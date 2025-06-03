'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Hannah Ferrier Was 'Hurt and Disappointed' After Captain Sandy Yawn Fired Her
Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier dished on making amends with Captain Sandy Yawn and a potential return to the show when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on June 2.
During the fifth season of the show, which aired in 2020, Ferrier was fired by Yawn when it was discovered the latter had valium onboard without a prescription, which violated maritime law.
“What I witnessed with Hannah was a behavior change that was unlike any other,” Yawn said on the Below Deck Mediterranean after-show at the time. “I said, ‘Something’s different. She’s not herself. She’s checked out.’ Now, if I take her to sea knowing this, then I will be — it’s gross negligence on my part to take her to sea. And at this point, maritime law takes over. It’s out of my hands.”
Ferrier described the entire ordeal as “very strange,” especially when Yawn said it was brought to her attention Ferrier “had drugs onboard.” Yawn claimed it “having to share that” with Ferrier was “heart-wrenching” and she “took no pleasure in it.”
Hannah Ferrier Confirms Reunion With Captain Sandy Yawn
On WWHL, Ferrier revealed Yawn, who instigated the chat, and her “sat down and had a really good chat” which lasted three hours.
“I think that enough time had passed that I was kind of like, I don’t like holding on to grudges,” Ferrier shared. “I don’t like having any bad energy in my body and, also, Sandy and I, despite what you saw on camera, we actually had something real during those years. and I think that’s kind of why I was so hurt and disappointed… with Sandy, it was nice to sit down and hear her side and say my side. Yeah, getting to a resolution. And now I FaceTime her when I’m up late and we chat. It’s amazing.”
Returning to 'Below Deck Mediterranean'
While Ferrier hasn’t appeared on the hit show since her firing, she confirmed on WWHL she’s finally open to returning.
“I wouldn’t say no,” she shared when asked by Andy Cohen if she’d come back, acknowledging she could earn some money over the six weeks of filming and then come home to her daughter.
A Night Out With Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn
Aside from her appearance on the late-night talk show, Ferrier is gearing up for a five-date tour with Yawn entitled “A Night with Captain Sandy and Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean.”
“Set sail with Captain Sandy Yawn and Chief Steward Hannah Ferrier from Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean for an exclusive, up-close evening on the water with City Cruises Live,” the event’s description reads. “This one-of-a-kind event gives die-hard fans the chance to hear directly from these reality TV legends. In an intimate fireside chat, Captain Sandy and Chief Stew Hannah are reconnecting and putting the past behind them to bring you insider stories, spill on jaw-dropping plot twists and scandals, and answer all of your burning questions.” The night will dive “deep into the tales that make Captain Sandy and Hannah fan-favorites.”