Haley and Hanna Cavinder Stole the Show at Marquee Dayclub's Grand Reopening — and the Venue Has Never Looked Better

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If you needed proof that Haley Cavinder's bachelorette celebration is operating on another level, look no further than this past weekend in Las Vegas. The former Miami Hurricanes basketball star and her twin sister, and teammate, Hanna showed up to the grand reopening of Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan — and between the outfits, the company, and the newly redesigned venue, it was a lot to take in.

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The Pre-Wedding Tour Hits Vegas Haley and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson got engaged in April 2025, and their joint bachelor/bachelorette festivities have been going strong ever since. The celebration kicked off with a trip to the Bahamas earlier this month before the crew made their way to Sin City for the weekend. At Marquee, Haley turned up in a pearl-detailed yellow two-piece while Hanna brought the heat in a zebra-striped bikini with a lace cover-up. Their group was no small thing either — Ferguson, his dad, Cowboys quarterback Will Grier and his wife, and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Haley Anderson all made the trip. They set up in a large cabana and spent the afternoon on Casa Dragones, Coors Light, and ranch water specialty cocktails made tableside.

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Jimmy Butler and Martin Garrix Were Also There The twins weren't the only names turning heads. NBA star Jimmy Butler was spotted at the event, hanging out near the DJ booth and making the most of the premium food and drinks on offer. Behind the booth? Martin Garrix, who headlined the grand reopening set alongside fellow Dutch artist Justin Mylo. Garrix has topped DJ Mag's prestigious Top 100 list three separate times — landing him as the marquee booking for the marquee moment.

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