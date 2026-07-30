Hayden Panettiere Praises Paris Jackson's 'Incredible' Journey Through Addiction After Similar Struggles: 'I'm Really Proud of Her'

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Hayden Panettiere recently expressed her unwavering support for Paris Jackson, as both women candidly discussed their battles with addiction. Their shared experiences resonate deeply, highlighting the challenges they face in the spotlight.

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Paris Jackson Opens Up About Alcohol Struggles

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson reflected on how alcohol changed her behavior.

During an interview on The Morning Show, which aired on May 28, Panettiere, 36, was asked if she related to Jackson's recent struggles. The 28-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson opened up about her “ugly behavior” associated with drinking during a podcast appearance on Jack Osbourne’s “Trying Not to Die.” “The behavior is really ugly. It’s really ugly behavior in a moral way, because I was raised to be kind — and not nice,” Jackson stated. She elaborated on how alcohol alters her personality, saying, “What happens when I drink is that goes away. That goes right out the window and I become a very vindictive person.”

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere commended Paris Jackson’s personal and professional growth.

Panettiere commended Jackson for her courage in confronting these issues head-on. “I actually just saw Paris and she’s an incredible person, incredibly strong. To see somebody who’s also battled addiction and made it through — she’s such a powerful, beautiful person,” the former Heroes star said. She also praised Jackson's achievements in the music industry, expressing pride in her progress. “I’m really proud of her,” Panettiere added.

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Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Her Rehab Journey

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere shared her own recovery journey after rehab.

Both women have faced personal challenges. In her memoir, This Is Me: The Reckoning, Panettiere discusses her own struggles with addiction and her time in rehab. She revealed that her eight-month stay—her third stint—allowed her to find herself again. “It was time. I finally had the time to stay in treatment and let my brain re-heal and rewire itself,” she explained.

Recovery Stories Inspire Hope and Healing

Source: MEGA Their stories highlighted hope and support in overcoming addiction.