Harrison Ford, 84, Shocks Fans With Sharp Appearance on 2026 Emmys Red Carpet: Photos

The Star Wars alum cut a striking figure on the red carpet in an elegant tailored suit as he attended the greatest night in television with his wife, Calista Flockhart .

Harrison Ford looked dapper at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14.

Whenever Ford, 84, steps out in public these days, fans can't help but rave over how sharp he looks.

The Emmys were no exception, as the Raiders of the Lost Ark star wowed in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

"Lucky lady ❤️," one person commented on a video of Ford with Flockhart, 61, while someone else said, "Wow, guy looks amazing."

One TikTok user wrote, "Just saw Harrison Ford at the Emmys. every time I look at him I cry I just wanna protect you Harrison."

On X, one user said of the couple, "They ate."