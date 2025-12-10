Halsey and Fiancé Avan Jogia Heat Up the Screen in Steamy NSFW Clip: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey and her fiancé, Avan Jogia, showed off their chemistry in a steamy NSFW video. In the TikTok video, the “Without Me” singer, 31, can be seen swaying her hips alone to the camera before her fiancé, 33, comes from behind and pulls her into a passionate kiss. The pair continued their embrace for several seconds as the former Nickelodeon star caressed Halsey. The clip ended with giggles as the “Color” artist went to stop the recording.

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey and Avan via TikTok: I said “look like you like me dammit” pic.twitter.com/nLUarvFQ5S — halsey archive (@haIseylq) December 9, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey and Avan Jogia Shared a NSFW Video

Source: MEGA Halsey and Avan Jogia turned up the heat in a video posted on social media.

Fans flooded the comments section to celebrate the couple’s sweet moment. “I love clingy men like this… I’m so jealous right now. Hoping I could have someone like this too someone who’s not afraid to show me off,” one follower said. Meanwhile, another added, “i need someone with this kind of energy.” “🥵 love this for herrrr,” a third chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to the NSFW Moment

Source: @ajovia/Instagram Halsey and Avan Jogia were first romantically linked in September 2023.

Others joked about the NSFW moment, writing, “I feel like i shouldn't be seeing this 😭.” Halsey and Jogia were first romantically linked in September 2023, confirming their romance one month later when they made a joint appearance at the Luis De Javier fashion show. Their relationship has seemingly stayed in the fast lane as the “Walls Could Talk” singer confirmed her engagement in September 2024, when she referred to the actor as her “fiancé” while at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey Confirmed Her Engagement in September 2024

Source: MEGA Halsey referred to Avan Jogia as her fiancé in September 2024.

"Avan is the best,” Halsey raved of her partner during a red carpet interview with a news outlet. "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend." Halsey, who performed at the New York City-based awards show, noted Jogia had an "inseparable" bond with her son, Ender, whom she shares with ex Alev Aydin, calling the duo "best friends."

Halsey Shared a Heartfelt Tribute

Source: MEGA Halsey shared a message dedicated to her fiancé in May.