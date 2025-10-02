Hayley Williams Admits Morgan Wallen Is the 'Racist Country Singer' in Her New Song
Oct. 2 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Paramore bandmate Hayley Williams took a significant dig at country singer Morgan Wallen — and wasn’t afraid of admitting it.
In her new song “Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party,” released on her latest album with the same title, Williams included the lyrics, “I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar,” referring to Wallen’s establishment in Nashville, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen.
Hayley Williams Takes Dig at Morgan Wallen in New Song
During an appearance on the New York Times’ “Popcast” podcast on Tuesday, September 30, the songstress dished that her lyrics “could” be directed at “a couple” individuals in the industry before revealing, “But I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen. I don’t give a s---.”
Williams went on to challenge Wallen to counter her claims about him being racist, declaring, “Find me at Whole Foods, b----, I don’t care.”
Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out Morgan Wallen for Derogatory Remarks
This isn’t the first time the “Last Night” artist has been accused of racism, either. After a video surfaced in 2021 of him using the N-word, fellow country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris called him out for his derogatory language.
“The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music,” Ballerini penned via X. Her response led to Morris posting her own message on X, stating that Wallen’s wording was indicative of who he is at the core, which she explained has a significant influence on the music industry as a whole, including the fans.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Maren Morris Slams Morgan Wallen's Racism
“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse,” Morris stated.
Following the backlash about his 2021 video, Wallen apologized in a statement shared with a news outlet, where he emphasized his regrets.
Morgan Wallen's Apology for Using the N-word
“I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he said at the time. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”
Despite his history with making derogatory comments, Wallen remains one of country music’s biggest artists of today with one of the largest fanbases. With 34.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, he’s the most streamed country musician, leading fellow artists like Zach Bryan and Chris Stapleton.