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Harry Connick Jr. Reveals Daughter's Eerie Connection to His Late Mother: 'Almost Drove Off the Road'

image of Harry Connick Jr. and his daughters.
Source: @HARRYCONNICKJR/INSTAGRAM

A mysterious family moment left him completely stunned.

Oct. 12 2026, Updated 8:26 a.m. ET

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Harry Connick Jr. is opening up about a mysterious family moment that left him completely stunned.

The 59-year-old singer and actor recalled an unusual experience involving his eldest daughter, Georgia Connick, who seemingly knew intimate details about her late grandmother despite never meeting her.

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His Daughter Made a Shocking Revelation

Image of Harry shared how his daughter made a startling revelation when she was just 4 years old.
Source: @HARRYCONNICKJR/INSTAGRAM

Harry shared how his daughter made a startling revelation when she was just 4 years old.

During the Friday, October 9, episode of Hoda Kotb's "Joy 101" podcast, Harry shared how his daughter made a startling revelation when she was just 4 years old.

The Hope Floats star explained that his mother, Anita Livingston, died from ovarian cancer in 1981, when he was only 13 years old.

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image of Georgia casually responded that she already knew about her mom.
Source: @HARRYCONNICKJR/INSTAGRAM

Georgia casually responded that she already knew about her mom.

Harry recalled driving with Georgia along New York City's West Side Highway when they passed a familiar neighborhood.

The musician pointed out Dyckman Street, explaining that it was near where his late mother had grown up.

To his surprise, Georgia casually responded that she already knew.

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According to Harry, his daughter mentioned that her grandmother had red hair and was lying in bed.

The details immediately caught his attention because they closely resembled his memories of his mother's final days.

"I almost drove off the road," Harry admitted.

"She described my mother's death to a T," he added.

Although the entertainer couldn't explain how Georgia knew those details, he said the experience has stayed with him for more than two decades.

“Somehow even beyond the genetic presence that my mother has in our daughters, there’s something else going on,” the star said. “I don’t know how you define that, but my mother is very much in them. It’s an incredible thing. They’re very much in her.”

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Harry Believes His Mother's Presence Lives on Through His Children

image of Harry reflected on the connection between his mother and his three daughters.
Source: @HARRYCONNICKJR/INSTAGRAM

Harry reflected on the connection between his mother and his three daughters.

The emotional memory prompted Harry to reflect on the connection between his mother and his three daughters.

The Grammy winner shares Georgia, 30, Kate, 29, and Charlotte, 24, with his wife, Jill Goodacre.

While the girls grew up knowing their other grandparents, Anita died years before they were born.

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Harry Honors His Late Mother With New Album and Book

image of Harry honoring his mother's memory through music and book.
Source: MEGA

Harry honoring his mother's memory through music and book.

The touching story comes as Harry celebrates his mom's life through a deeply personal creative project.

In September, the musician released Babe: Elaboratio, an orchestral album accompanied by a book titled Babe: Elaboratio: A Tribute to My Mother.

“She made sure that I had the opportunity to see and love and learn as much as I possibly could,” the musician said of his mother. “She was adamant about bringing me to hear musicians almost every weekend from the time I was a small child. It’s an amazing display of dedication and love as a parent.”

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