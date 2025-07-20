ENTERTAINMENT Holiday Cheer Returns: Hallmark Confirms 'Three Wise Men' Third Movie! Source: Hallmark Channel/YOUTUBE Hallmark officially confirmed a third 'Three Wise Men' film, bringing more holiday cheer to viewers!

Article continues below advertisement

The Brenner brothers are back for more festive fun in an exciting new installment of the Three Wise Men franchise on Hallmark.

Article continues below advertisement

The network made the announcement during the premiere of Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince on Saturday, July 12, revealing that fan favorites Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell will reunite for another holiday film.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hallmark Channel/YOUTUBE A third 'Three Wise Men' has been confirmed!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hallmark Channel/YOUTUBE Teaser trailer for 'Three Wise Men' movie.

Article continues below advertisement

"This 'Countdown to Christmas,' the dance continues," Walker, 46, quipped in a teaser clip shared during a commercial break.

Article continues below advertisement

An announcer confirmed that Walker, Hynes, 39, and Campbell, 46, will star in "an all-new movie" set to air during the holiday season. Details about the title, additional casting, or plot specifics remain under wraps.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell return as the 'Three Wise Men' in a holiday sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

Hynes is eager for more adventures with his costars. "I mean anything with [the] three of us getting into hijinks [sounds good]," he told Us Weekly while promoting his latest Hallmark project, Picture of Her. Hynes later posted a photo of the trio on Instagram, captioning it, "Take me home."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Campbell and Kimberley Sustad teamed up to write Three Wise Men and a Baby, which followed the brothers Luke (Walker), Taylor (Hynes), and Stephen (Campbell) as they navigated the challenges of caring for Luke's newly discovered infant son. A sequel, Three Wiser Men and a Boy, aired in November 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hallmark Channel/YOUTUBE 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy' aired in November 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Filming the sequel brought back a wave of nostalgia for Hynes. "I look over at [Andrew and Paul on set] and I think of all my childhood friends that I grew up with and all those dumb dumbs, and I'm like, 'Imagine if they were in a movie with me?' That's what this feels like," he shared with Us Weekly. "It's these little things he does that break us."

Article continues below advertisement

Hynes also recalled a particularly amusing moment while on set. "[Andrew] was learning his lines and he was doing his thing and battling, trying to remember his lines, and we were just crying, watching our friend try to figure his way through it," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tyler_hynes/INSTAGRAM Filming with Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell made Tyler Hynes feel nostalgic for his childhood friends.

Article continues below advertisement

The close friendship between Hynes and Walker goes back two decades. Walker revealed, "We talk weekly," explaining their bond as he is married to Hynes' cousin Cassandra Troy. "I've known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Hynes, staying in character can be a challenge when working alongside his friends. "I watched Paul [say], like, 'Alright, roll cameras action.' I watch him go [serious] into a scene and it just kills me," he recalled. "It's surreal. It's really beautiful. You're also watching your best friends that you really truly love, apply themselves and excel at it."