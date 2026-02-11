HGTV Fires Nicole Curtis and Removes All 'Rehab Addict' Episodes From Their Platforms After She's Caught Using N-Word in Shocking Video
Feb. 11 2026, Updated 5:11 p.m. ET
HGTV has officially cut ties with Nicole Curtis.
The network confirmed they fired the Rehab Addict star one day after RadarOnline.com uncovered a video of Curtis using the n-word.
HGTV Condemns Nicole Curtis' Behavior
On Wednesday, February 11, the company told the outlet they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict."
"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," their statement continued.
In addition, they "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."
"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they added.
In the clip, Curtis, 49, was tinkering with material while on a ladder and got frustrated, prompting her to blurt out, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n-----."
A man who was holding the ladder secure laughed, with Curtis then realizing what she said.
"What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life," she continued, suggesting the footage needed to be deleted.
HGTV Insider Calls Nicole Curtis 'Trash'
- David Bromstad Opens Up About Struggles With Addiction After Storm Devastation: 'I'm in Such a Good Place'
- 'Unapologetic' Christina Haack Says She’s 'Happy' as She Claps Back at Haters: 'This Era Is Called Freedom'
- 'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' Cast Revealed: Meet the 12 Bachelor Nation Alums Taking Over the HGTV Competition
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A source told RadarOnline.com the video was filmed around two years ago.
"When something happens, we all know about it... this footage has made it around to the (production) community she (has) screwed over," an insider spilled to the outlet. "You (Nicole) deserve everything you get. Treat us with dignity and respect, and quit making money off of our backs... You are a trash human."
Nicole Curtis Brushed Off the Scandal
Before she was axed, Curtis brushed off the scandal, posting about episodes of Rehab Addict via her Instagram on February 11.
"I’ll go to my last breath being proud that I did this more real, more raw than anyone else," she captioned a photo of herself attending to a ceiling during a renovation. "There’s never been 100 people, let alone, 25 people, even 10 people labeled production when I’m working. It’s me, it’s my construction guys, on big days (meaning there’s a huge build like roof going on) it’s 2 cameras, but most, it’s one."
"It’s never been about how I look (I fix that in post😊😂) it’s always been about the house," her post continued. "We had squatters, drugs, human waste, the nastiest you can imagine and we ended up with the beautiful Doris house ❤️❤️❤️❤️Proving again —flippers flip — Nicole Curtis (that’s me) and team restore history❤️❤️❤️."
Rehab Addict began airing on HGTV in 2014 after debuting on DIY.