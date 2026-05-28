Hard Blow: Brad Pitt Bizarrely Sued by High-End 'D. Cream' Company Selling Moisturizer for 'Private Parts'
May 28 2026, Updated 2:39 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt is reportedly facing a bizarre lawsuit from a luxury "p---- cream" company over claims tied to his skincare brand.
The company, Beau D., claims the Troy star's brand name, Beau Domaine, is too similar to its own name and accused the actor's business of unfair competition and false designation under California law, a news outlet reported on Thursday, May 28.
Brad Pitt's Skincare Brand Named in Lawsuit
Beau D., which was launched in 2020, is known for selling a lip salve and "D. Cream," marketed as a product that provides moisture to "private parts," according to the brand's website.
Pitt's skincare brand was launched in 2022 in partnership with a fame winemaking family. The brand incorporates wine twists to its products, including patented compound from Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre grapes.
The brand underwent a name change last year, rebranding from Le Domaine to Beau Domaine.
The Lawsuit Was Nearly Settled Behind Closed Doors
Beau D., which was founded by former staffers from Men's Vogue and Teen Vogue, reportedly attempted three times to settle privately, before filing the lawsuit in December 2025.
"This isn’t about publicity or punishment," Beau D. founder Brandon Palas told AirMail on May 23. "It's about protecting the integrity of what we’ve spent years building and ensuring independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted."
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Beau Domaine Has Yet to Respond
The Malibu-based brand is asking for more than $75,000 in damages, along with requesting that Pitt's skincare stop using the Beau Domaine name. The company argued that the similarity in branding could confuse customers, despite operating in different sectors of the skincare market.
Beau Domaine has yet to file a legal response in court.
"We honor innovation, creativity, and fair competition across the beauty and wellness industry," Palas previously told RadarOnline in a statement in December 2025. "However, it is essential that all brands operate with respect for existing trademarks and consumer clarity."
The Legal Battle Continues
Trademark-and-intellectual-property lawyer María Teresa Szendrey explained that it'll be a difficult legal battle, considering "Beau" is the male-gendered French word for "handsome," which can be considered generic and weaken a trademark's legal protection.
"When you have a generic trademark or a descriptive trademark, you have to prove that when somebody hears the mark, they immediately associate it with your product," the attorney told AirMail on May 26.
Both trademarks were registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, meaning that an examiner reviewed the trademarks and didn't find them to be confusing.
She concluded, "So I think that it’s going to be difficult."