'Happy' Lauren Sánchez Reveals Stunning Dolce & Gabbana Wedding Dress After Marrying Jeff Bezos in Lavish Affair: Photos
Lauren Sánchez showed off her stunning wedding gown after marrying Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.
She posted her first picture of the lavish affair on Instagram, writing, "06/27/2025 ♥️."
In the snapshot, the pilot can be seeing holding onto her husband as they made their way down the aisle.
Sánchez’s wedding dress was a custom Dolce & Gabbana lace gown featuring a “high-necked silhouette adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons” and a “delicate tulle-and-lace veil,” according to Vogue.
“What started as a vision for a simple, modern, and sexy dress evolved into something deeply personal — something that captures a moment and reflects who I am today,” the newlywed gushed. “It’s a departure from what people might expect, but it feels authentically me.”
She also posted more photos of the gorgeous frock, writing, "Not just a gown, a piece of poetry.Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made."
The couple previously met with Italian designers a few summers ago, so it was only fitting she asked them to design the dress.
“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she said of Sophia Loren being her inspiration. “I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this' — she imitates a prayer position — 'and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”
- Lauren Sánchez's Sons Nikko and Evan Walked Her Down the Aisle Prior to Marrying Jeff Bezos in Italy
- Lauren Sánchez Changes Her Instagram Bio to Her New Last Name After Marrying Jeff Bezos in $50 Million Italy Wedding
- 'Classless' Lauren Sánchez Slammed for Showing Off Lacy Bra Under Her Blazer at Donald Trump's Inauguration: 'Shame on Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Of course, people were floored by her look.
One person wrote, "Beautiful!! Congratulations ❤️," while another said, "Beyond stunning! 💎💎💎💎."
A third person added, "Che bella! Congratulazioni amore."
As OK! previously reported, the pilot and the Amazon businessman, 61, had a slew of A-listers at the event, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and many more.
According to another source, it was a "really beautiful and low-key, not over the top at all."
The brunette beauty said everything went without a hitch.
“I’m very happy,” she gushed. “More than the dress, I’m happy that I’m getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet.”