Heidi Klum Bares Cleavage in Racy Video as Husband Strokes Her Body: Watch

Six hours later, she shared a shorter clip of her smooching her man on the beach. The couple’s hair looked damp, as if they had just taken a dip in the ocean. Klum captioned the video with a single red heart emoji.

In the evening, the Victoria’s Secret Angel filmed a video from the dinner table. She was dressed in the same bathing suit, this time, with a towel tied around her waist and black sunglasses. Kaulitz wore an unbuttoned black-and-white, printed polo and a baseball cap. The duo danced to music in the restaurant: Klum shook her hips from her seat while her husband clapped his hands.

"Sunday fun-day," she wrote.

On Saturday, July 12, Klum lay on the sand and zoomed in on Kaulitz swimming in the ocean, not too far from the shore.