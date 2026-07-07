Halle Berry Gets Candid About Painful Menopause Symptom That Felt Like 'Razor Blades': 'I Didn't Know What Was Happening'

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry is opening up about a deeply personal health struggle that many women face, but few talk about. The Oscar winner spilled about the painful menopause symptoms that left her searching for answers, revealing the discomfort was so intense it felt like "razor blades" were cutting her.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Didn't Know What Was Happening'

Source: mega The Oscar winner admitted she 'didn't know what was happening' when her symptoms first began.

Berry recalled that she was 54 years old when she "plummeted into perimenopause" and began experiencing severe v------ dryness. "I had [what felt like] razor blades in my v-----!" she said in an interview with The Healthy. "I didn't know what the heck was happening, and I quickly got told that it was v------ dryness, which is a big side effect of perimenopause. I didn't know what to do about it." Determined to find relief, the actress began researching treatment options herself before discovering a red light therapy device from women's intimate wellness brand Joylux. "I was using that [type of therapy] on my face, and the idea was we should be able to use that on our v------, and it would create the same effect," Berry explained. "Within two weeks to 30 days, I had more moisture down there, and I thought, 'Wow, this actually is working.'"

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Horrifying' Misdiagnosis

Source: mega Halle Berry said she was initially told she had herpes before learning she was actually experiencing v------ dryness.

Berry has previously shared that her journey began with a frightening doctor's appointment after experiencing pain during intimacy. "I was horrified to be told I had herpes just to realize that it wasn't herpes at all," she recalled. "It was v------ dryness. That's a normal part of perimenopause." According to Berry, her doctor was convinced of the diagnosis. "He told me before the test came back, 'I'm sure what this is, I've seen it 100 times — this is herpes — but I'll do the test for confirmation,'" she said. When the results came back negative, Berry asked what else could be causing her symptoms. "He kind of said he didn't know, and that's the moment my brain clicked," she remembered. "'I don't know' is not the answer I wanted and not the answer I deserve. So I went and started on my own path of reconnaissance. I got curious, I read, I called, I talked to people. I just had to start figuring myself out."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why She's Speaking Out

Source: mega Halle Berry encouraged women to have honest conversations with their doctors.

Berry said her experience exposed a larger problem — the lack of education surrounding menopause and women's intimate health. "I want them to find their courage, because [women are] worth it," she said of others experiencing similar symptoms. "Our health is worth it, and we cannot be embarrassed anymore about these conversations." She also encouraged women to seek a second opinion if they feel their concerns are being dismissed. "If our doctor is not knowledgeable, guess what, ladies? We have to change our doctors — because not getting care is not an option," Berry declared. "Doctors have to go back and get retooled. They have to make it important and get a higher education."

'We're Worth It'

Source: mega Halle Berry said women's sexual health deserves the same attention as men's.