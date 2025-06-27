or
'Happy' Lauren Sánchez Reveals Stunning Dolce & Gabbana Wedding Dress After Marrying Jeff Bezos in Lavish Affair: Photos

Photo of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

Lauren Sánchez revealed her stunning wedding dress after marrying Jeff Bezos on June 27.

By:

June 27 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Lauren Sánchez showed off her stunning wedding gown after marrying Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.

She posted her first picture of the lavish affair on Instagram, writing, "06/27/2025 ♥️."

In the snapshot, the pilot can be seeing holding onto her husband as they made their way down the aisle.

laurensanchezbezoswedding dress ig
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

The bride wore Dolce & Gabbana to her wedding.

Sánchez’s wedding dress was a custom Dolce & Gabbana lace gown featuring a “high-necked silhouette adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons” and a “delicate tulle-and-lace veil,” according to Vogue.

“What started as a vision for a simple, modern, and sexy dress evolved into something deeply personal — something that captures a moment and reflects who I am today,” the newlywed gushed. “It’s a departure from what people might expect, but it feels authentically me.”

She also posted more photos of the gorgeous frock, writing, "Not just a gown, a piece of poetry.Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made."

laurensanchezbezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

Lauren Sánchez said she researched brides in the '50s to get an idea of what she wanted.

The couple previously met with Italian designers a few summers ago, so it was only fitting she asked them to design the dress.

“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she said of Sophia Loren being her inspiration. “I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this' — she imitates a prayer position — 'and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”

MORE ON:
Breaking News

laurensanchezbezos
Source: @laurensanchezbezos/instagram

People were floored over her look.

Of course, people were floored by her look.

One person wrote, "Beautiful!! Congratulations ❤️," while another said, "Beyond stunning! 💎💎💎💎."

A third person added, "Che bella! Congratulazioni amore."

lauren sanchez wedding dress tierney gearon vogue
Source: Tierney Gearon

Lauren Sánchez looked gorgeous on the cover of 'Vogue.'

As OK! previously reported, the pilot and the Amazon businessman, 61, had a slew of A-listers at the event, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and many more.

According to another source, it was a "really beautiful and low-key, not over the top at all."

The brunette beauty said everything went without a hitch.

“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”

