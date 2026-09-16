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Henry Winkler’s Wife Stacey Calls Out His 'Biggest Lie' After 48 Years of Marriage

Image of Stacey Winkler and Henry Winkler.
Source: MEGA

Stacey Winkler accused Henry Winkler of padding his fish numbers.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

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Henry Winkler may have thought he was keeping accurate records of his fly fishing catches, but his wife, Stacey Winkler, has a very different view after 48 years of marriage.

"Sometimes you round off," Stacey told her husband during their joint appearance on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger."

The playful exchange came after host Graham brought up Stacey's previous claim that Henry pads the numbers in his fishing journal. The couple appeared on the podcast episode released September 9, with Henry, 80, defending his record-keeping.

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Source: @grahambensinger/youtube

Henry and Stacey Winkler did a joint interview for 'In Depth With Graham Bensinger.'

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Stacey Said Henry Has a Thing for Fish Sizes

Image of Henry Winkler and Stacey Winkler.
Source: MEGA

Stacey Winkler said Henry Winkler lies about how many fish he's caught.

Henry immediately pushed back when Graham raised the accusation, insisting he writes down his catches accurately.

"I don't round off, that I do only in charity," he said, before Stacey delivered the punchline about his "biggest lie."

"The biggest charity is your fish size," she joked. "You are about your fish size like other people are about other sizes."

Henry appeared genuinely surprised by his wife's accusation.

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Henry Called the Revelation 'Shocking'

Image of Henry Winkler.
Source: MEGA

Henry Winkler insisted his records were always accurate.

"I have learned something," Henry said. "We have just celebrated our 48th wedding anniversary. I have just learned something I have never known."

"That you pad your numbers?" Stacey asked.

The Hollywood icon quickly clarified his position, saying, "I don't pad my numbers. That my wife believes I pad my numbers."

He then added, "Shocking. I'm shocked. I'm hurt," while Stacey laughed at the accusation.

Henry later reinforced his denial in a comment on the Instagram post featuring the exchange: "NOOOO I DO NOT !!!"

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Fly Fishing Became a Passion for Henry

Image of Henry Winkler.
Source: MEGA

While he was initially intimidated by the sport, Henry Winkler ultimately found fly fishing enjoyable and turned it into a hobby.

During the interview, the seasoned screen veteran took Graham fly fishing on the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho, where he talked about his enthusiasm for the sport.

Henry revealed that he initially felt intimidated by fly fishing because of his dyslexia and difficulties with hand-eye coordination. But after his first attempt, he described the experience as a "revelation" and knew he wanted to try again.

Stacey eventually began joining him on fishing trips, making the pastime something the couple could share.

Henry and Stacey Built Their Marriage Around Growing Together

Image of Henry Winkler and Stacey Winkler.
Source: MEGA

The couple wed in 1978.

Henry and Stacey met in Los Angeles in 1976 and married in May 1978. Henry became stepfather to Stacey's son, Jed Weitzman, and they later welcomed their children, Zoe and Max.

Stacey previously reflected on their long marriage in a 2019 interview with People, describing the value of evolving alongside one another.

"The most wonderful thing is to really be able to grow with someone," she said at the time. "We're not the same people we are when we got married. But certain of the tenets you hold dear are still intact."

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