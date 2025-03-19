He Healed His Scars… And Then Andy Hnilo Found His Higher Calling
What began as a desperate attempt to heal his own damaged skin has evolved into a multi-million dollar business — with artisan-grade skincare shipped all over the world.
But before he became the wellness entrepreneur behind Alitura, Andy Hnilo's journey took a dramatic turn on March 20, 2011, in the wake of a life-altering accident.
"I was crossing the street and got hit by an SUV heading west. The impact caused me to lose consciousness and fall into the eastbound lane, where I was then hit by a pickup truck," Hnilo recalls.
He woke up in Cedar Sinai ICU with devastating injuries.
For the professional model and actor, this catastrophic event should have ended his career. Instead, it became the catalyst for something greater.
"I was 30 years old at that time," Hnilo explains, reflecting on his life before the accident. "You see friends that have families and kids and they're starting their lives, and I'm like an up-and-coming actor putting cash from bartending in a little jar to pay my rent. It was month-to-month — barely — at that time."
During his recovery, Hnilo became obsessed with finding natural solutions to heal his scarred skin. He developed a clay-based mask using ingredients like grass-fed colostrum, French illite, and organic kelp powder. The results were remarkable—his skin began healing at an accelerated rate.
"I went around town sharing this four clay-based facial treatment mask," he says. "It didn't have a name, definitely didn't plan on ever having a business around it, but I wanted to see if people kind of felt the same results as I was seeing."
What started as a personal healing journey quickly gained attention. After appearing on Dave Asprey's podcast to share his recovery story, listeners began asking where they could purchase his homemade skincare elixir. With Asprey's encouragement, Alitura was born.
The early days of the business were humble. Hnilo mixed every ingredient himself and fulfilled orders out of a neighbor’s garage. Today, Alitura offers 14 products, all formulated with Hnilo's uncompromising standards.
"I'm not cutting any corners," Hnilo insists. "I'm making my dream product every single time."
This commitment to quality has earned Alitura industry recognition, with Men’s Health Magazine naming The Night Cream “Best Luxury Face Moisturizer 2025.”
Hnilo's approach to skincare is comprehensive yet simple, focusing on four essential steps: cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and repair. He emphasizes avoiding harmful ingredients found in many common self-care & beauty products, including parabens, phthalates, dyes, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, toxic preservatives, and microplastics.
His passion for clean skincare stems partly from his own struggles with acne as a college athlete.
"When I was 18-19, I was growing into my body — 168 pounds freshman year at UC Berkeley. In that process of putting on 23 pounds, eating dorm food, creatine, getting all the supplements trying to put on weight and compete with Pac-10 athletes, I developed a very bad case of back acne and cystic acne."
Through "deductive reasoning," Hnilo began examining what he was putting into and onto his body. He cleaned up his diet, eliminated toxic skincare products, and saw dramatic improvements. This personal experience informs his product development philosophy today.
"There's a study,” he notes, “that women leave the house with an average of over 160 chemicals (including government-recognized carcinogens) from 9 to 12 personal care products," he notes. "Something you're doing daily unfortunately does build up over time."
Eleven years into Altiura’s history, the message of its founder remains simple:
What you put on your skin matters just as much as what you put in your body.
"Your skin is your largest organ. It's absorbing everything," Hnilo emphasizes. "If you're putting synthetic ingredients, preservatives, fragrances on your skin, it's going to end up in your bloodstream.”
This awareness has sparked a revolution in how people approach skincare. Hnilo encourages everyone to become label readers, to question ingredients they don't recognize, and to make conscious choices about the products they use daily. "Start looking at the ingredients that you're putting on your skin," he advises. "If you can't pronounce it, if you don't know what it is, look it up."
For those overwhelmed by the prospect of overhauling their skincare routine, Hnilo suggests starting small. "Just make one change at a time," he says. "Maybe it's switching to a clean cleanser or adding a nutrient-dense serum. Small changes compound over time."
The transformation in Hnilo's own life—from devastating injury to pioneering a new standard in natural skincare—serves as a powerful reminder that choices matter.
"Every day, you have the opportunity to nourish your skin with ingredients that heal rather than harm," he says. "That's not just good for your appearance—it's an investment in your long-term health."
