Heather Gay Was 'Shocked' at Rapid Results After Initially Being 'Hesitant' to Try GLP-1s: 'I Kept Losing Weight'
March 18 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Heather Gay's never been shy to share her plastic surgery secrets — and now she's spilling all on GLP-1s and her weight-loss journey.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star admits she was initially cautious about using GLP-1 medications for weight loss while sitting down for an exclusive chat with OK! about her recent partnership with Atkins.
"I first heard about [GLP-1s] in June 2022, but I was hesitant," the reality television personality reveals. "Then to my surprise, it kept working and I kept losing weight, and I was shocked."
Heather Gay Says Losing Weight Now Feels 'Easy' Thanks to GLP-1s
"I’ve now maintained my weight for over a year, and it actually feels easy," adds Gay, who credits Atkins for helping her make conscious, protein-rich food choices.
The 51-year-old says her hesitation comes from past experiences.
"You don’t want to try something else just going to fail. Everything I tried is just always like, not worth it, not…made me sick or whatever. It just wasn’t worth it," she explains.
In the past, Gay would lose "maybe like five pounds, then it would stop," but GLP-1s have worked far beyond her expectations.
'Everyone Is on GLP-1s'
Gay emphasizes that using medication for weight management is no different than taking medication for other challenges, while also claiming the drugs are being used far more than people may realize.
"Everyone is on GLP-1s. No one is overweight their whole life and then suddenly in 2023 they drop 30 pounds by walking around the block. It’s not how it works," she declares. "I didn’t replace potatoes, chips with apple slices, you know, I’m exactly the same person. I’m just adding science and high protein and fiber to my diet."
Elsewhere in her chat, Gay opens up about how her wellness journey has given her a new sense of confidence on-screen when filming for her hit Bravo series.
"My confidence…in a weird way, I had to be more confident when I was heavier because I knew when I was overcoming, when I walked in the room. So I really had to be so strong in who I was in my sense of self," she confesses.
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- Oprah Winfrey Was 'Embarrassed' and 'Disappointed' by Her 'Overweight Body' Before Using GLP-1 Drugs: 'I Felt It Was My Fault'
- Megyn Kelly Blasts Oprah Winfrey for Calling Obesity a 'Disease' as She Promotes GLP-1 Drugs During Book Tour: 'Cop Out'
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Now, Gay explains, being outspoken stems from a place of empowerment rather than insecurity.
"I love this chapter because I have confidence in control over my body. That confidence is crazy because I was always a hard worker. I was always ambitious, but the one thing that stumped me was my weight," she dishes. "I couldn’t master that. I could figure out anything. And that was the one thing that just… I really could never get a handle on."
"And GLP-1s and Atkins changed that for me. And so the confidence comes from having power over something that you felt powerless before against," the Good Girl Time author notes.
Plus, Gay hasn't completely cut out her guilty pleasures.
"I still make room for those moments. I’m not going to the movies without popcorn, and Hot Tamales and Milk Duds. That’s just who I am, but I’m just going to eat less of it now. And I’m much more conscious of when I’m full because of the GLP-1s. There’s no more mindless eating," Gay says.
Heather Gay Shares Her Favorite Protein-Conscious Snacks
And for the protein-conscious snacker, Atkins remains a game-changer.
"My go-to is the milk chocolate protein shake. I never thought I’d be a wake-up-protein-shake kind of girl, but I am. And I’m embracing that,” she reveals.
"I’ve tasted every protein bar…they always taste chalky and like a weird bitter aftertaste. And those are the two things that I’m just like, you’re not convincing me," Gay quips. "I eat the Atkins bars and like, I could eat more than a lot daily adjustment. They taste good, and that is the number one factor for me. I’d rather be heavier and eat the foods I love, but to find the perfect combination has been a dream come true."