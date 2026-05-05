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Heidi Klum Emulates a Living Statue in Shocking 2026 Met Gala Look: Watch

Photo of Heidi Klum
Source: MEGA/@thr/X

Heidi Klum closely resembled the 2026 Met Gala theme, 'Costume Art,' with an out-of-the-box outfit.

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May 4 2026, Published 8:39 p.m. ET

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Heidi Klum's artistic Met Gala attire sparked mixed opinions from fans.

The supermodel, 52, looked like a living statue as she walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4.

Klum used prosthetics and body paint to turn herself into an Italian sculpture, inspired by the evening's dress code, "Fashion Is Art."

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Source: @thr/X

Heidi Klum looked unrecognizable on the Met Gala steps.

According to a press release, the blonde beauty's outfit, designed by Mike Marino, also utilized latex and spandex to embody "the stillness and presence of marble while allowing for movement and life within the form.”

The outfit drew inspiration from Giuseppe Sammartino’s Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal and delves into "the relationship between the body and art in a modern, wearable way.”

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Image of Heidi Klum channeled Italian statues.
Source: @thr/X

Heidi Klum channeled Italian statues.

Fans appreciated Klum's attention to the Met Gala theme but thought she took things too far.

"I understand the theme. But this is bad," one X user wrote, while another added, "Stay home Heidi."

Others thought the star's risk paid off.

“Heidi stays winning,” a Reddit user praised.

“You know what…GO HEAD GURL!” another exclaimed.

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Image of Heidi Klum was inspired by The Veiled Vestal.
Source: @thr/X

Heidi Klum was inspired by The Veiled Vestal.

The Project Runway host elaborated on her ensemble in an interview with Vogue.

“I got inspired by The Veiled Vestal. I was like, I want to become her,” she explained. “I started at The Met. I went walking around The Met. Raffaele Monti, he’s done most of the sculptures from the 1800s. I looked and was like, ‘Wow this is so beautiful.’ The drape and it’s all on marble, but how can you make that with fabric? I look hard, but I’m soft. It’s foam and latex.”

Klum joked that it only took her “20 minutes” to get ready for the event.

“It’s a little warm. It’s a little on the toasty side,” she continued to tease about her look.

Inside Heidi Klum's Avant-Garde Halloween Costumes

Image of Heidi Klum dressed as Medusa for Halloween in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum dressed as Medusa for Halloween in 2025.

Klum is no stranger to out-of-the-box fashion. She is known for her avant-garde Halloween costumes, including a 2025 Medusa outfit transformed with body makeup.

“I’m going to be very ugly — very scary, but very ugly," she told Good Morning America ahead of the holiday.

Before her 2024 Halloween party, the America's Got Talent judge broke down why spooky season is so important to her.

"I have a lot of creative people around the world that are fans, that are artists — makeup artists, hairdressers, designers or people who maybe are not even in the field — and they love the creativity of Halloween," she explained to People at the time. "So I don't want to ever let any of my Halloween fans down. I always really try to come up with something that is unique and different and either surprises people or shocks people."

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