Heather Gay Was 'Shocked' at Rapid Results After Initially Being 'Hesitant' to Try GLP-1s: 'I Kept Losing Weight'

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Heather Gay's never been shy to share her plastic surgery secrets — and now she's spilling all on GLP-1s and her weight-loss journey. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star admits she was initially cautious about using GLP-1 medications for weight loss while sitting down for an exclusive chat with OK! about her recent partnership with Atkins. "I first heard about [GLP-1s] in June 2022, but I was hesitant," the reality television personality reveals. "Then to my surprise, it kept working and I kept losing weight, and I was shocked."

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Heather Gay Says Losing Weight Now Feels 'Easy' Thanks to GLP-1s

Source: Bravo The Bravo star says she's 'maintained' her weight 'for over a year' after slimming her figure.

"I’ve now maintained my weight for over a year, and it actually feels easy," adds Gay, who credits Atkins for helping her make conscious, protein-rich food choices. The 51-year-old says her hesitation comes from past experiences. "You don’t want to try something else just going to fail. Everything I tried is just always like, not worth it, not…made me sick or whatever. It just wasn’t worth it," she explains. In the past, Gay would lose "maybe like five pounds, then it would stop," but GLP-1s have worked far beyond her expectations.

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'Everyone Is on GLP-1s'

Source: MEGA Heather Gay admits she had to be 'more confident' when she was 'heavier.'

Gay emphasizes that using medication for weight management is no different than taking medication for other challenges, while also claiming the drugs are being used far more than people may realize. "Everyone is on GLP-1s. No one is overweight their whole life and then suddenly in 2023 they drop 30 pounds by walking around the block. It’s not how it works," she declares. "I didn’t replace potatoes, chips with apple slices, you know, I’m exactly the same person. I’m just adding science and high protein and fiber to my diet." Elsewhere in her chat, Gay opens up about how her wellness journey has given her a new sense of confidence on-screen when filming for her hit Bravo series. "My confidence…in a weird way, I had to be more confident when I was heavier because I knew when I was overcoming, when I walked in the room. So I really had to be so strong in who I was in my sense of self," she confesses.

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Source: Bravo Heather Gay says she 'could never get a handle on' her weight before starting GLP-1s.

Now, Gay explains, being outspoken stems from a place of empowerment rather than insecurity. "I love this chapter because I have confidence in control over my body. That confidence is crazy because I was always a hard worker. I was always ambitious, but the one thing that stumped me was my weight," she dishes. "I couldn’t master that. I could figure out anything. And that was the one thing that just… I really could never get a handle on." "And GLP-1s and Atkins changed that for me. And so the confidence comes from having power over something that you felt powerless before against," the Good Girl Time author notes. Plus, Gay hasn't completely cut out her guilty pleasures. "I still make room for those moments. I’m not going to the movies without popcorn, and Hot Tamales and Milk Duds. That’s just who I am, but I’m just going to eat less of it now. And I’m much more conscious of when I’m full because of the GLP-1s. There’s no more mindless eating," Gay says.

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Heather Gay Shares Her Favorite Protein-Conscious Snacks

Source: Heather Gay/Atkins Heather Gay says GLP-1s and Atkins have 'changed everything' for her weight-loss journey.

And for the protein-conscious snacker, Atkins remains a game-changer. "My go-to is the milk chocolate protein shake. I never thought I’d be a wake-up-protein-shake kind of girl, but I am. And I’m embracing that,” she reveals.

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