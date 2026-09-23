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Ailing Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 15 Years Behind Bars for Sexual Assault

image of Harvey Weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison on September 23.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

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Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The disgraced producer was handed the lengthy sentence in New York on September 23 after sexually assaulting Miriam Haley in 2006.

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Harvey Weinstein's Long Legal Battle

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image of Miriam Haley testified against Harvey Weinstein during his 2025 retrial.
Source: MEGA

Miriam Haley testified against Harvey Weinstein during his 2025 retrial.

Weinstein, 74, was convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual act involving Haley during his 2025 retrial.

Haley previously testified against him during his 2020 trial, which resulted in a conviction that was overturned four years later.

She returned to court during the retrial and described how Weinstein forcibly performed oral s-- on her at his SoHo apartment on July 10, 2006.

The jury ultimately found him guilty.

Weinstein's case became a defining moment of the #MeToo movement, which sparked a broader reckoning over sexual misconduct and abuse of power.

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Miriam Haley Speaks Out

image of Miriam Haley spoke about the emotional toll of repeatedly testifying against Harvey Weinstein.
Source: MEGA

Miriam Haley spoke about the emotional toll of repeatedly testifying against Harvey Weinstein.

Haley addressed the court before Weinstein was sentenced.

"[I] certainly didn't think I'd be standing here again six years after the [first] conviction," she said, per Variety, adding that she "trusts it will be my final one."

Haley described the proceedings as a "draining and unpleasant process" and referenced "belittling cross-examination" as well as "being harassed and threatened online."

"It has often felt like I was the one on trial," Haley shared. "This process has been the worst decision of my life, for me personally. I considered pulling out so many times."

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Assistant District Attorney Wanted More Time

image of Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg pushed for Harvey Weinstein to get 20 years.
Source: MEGA

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg pushed for Harvey Weinstein to get 20 years.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg pushed for an even longer sentence.

She asked Judge Curtis Farber for 20 years behind bars followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Blumberg argued that 20 years "is the only appropriate punishment," claiming that Weinstein "hasn't shown an ounce of remorse."

The prosecutor also accused him of continuing "to engage in public and unrelenting victim shaming," pointing to his 2025 podcast interview with Candace Owens, which she said contained "conspiracies."

Harvey Weinstein's California Sentence Still Looms

image of Harvey Weinstein still faces a resentencing in California for another case.
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein still faces a resentencing in California for another case.

Weinstein's legal troubles are not over.

The producer — who has also dealt with significant health problems, including chronic myeloid leukemia, diabetes, and mobility issues — is expected to face resentencing in California over his conviction for raping and sexually assaulting Italian model and actor Evgeniya Chernyshova at a Los Angeles hotel in 2013.

"I want my story to be an example. That you can stand, you can fight the monster [and] you can win," Chernyshova told Nightline in 2023.

Farber said California will ultimately decide whether that sentence runs at the same time as Weinstein's New York sentence or is served afterward.

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