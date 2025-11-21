Heather Graham Flaunts Her Assets in White Lace Dress During Night Out: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Graham turned heads during a recent night out as she stepped out in a stunning white lace dress that showed off her figure. The 55-year-old actress wore a long, sheer lace slip dress with a delicate floral design and a scalloped hem, giving the whole look a soft, romantic feel. She added a sleek white coat draped over her shoulders, keeping the outfit polished while still letting the dress be the star.

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram Heather Graham wore a white lace dress during a night out.

Graham tied everything together with gold open-toe heels that showed off her bright red pedicure. Her blonde curls were styled in loose waves, and she kept her makeup natural to match the softer mood of her outfit. Beside her was a friend dressed head-to-toe in black, including a leather jacket, oversized trousers, and sunglasses — a sharp contrast that made Graham’s bright, feminine look pop even more.

Her night out comes shortly after she posted a steamy Instagram Reel wearing a black fur jacket. In the clip, her golden hair bounced in the wind before she revealed a sheer black lace dress and heels while striking several poses for the camera.

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The actress paired her dress with a white coat and gold heels.

In her caption, she thanked her glam team for getting her ready for an event celebrating "The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control," Aisling Chin-Yee’s new documentary about Cindy Eckert. The video was set to Dua Lipa’s flirty track “Pretty Please.”

Of course, fans flocked to the comments section. "So hot! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one wrote, while another added, "🙌YAAASSSSSS, my GORGEOUS friend! I love you." A third penned, "Smoke show 🔥🔥🔥." "Wow, Heather! You are totally taking me there!! 🔥❤️🙌," a fourth chimed in.

Source: @imheathergraham/Instagram The star recently posted a bold Instagram Reel in a black lace outfit.

The actress has previously encouraged female fans to embrace their individuality. "I think, culturally, there is definitely a message out there that keeps telling us, 'Women feel bad about yourself!'" she said in 2023. "It seems like there's no age where we're really allowed to feel good about ourselves — except for maybe a very short window," she added. "The rest of the time we're supposed to feel like, 'I'm too young or I'm too old.'"

Source: MEGA Heather Graham has spoken openly about sexism in Hollywood.