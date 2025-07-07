Halsey Messes Up the Lyrics to 'Gasoline' During Concert: Watch the Hilarious Mishap
Halsey just lived her worst concert "nightmare."
The pop star, 30, fumbled the lyrics of her 2015 hit "Gasoline" during her Saturday, July 5, show in Lincoln, Calif.
Halsey's Concert Slip-Up
As Halsey took the stage at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort, she teased her fans for not knowing what track she was going to perform.
"I love when it takes people a while to figure out what the song is. It's my favorite thing in the world, because then I get to watch your faces," she joked.
Halsey then accidentally started at the second verse of "Gasoline."
"Holy s---, I just f----- up 'Gasoline!'" she exclaimed on stage, instructing her band to stop playing. "I've never done that in my life. That's what I get. I said, 'Haha, I love watching your faces,' and then I f----- myself up."
She explained how the only other time she's messed up "Gasoline" was at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
"It was terrible...the whole show collapsed in the middle of 'Gasoline,'" she recounted. "Actually, it's almost the 10-year anniversary of that happening."
Fans laughed off the mishap and cheered on the singer as she started over.
"Okay, run me as close to the beginning as you can," she told her band. "Let's do that correctly."
Halsey Reacts to the Embarrassing Moment
The "Bad at Love" musician later took to TikTok to recap the awkward situation.
"I can't believe that I messed up 'Gasoline' on stage tonight. I've been singing it for 10 years," she sang with autotune as she lay in bed with a pimple patch on her cheek. "I was teasing the audience and telling them I love when people don't know what song this is, and then I see the look on their faces when they figure out what song this is. And then I started with the second verse instead of the first verse. I had to stop the song and start over."
"Goodbye," she captioned the Sunday, July 6, video.
"'Bet yall dont know this one' 'wait. I dont know this one,'" a fan commented, while another wrote, "Gasoline (2025 remixed version)."
Several other social media users told her they weren't bothered by the mistake, as it just made the concert "extra special."
Halsey closed out For My Last Trick: The Tour on July 6 in Highland, Calif. She started her concert series on May 10 in Concord, Calif., and toured across several cities in the United States for nearly two months.