Hayden Panettiere Praises Paris Jackson's 'Incredible' Journey Through Addiction After Similar Struggles: 'I'm Really Proud of Her'
July 30 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere recently expressed her unwavering support for Paris Jackson, as both women candidly discussed their battles with addiction.
Their shared experiences resonate deeply, highlighting the challenges they face in the spotlight.
Paris Jackson Opens Up About Alcohol Struggles
During an interview on The Morning Show, which aired on May 28, Panettiere, 36, was asked if she related to Jackson's recent struggles.
The 28-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson opened up about her “ugly behavior” associated with drinking during a podcast appearance on Jack Osbourne’s “Trying Not to Die.”
“The behavior is really ugly. It’s really ugly behavior in a moral way, because I was raised to be kind — and not nice,” Jackson stated. She elaborated on how alcohol alters her personality, saying, “What happens when I drink is that goes away. That goes right out the window and I become a very vindictive person.”
Panettiere commended Jackson for her courage in confronting these issues head-on. “I actually just saw Paris and she’s an incredible person, incredibly strong. To see somebody who’s also battled addiction and made it through — she’s such a powerful, beautiful person,” the former Heroes star said.
She also praised Jackson's achievements in the music industry, expressing pride in her progress. “I’m really proud of her,” Panettiere added.
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Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Her Rehab Journey
Both women have faced personal challenges. In her memoir, This Is Me: The Reckoning, Panettiere discusses her own struggles with addiction and her time in rehab.
She revealed that her eight-month stay—her third stint—allowed her to find herself again. “It was time. I finally had the time to stay in treatment and let my brain re-heal and rewire itself,” she explained.
Recovery Stories Inspire Hope and Healing
Emphasizing the importance of patience in recovery, she noted, “Even though it takes patience... it is so worth it.” Her insights into the journey of sobriety underscore the complexities of addiction and the hope that comes with healing.
As both women continue to navigate their paths, their stories serve as a reminder of the strength found in vulnerability. Their willingness to share their experiences fosters a sense of community among those facing similar struggles.
Panettiere and Jackson's mutual support not only empowers them but also inspires countless others seeking help. Their journeys highlight the significance of kindness and authenticity in overcoming adversity, paving the way for a more compassionate understanding of addiction.