. But it’s not just skincare. Bieber says that this notion of less is more “spans across all things” in her life including “beauty” and “how I edit my wardrobe.”
"It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for, That one really good blazer you keep going back to,” she said. That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."
Although the model cited the collection as helping her get her signature, glowing complexion — “we all want glazed, dewy donut skin,” she said. “Here's just what I use for mine. And here's how I like to attain it" — it seems she reaches for more than just her eponymous line, which is available exclusively at rhodeskin.com.
Over the years, Bieber has shared some of her favorite products on social media, including last month, when she touted Dieux Skin's Instant Angel Skin Restoring Moisturizer on Instagram.
"Instant Angel indeed," she wrote atop of a photo depicting her product. "Couldn't love this moisturizer more."