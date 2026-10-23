ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Helen Mirren Recalls Bizarre Royal Encounter With Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Royal Ascot in 2018: 'It Was Very Funny' Source: MEGA Helen Mirren recalled an awkward royal tea with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 2018. OK! Staff Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Helen Mirren recalled an awkward encounter with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during a royal tea at Royal Ascot in 2018, revealing that the late monarch unexpectedly acknowledged her Oscar-winning portrayal in the 2006 film The Queen. Mirren shared that the Queen introduced her to a sheikh using a movie reference, but the joke fell flat. She was particularly surprised because the monarch had never publicly commented on her performance. The MobLand star also revealed that she faced an unexpected etiquette dilemma when she wanted milk for her tea but could not remember the proper way to address the Duke of Edinburgh.

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Queen Elizabeth Leaves a Sheikh Confused

Source: MEGA Helen Mirren said the sheikh looked 'completely confused' when Queen Elizabeth II referenced her 'The Queen.'

Mirren felt out of place at the gathering because she didn't know much about the royal topic being discussed. "It was very funny because they were all talking about horses, and I know nothing about horses, I'm not a horsey person," she said. "So I had really nothing to contribute to the conversation. She introduced me to the Sheikh of somewhere, as saying, 'This is Dame Helen Mirren, she played me, you know, in the film,'" Mirren continued. Mirren thought it was hilarious when the confused Sheikh didn't recognize her or get the Queen's reference.

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Mirren Struggles With 'Milk' Around Prince Philip

Source: MEGA Mirren recalled wondering 'how do I get the milk' when the jug was placed on the other side of Prince Philip.

The actress faced another issue during the visit when she wasn't sure how to follow royal rules. "I've got my tea, someone's poured me an extra cup of tea, but I like milk in my tea, and the milk jug is on the other side of Prince Philip. And I'm thinking, 'How do I get the milk?'" she shared. "And I just could not remember how to — address Prince Philip? Do I call him sir, is it your majesty, your royal highness?" she recalled. "I thought maybe I should ask for a serving person? In the end, I just gave up and had it without milk because I couldn't deal with the situation," she added.

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Mirren Honors Queen Elizabeth at BAFTA Awards

Source: MEGA Mirren honored Queen Elizabeth II at the 2023 BAFTA Awards.

Besides playing the Queen in a movie, Mirren honored the late monarch at the 2023 BAFTAs. "BAFTA's relationship with Her Majesty was longstanding, and BAFTA would not be what it is today without her loyal support," Mirren said during the ceremony. "In 1953, her coronation broadcast had the world watching. From that time, she was unquestionably the nation's leading lady but as mysterious as a silent film star," she said. Prince William and Kate Middleton were among those watching the tribute and applauded as Mirren concluded her remarks.

Mirren Recognizes the Queen's Influence

Source: MEGA Mirren called Queen Elizabeth II 'our nation's leading star' in a BAFTA tribute.