Helen Mirren, 81, Admits She 'Avoids Doctors' and Praises AI for Medical Advice: 'It's Incredible'

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Helen Mirren revealed she has a decidedly unconventional approach to health questions and she would rather ask artificial intelligence than make a trip to the doctor. "AI is amazing," declared the 81-year-old actress. "Oh, it's incredible." The Oscar winner made the admission while speaking with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 13, alongside her A Talent for Murder costars Alden Ehrenreich and Olivia Cooke.

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Helen Mirren Said She Rarely Turns to Doctors

Source: MEGA Helen Mirren praised AI, revealing she prefers its diagnosis to doctors'.

Ehrenreich and Cooke had been discussing their shared tendency to worry about their health when Mirren offered a stark contrast to their approach. "I ought to be diagnosed with the opposite of hypochondria," she said, describing herself as someone who largely ignores health concerns. When Ehrenreich asked directly whether she avoids medical checkups, Mirren did not hesitate. "Totally deny. I avoid doctors. Oh no, totally. And it's working," she said. Her comments came with a dose of humor, but Mirren was clear that this hands-off strategy has become part of her personal approach to staying well.

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AI Is Helen Mirren's Go-to for Health Questions

Source: MEGA Helen Mirren equated AI to living with a doctor in the house.

The conversation then took an unexpected turn when Ehrenreich joked about wanting a doctor who could live in his house. Mirren had a modern solution. "It's called AI," she told him. The veteran British performer explained that she can turn to the technology when she has a health concern and describe what she is experiencing. "I say, 'I've got this thing. What do you think it is?'" Mirren said, describing how she uses AI to get an immediate response.

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Helen Mirren Also Believes in Taking Control of Her Diet

Source: MEGA Helen Mirren laid emphasis on the importance of healthy nutrition.

Mirren's comments about doctors do not mean she takes a completely passive approach to her health. In a previous interview with Vogue, she emphasized the importance of nutrition. "First of all, take control of your diet and find one that makes you feel good," she said. "What you're putting inside your body does influence how you feel about yourself, so start there." She did, however, acknowledge that she leaves room for indulgence. "I'm the first one at the fish and chips," Mirren admitted. She paired her philosophy with regular exercise, pointing to a simple 12-minute workout she does.

Mirren Has Followed the Same Workout Routine for Decades

Source: MEGA Helen Mirren said she's consistently followed a workout ritual that has helped keep her healthy.