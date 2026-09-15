Harrison Ford, 84, Shocks Fans With Sharp Appearance on 2026 Emmys Red Carpet: Photos
Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Harrison Ford looked dapper at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14.
The Star Wars alum cut a striking figure on the red carpet in an elegant tailored suit as he attended the greatest night in television with his wife, Calista Flockhart.
Fans Comment on Harrison Ford's Sharp Appearance
Whenever Ford, 84, steps out in public these days, fans can't help but rave over how sharp he looks.
The Emmys were no exception, as the Raiders of the Lost Ark star wowed in a black tuxedo and bow tie.
"Lucky lady ❤️," one person commented on a video of Ford with Flockhart, 61, while someone else said, "Wow, guy looks amazing."
One TikTok user wrote, "Just saw Harrison Ford at the Emmys. every time I look at him I cry I just wanna protect you Harrison."
On X, one user said of the couple, "They ate."
Fans Think Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Are So Cute Together
While fans were impressed with how dapper Ford looked, they seemed to especially enjoy seeing him with his wife. The two have been married since 2010.
"Beautiful couple ❤️ She’s married to a legend and has the beauty and the brains. 💕," one person commented.
"Time flies.. Love you both legend❤️❤️❤️❤️," said someone else.
"🙌😍 beautiful couple," added a third fan.
Flockhart did indeed look stunning in a hot pink, one-shoulder pleated gown.
- Harrison Ford, 83, Jokes He Was Given 2026 Actor Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award Because He's Still 'Alive': Watch
- 'He's Afraid of Me': Calista Flockhart Reveals How She Brings Out Husband Harrison Ford's Soft Side
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Harrison Ford Was Snubbed Again
Unfortunately, Ford was snubbed at the awards ceremony again. He was nominated in both 2025 and 2026 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Apple TV's Shrinking but lost both years.
Ford has historically been more of a movie star thanks to his leading-man roles as Indiana Jones and Han Solo, but he has done more TV work recently, appearing in hits like Shrinking and 1923.
Harrison Ford Showed Support for 'Shrinking' Guest Star Michael J. Fox
Ford was seen looking emotional during Michael J. Fox's acceptance speech at this year's Emmys.
Fox has guest-starred on Shrinking alongside Ford to show more representation of Parkinson's disease (Fox is one of the world's foremost advocates for combating the syndrome following his diagnosis at just 29 years old.)
The Back to the Future star, 65, received the 2026 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the ceremony to celebrate his advocacy.