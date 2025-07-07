Halsey Messes Up the Lyrics to 'Gasoline' During Concert: Watch the Hilarious Mishap

Halsey butchered the words to 'Gasoline' during one of her last tour stops.

The pop star, 30, fumbled the lyrics of her 2015 hit "Gasoline" during her Saturday, July 5, show in Lincoln, Calif.

As Halsey took the stage at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort, she teased her fans for not knowing what track she was going to perform.

"I love when it takes people a while to figure out what the song is. It's my favorite thing in the world, because then I get to watch your faces," she joked.

Halsey then accidentally started at the second verse of "Gasoline."

"Holy s---, I just f----- up 'Gasoline!'" she exclaimed on stage, instructing her band to stop playing. "I've never done that in my life. That's what I get. I said, 'Haha, I love watching your faces,' and then I f----- myself up."