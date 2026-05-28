Hard Blow: Brad Pitt Bizarrely Sued by High-End 'D. Cream' Company Selling Moisturizer for 'Private Parts'

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Brad Pitt is reportedly facing a bizarre lawsuit from a luxury "p---- cream" company over claims tied to his skincare brand. The company, Beau D., claims the Troy star's brand name, Beau Domaine, is too similar to its own name and accused the actor's business of unfair competition and false designation under California law, a news outlet reported on Thursday, May 28.

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Brad Pitt's Skincare Brand Named in Lawsuit

Source: MEGA Beau D. is known for selling a 'D. Cream' that sets to moisturize 'private parts.'

Beau D., which was launched in 2020, is known for selling a lip salve and "D. Cream," marketed as a product that provides moisture to "private parts," according to the brand's website. Pitt's skincare brand was launched in 2022 in partnership with a fame winemaking family. The brand incorporates wine twists to its products, including patented compound from Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes. The brand underwent a name change last year, rebranding from Le Domaine to Beau Domaine.

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The Lawsuit Was Nearly Settled Behind Closed Doors

Source: MEGA Beau D. found Brandon Palas said the purpose of the lawsuit was to 'protect the integrity' of the company he's spent years building.

Beau D., which was founded by former staffers from Men's Vogue and Teen Vogue, reportedly attempted three times to settle privately, before filing the lawsuit in December 2025. "This isn’t about publicity or punishment," Beau D. founder Brandon Palas told AirMail on May 23. "It's about protecting the integrity of what we’ve spent years building and ensuring independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted."

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Beau Domaine Has Yet to Respond

Source: MEGA Beau D. is requesting Brad Pitt cease the use of the name and requested $75,000 in damages.

The Malibu-based brand is asking for more than $75,000 in damages, along with requesting that Pitt's skincare stop using the Beau Domaine name. The company argued that the similarity in branding could confuse customers, despite operating in different sectors of the skincare market. Beau Domaine has yet to file a legal response in court. "We honor innovation, creativity, and fair competition across the beauty and wellness industry," Palas previously told RadarOnline in a statement in December 2025. "However, it is essential that all brands operate with respect for existing trademarks and consumer clarity."

The Legal Battle Continues

Source: MEGA A trademark-and-intellectual-property lawyer hinted the case could be hard to prove.