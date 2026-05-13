Heritage Property Enhancements Is Elevating Outdoor Living Across Westchester County
May 13 2026, Published 5:39 a.m. ET
Luxury living is no longer defined solely by interior spaces. Across Westchester County, homeowners are placing greater emphasis on outdoor presentation, entertaining environments, and exterior spaces that feel aligned with the overall identity of the home.
That growing focus on elevated outdoor living has helped place Heritage Property Enhancements into the broader conversation surrounding luxury residential design in the Tri-State area. Founded by Franklin Carchi, the company has become known for its approach to landscaping, hardscaping, patios, and thoughtfully designed outdoor living spaces throughout the region.
From custom bluestone patios and flagstone walkways to integrated stonework and outdoor gathering spaces, today’s homeowners are increasingly approaching exterior improvements with the same level of attention once reserved primarily for interiors. Outdoor areas are becoming extensions of the home itself, with spaces designed for entertaining, relaxation, and everyday living.
Throughout many of the region’s residential communities, presentation and atmosphere often play a major role in how a property is experienced. Carefully designed exterior spaces can create a sense of warmth, sophistication, and cohesion long before someone steps inside the home.
Heritage Property Enhancements has become associated with that elevated approach to outdoor living. The company’s projects often focus on combining functionality with clean, timeless design choices that feel aligned with the surrounding property rather than overly trend-driven.
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“People want outdoor spaces that feel natural to the home and comfortable to actually live in,” says Paul Carchi of Heritage Property Enhancements. “A lot of our focus is creating environments that feel timeless and functional rather than overly designed.”
Natural materials, integrated landscaping, lighting, and comfortable outdoor layouts have all become increasingly important within luxury residential projects. Many homeowners are now prioritizing enhancements that feel polished and inviting while still remaining practical for everyday use.
The result is a more understated approach to luxury, one centered less on excess and more on refinement, usability, and long-term outdoor living.
As outdoor living continues evolving throughout Westchester and the surrounding Tri-State Region, the emphasis on carefully designed exterior spaces shows little sign of slowing down. Heritage Property Enhancements reflects that continued demand for outdoor environments that feel refined, functional, and intentionally designed for lasting appeal.