REALITY TV 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Hannah Ferrier Was 'Hurt and Disappointed' After Captain Sandy Yawn Fired Her Source: @hannahferrier234/Instagram; @captainsandrayawn/Instagram Hannah Ferrier addressed her reunion with Captain Sandy Yawn after she was fired from 'Below Deck: Mediterranean.'

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier dished on making amends with Captain Sandy Yawn and a potential return to the show when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on June 2. During the fifth season of the show, which aired in 2020, Ferrier was fired by Yawn when it was discovered the latter had valium onboard without a prescription, which violated maritime law.

Source: @Bravo/YouTube Captain Sandy Yawn claimed she took 'no pleasure' in firing Hannah Ferrier.

“What I witnessed with Hannah was a behavior change that was unlike any other,” Yawn said on the Below Deck Mediterranean after-show at the time. “I said, ‘Something’s different. She’s not herself. She’s checked out.’ Now, if I take her to sea knowing this, then I will be — it’s gross negligence on my part to take her to sea. And at this point, maritime law takes over. It’s out of my hands.” Ferrier described the entire ordeal as “very strange,” especially when Yawn said it was brought to her attention Ferrier “had drugs onboard.” Yawn claimed it “having to share that” with Ferrier was “heart-wrenching” and she “took no pleasure in it.”

Hannah Ferrier Confirms Reunion With Captain Sandy Yawn

On WWHL, Ferrier revealed Yawn, who instigated the chat, and her “sat down and had a really good chat” which lasted three hours. “I think that enough time had passed that I was kind of like, I don’t like holding on to grudges,” Ferrier shared. “I don’t like having any bad energy in my body and, also, Sandy and I, despite what you saw on camera, we actually had something real during those years. and I think that’s kind of why I was so hurt and disappointed… with Sandy, it was nice to sit down and hear her side and say my side. Yeah, getting to a resolution. And now I FaceTime her when I’m up late and we chat. It’s amazing.”

Returning to 'Below Deck Mediterranean'

While Ferrier hasn’t appeared on the hit show since her firing, she confirmed on WWHL she’s finally open to returning. “I wouldn’t say no,” she shared when asked by Andy Cohen if she’d come back, acknowledging she could earn some money over the six weeks of filming and then come home to her daughter.

A Night Out With Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn

Source: Bravo; @hannahferrier234/Instagram Hannah Ferrier and Captan Sandy Yawn are going on a five-date tour together.