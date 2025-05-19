Helena Christensen, 56, Looks Ageless as She Flaunts Her Bikini Body in Jaw-Dropping Photos
Supermodel Helena Christensen is aging in reverse!
The star, 56, took a break and got some relaxation while on a recent getaway. In new photos obtained by OK!, Christensen, who sported a pink one piece bathing suit, was seen going into the water on a sunny day in Europe.
The starlet was spotted catching a moment to herself while staying at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.
In the photos, the model looked stunning as she walked outside.
The brunette beauty is in town for the Cannes Film Festival, where she was seen making a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of the new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender.
On May 16, Christensen sported a pink off-the-shoulder gown with feathers covering one of her shoulders.
"C❤️NNES 💫🎥 Congratulations Bono on the premiere of your beautiful, honest and heartfelt documentary ‘Stories of Surrender’❣️ Thank you @damianiofficial @dolcegabbana @sofiatilbury @owengould," she captioned the gorgeous photos via Instagram.
People couldn't believe how good she looks.
One person wrote, "I thought this was a pic from the 90s until I saw the others. You look stunning! ❤️," while another said, "Utterly beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "How can you be so incredibly gorgeous!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 good Lord have mercy on the rest of us."
She also posted some selfies from the dazzling moment.
"💙💫," she simply captioned photos of herself on social media.
In 2017, the Denmark native said she wasn't interested in talking about aging during an interview. "No man ever gets asked about the fact that he is nearly 50, but with women, they even put our age in the headline, and it makes people read and interpret everything differently," she stated.
"It diminishes us in so many ways and it starts early for women. As soon as you pass 35, it's like, 'Mmm, now you're nearing the time where it will all start to go,' as if all that's going to happen now is a rapid progression towards old age. I don't want to be a poster model for somebody who is half dead and still looking good," she continued.