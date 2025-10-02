Hayley Williams Admits Morgan Wallen Is the 'Racist Country Singer' in Her New Song

Article continues below advertisement

Paramore bandmate Hayley Williams took a significant dig at country singer Morgan Wallen — and wasn’t afraid of admitting it. In her new song “Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party,” released on her latest album with the same title, Williams included the lyrics, “I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar,” referring to Wallen’s establishment in Nashville, This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen.

Hayley Williams Takes Dig at Morgan Wallen in New Song

Source: @yelyahwilliams/Instagram Hayley Williams admitted her new song lyrics were directed at Morgan Wallen.

During an appearance on the New York Times’ “Popcast” podcast on Tuesday, September 30, the songstress dished that her lyrics “could” be directed at “a couple” individuals in the industry before revealing, “But I’m always talking about Morgan Wallen. I don’t give a s---.” Williams went on to challenge Wallen to counter her claims about him being racist, declaring, “Find me at Whole Foods, b----, I don’t care.”

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out Morgan Wallen for Derogatory Remarks

Source: @kelseaballerini/X Kelsea Ballerini called out Morgan Wallen in 2021 for his racist remarks at the time.

This isn’t the first time the “Last Night” artist has been accused of racism, either. After a video surfaced in 2021 of him using the N-word, fellow country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris called him out for his derogatory language. “The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music,” Ballerini penned via X. Her response led to Morris posting her own message on X, stating that Wallen’s wording was indicative of who he is at the core, which she explained has a significant influence on the music industry as a whole, including the fans.

Maren Morris Slams Morgan Wallen's Racism

Source: @marenmorris/X Maren Morris slammed Morgan Wallen for his history of making derogatory remarks in 2021.

“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse,” Morris stated. Following the backlash about his 2021 video, Wallen apologized in a statement shared with a news outlet, where he emphasized his regrets.

Morgan Wallen's Apology for Using the N-word

Source: mega Morgan Wallen remains the most streamed country artist despite his past racist remarks.