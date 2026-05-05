Heidi Klum Emulates a Living Statue in Shocking 2026 Met Gala Look: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum's artistic Met Gala attire sparked mixed opinions from fans. The supermodel, 52, looked like a living statue as she walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4. Klum used prosthetics and body paint to turn herself into an Italian sculpture, inspired by the evening's dress code, "Fashion Is Art."

Article continues below advertisement

If there’s one thing Heidi Klum loves…it’s a theme 😉 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cP3y3mVCSP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 4, 2026 Source: @thr/X Heidi Klum looked unrecognizable on the Met Gala steps.

According to a press release, the blonde beauty's outfit, designed by Mike Marino, also utilized latex and spandex to embody "the stillness and presence of marble while allowing for movement and life within the form.” The outfit drew inspiration from Giuseppe Sammartino’s Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal and delves into "the relationship between the body and art in a modern, wearable way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thr/X Heidi Klum channeled Italian statues.

Fans appreciated Klum's attention to the Met Gala theme but thought she took things too far. "I understand the theme. But this is bad," one X user wrote, while another added, "Stay home Heidi." Others thought the star's risk paid off. “Heidi stays winning,” a Reddit user praised. “You know what…GO HEAD GURL!” another exclaimed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thr/X Heidi Klum was inspired by The Veiled Vestal.

The Project Runway host elaborated on her ensemble in an interview with Vogue. “I got inspired by The Veiled Vestal. I was like, I want to become her,” she explained. “I started at The Met. I went walking around The Met. Raffaele Monti, he’s done most of the sculptures from the 1800s. I looked and was like, ‘Wow this is so beautiful.’ The drape and it’s all on marble, but how can you make that with fabric? I look hard, but I’m soft. It’s foam and latex.” Klum joked that it only took her “20 minutes” to get ready for the event. “It’s a little warm. It’s a little on the toasty side,” she continued to tease about her look.

Inside Heidi Klum's Avant-Garde Halloween Costumes

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum dressed as Medusa for Halloween in 2025.