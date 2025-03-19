He Healed His Scars… And Then Andy Hnilo Found His Higher Calling

What began as a desperate attempt to heal his own damaged skin has evolved into a multi-million dollar business — with artisan-grade skincare shipped all over the world.

But before he became the wellness entrepreneur behind Alitura, Andy Hnilo's journey took a dramatic turn on March 20, 2011, in the wake of a life-altering accident.

"I was crossing the street and got hit by an SUV heading west. The impact caused me to lose consciousness and fall into the eastbound lane, where I was then hit by a pickup truck," Hnilo recalls.

He woke up in Cedar Sinai ICU with devastating injuries.

For the professional model and actor, this catastrophic event should have ended his career. Instead, it became the catalyst for something greater.

"I was 30 years old at that time," Hnilo explains, reflecting on his life before the accident. "You see friends that have families and kids and they're starting their lives, and I'm like an up-and-coming actor putting cash from bartending in a little jar to pay my rent. It was month-to-month — barely — at that time."