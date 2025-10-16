Comedian Heather McDonald Thinks People Should 'Always' Be Concerned Over 'Censorship' After Jimmy Kimmel Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Heather McDonald is expanding her "Juicy Scoop" brand. The comedian marked 10 years of her highly successful podcast by launching her new show, "Juicy Crimes with Heather McDonald," where she gets to the bottom of the most fascinating atrocities of our time. McDonald spoke exclusively with OK! about her take on ABC temporarily taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air for his remark about Charlie Kirk, the genesis behind her latest venture, the case that fascinates her the most and celebrating a decade behind the mic.

Article continues below advertisement

ABC Temporarily Taking Jimmy Kimmel Off the Air

Source: MEGA Heather McDonald says there's 'no way you are going to please everybody.'

In light of the drama with Kimmel, McDonald — who spent years on Chelsea Lately and travels across the country with her stand-up sets — thinks it's hard to mix comedy and politics these days. "There's no way you're going to please everybody," she says. "It's either you lean into your side and you gain those people and lose the people that don't — or you don't go political. You'll never win everyone over. Then there are people who can agree to disagree and there are ones who won't, but it's very important that we don't get rid of TikTok and that X is less censored now. When it's a TV show, that's always been the case. When your product is coming from a big corporation, you are at risk of them not keeping you on the air, but I understand why people are putting all the dots together. People should always be concerned about censorship."

Article continues below advertisement

Starting 'Juicy Crimes' Podcast

Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Heather McDonald launched her 'Juicy Crimes' podcast.

Due to the massive following "Juicy Scoop" has garnered over the years, McDonald knew it was time for a spin-off. "I've been doing it where I have someone who comes on that is an expert in the crime — whether they've done a long-form podcast themselves, where someone then can go and binge, or it's happened to them," she explains of the "Juicy Crimes" podcast. "Sometimes it can be gruesome, but the thing that always interests me is when somebody has a life that seems similar to yours in many ways. Maybe they're married, have kids, or whatever, but they just make the wrong decisions, and now they're awaiting trial. Whether it's an affair that went bad or turned deadly, those are the kind of crimes I like to get into."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The One Crime She Would Love To Dive Into

Source: MEGA Heather McDonald wants to speak with anyone involved in the Betty Broderick case.

In the new audio series, McDonald breaks down the most infamous criminal cases. However, there's one in particular she would love to get to the bottom of. "Anybody in the Betty Broderick world," she says of possibly talking to anyone connected to the California woman who murdered her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989. "I know that's an impossible get because she doesn't have any remorse and doesn't want to do interviews, but I'd love to interview any of the kids. To live as this normal child and have your life go off the rails to the point where multiple movies are being made and you're being portrayed [is crazy]. I don't think enough people think about how weird that is for someone."

10 Years of 'Juicy Scoop'

Source: @heathermcdonald/INSTAGRAM Heather McDonald celebrated 10 years of her 'Juicy Scoop' podcast.