Heidi Klum Bares Cleavage in Racy Video as Husband Strokes Her Body: Watch
Heidi Klum shared an intimate look at her marriage in a scandalous new video.
The Project Runway host, 52, flaunted her toned bikini body as husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, caressed her on Sunday, July 13.
Heidi Klum's Tropical Getaway With Her Husband
Klum spilled out of a tiny maroon swimsuit top and thong as her man wrapped his hand around her stomach from behind. The model extended her head back toward him and flashed a soft smile.
"It’s another day for you and me in paradise," she captioned the Instagram Reel as "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins played in the background.
Six hours later, she shared a shorter clip of her smooching her man on the beach. The couple’s hair looked damp, as if they had just taken a dip in the ocean. Klum captioned the video with a single red heart emoji.
In the evening, the Victoria’s Secret Angel filmed a video from the dinner table. She was dressed in the same bathing suit, this time, with a towel tied around her waist and black sunglasses. Kaulitz wore an unbuttoned black-and-white, printed polo and a baseball cap. The duo danced to music in the restaurant: Klum shook her hips from her seat while her husband clapped his hands.
"Sunday fun-day," she wrote.
On Saturday, July 12, Klum lay on the sand and zoomed in on Kaulitz swimming in the ocean, not too far from the shore.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Are 16 Years Apart
She began dating the guitarist in 2018 and married him the following year. The couple has a 16-year age gap, which the former America’s Got Talent judge has addressed several times publicly.
"Two middle fingers up on my end," Klum said when asked about critics of her relationship on "Call Her Daddy" in January 2024. "I just always think, 'Why do people care?' I never talk about anyone. Live and let live. What is it to you who I’m with?"
The supermodel speculated that several people also find Kaulitz "very hot" and are just jealous of her.
"He didn’t pick you!" Klum exclaimed. "Get over it…I picked him, he picked me. When people are like, ‘I’m 16 years older,’ thanks for pointing that out. I also know. He knows. I wasn’t lying to him. He knew how old I was from the very beginning. I know I will be aging faster…the 16-year gap will always be there. That’s just how it is. But that’s his choice and my choice, so I never understand why people care."