HGTV Fires Nicole Curtis and Removes All 'Rehab Addict' Episodes From Their Platforms After She's Caught Using N-Word in Shocking Video

Article continues below advertisement

HGTV has officially cut ties with Nicole Curtis. The network confirmed they fired the Rehab Addict star one day after RadarOnline.com uncovered a video of Curtis using the n-word.

Article continues below advertisement

HGTV Condemns Nicole Curtis' Behavior

Source: @detroitdesign/instagram HGTV fired Nicole Curtis after she used the n-word in an uncovered video.

On Wednesday, February 11, the company told the outlet they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict." "We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," their statement continued. In addition, they "removed the series from all HGTV platforms." "We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @radaronlinetv/youtube 'Oh, fart n-----,' Nicole Curtis blurted out during a renovation.

In the clip, Curtis, 49, was tinkering with material while on a ladder and got frustrated, prompting her to blurt out, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n-----." A man who was holding the ladder secure laughed, with Curtis then realizing what she said. "What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life," she continued, suggesting the footage needed to be deleted.

Article continues below advertisement

HGTV Insider Calls Nicole Curtis 'Trash'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @detroitdesign/instagram HGTV confirmed all episodes of 'Rehab Addict' are being removed from their platforms.

A source told RadarOnline.com the video was filmed around two years ago. "When something happens, we all know about it... this footage has made it around to the (production) community she (has) screwed over," an insider spilled to the outlet. "You (Nicole) deserve everything you get. Treat us with dignity and respect, and quit making money off of our backs... You are a trash human."

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis Brushed Off the Scandal

Source: @detroitdesign/instagram 'Rehab Addict' began airing on HGTV in 2014.

Before she was axed, Curtis brushed off the scandal, posting about episodes of Rehab Addict via her Instagram on February 11. "I’ll go to my last breath being proud that I did this more real, more raw than anyone else," she captioned a photo of herself attending to a ceiling during a renovation. "There’s never been 100 people, let alone, 25 people, even 10 people labeled production when I’m working. It’s me, it’s my construction guys, on big days (meaning there’s a huge build like roof going on) it’s 2 cameras, but most, it’s one."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @detroitdesign/instagram Nicole Curtis brushed off the drama before she was fired by promoting an episode airing on February 11.