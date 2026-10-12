Harry Connick Jr. Reveals Daughter's Eerie Connection to His Late Mother: 'Almost Drove Off the Road'

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Harry Connick Jr. is opening up about a mysterious family moment that left him completely stunned. The 59-year-old singer and actor recalled an unusual experience involving his eldest daughter, Georgia Connick, who seemingly knew intimate details about her late grandmother despite never meeting her.

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Source: @JOY101/YOUTUBE

His Daughter Made a Shocking Revelation

Source: @HARRYCONNICKJR/INSTAGRAM Harry shared how his daughter made a startling revelation when she was just 4 years old.

During the Friday, October 9, episode of Hoda Kotb's "Joy 101" podcast, Harry shared how his daughter made a startling revelation when she was just 4 years old. The Hope Floats star explained that his mother, Anita Livingston, died from ovarian cancer in 1981, when he was only 13 years old.

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Source: @HARRYCONNICKJR/INSTAGRAM Georgia casually responded that she already knew about her mom.

Harry recalled driving with Georgia along New York City's West Side Highway when they passed a familiar neighborhood. The musician pointed out Dyckman Street, explaining that it was near where his late mother had grown up. To his surprise, Georgia casually responded that she already knew.

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According to Harry, his daughter mentioned that her grandmother had red hair and was lying in bed. The details immediately caught his attention because they closely resembled his memories of his mother's final days. "I almost drove off the road," Harry admitted. "She described my mother's death to a T," he added. Although the entertainer couldn't explain how Georgia knew those details, he said the experience has stayed with him for more than two decades. “Somehow even beyond the genetic presence that my mother has in our daughters, there’s something else going on,” the star said. “I don’t know how you define that, but my mother is very much in them. It’s an incredible thing. They’re very much in her.”

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Harry Believes His Mother's Presence Lives on Through His Children

Source: @HARRYCONNICKJR/INSTAGRAM Harry reflected on the connection between his mother and his three daughters.

The emotional memory prompted Harry to reflect on the connection between his mother and his three daughters. The Grammy winner shares Georgia, 30, Kate, 29, and Charlotte, 24, with his wife, Jill Goodacre. While the girls grew up knowing their other grandparents, Anita died years before they were born.

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Harry Honors His Late Mother With New Album and Book

Source: MEGA Harry honoring his mother's memory through music and book.