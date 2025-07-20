Holiday Cheer Returns: Hallmark Confirms 'Three Wise Men' Third Movie!
The Brenner brothers are back for more festive fun in an exciting new installment of the Three Wise Men franchise on Hallmark.
The network made the announcement during the premiere of Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince on Saturday, July 12, revealing that fan favorites Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell will reunite for another holiday film.
"This 'Countdown to Christmas,' the dance continues," Walker, 46, quipped in a teaser clip shared during a commercial break.
An announcer confirmed that Walker, Hynes, 39, and Campbell, 46, will star in "an all-new movie" set to air during the holiday season. Details about the title, additional casting, or plot specifics remain under wraps.
In 2022, Campbell and Kimberley Sustad teamed up to write Three Wise Men and a Baby, which followed the brothers Luke (Walker), Taylor (Hynes), and Stephen (Campbell) as they navigated the challenges of caring for Luke's newly discovered infant son.
A sequel, Three Wiser Men and a Boy, aired in November 2024.
Filming the sequel brought back a wave of nostalgia for Hynes.
"I look over at [Andrew and Paul on set] and I think of all my childhood friends that I grew up with and all those dumb dumbs, and I'm like, 'Imagine if they were in a movie with me?' That's what this feels like," he shared with Us Weekly. "It's these little things he does that break us."
Hynes also recalled a particularly amusing moment while on set. "[Andrew] was learning his lines and he was doing his thing and battling, trying to remember his lines, and we were just crying, watching our friend try to figure his way through it," he added.
The close friendship between Hynes and Walker goes back two decades.
Walker revealed, "We talk weekly," explaining their bond as he is married to Hynes' cousin Cassandra Troy. "I've known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases."
According to Hynes, staying in character can be a challenge when working alongside his friends.
"I watched Paul [say], like, 'Alright, roll cameras action.' I watch him go [serious] into a scene and it just kills me," he recalled. "It's surreal. It's really beautiful. You're also watching your best friends that you really truly love, apply themselves and excel at it."
Campbell echoed Hynes' sentiments, noting that "there's a lot of breaking" during takes.
"The stuff that's killing me is when Luke starts to get angry and frustrated, I'm dying," he quipped. "We couldn't get through it. My shoulders were shaking. I was laughing so hard. But it's a good thing when you can make each other laugh like that. That's chemistry."