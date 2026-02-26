high rollers and household names with these celebrities who love to gamble

Article continues below advertisement

From movie stars to sports icons and chart-topping musicians, gambling and fame have always been tangled together. Some folks chase the thrill, some go after big money and a few just want a break from the spotlight. Either way, these stars have helped turn casino nights into pop culture legend.

Celebrities might look untouchable, but when the cameras stop rolling, plenty of them unwind with cards, chips and a shot of adrenaline, just like the rest of us. Gambling has always carried a certain mystique, but famous faces only make it more glamorous. Whether they’re trying their luck at a poker table in Vegas, sneaking into Monte Carlo for a round of blackjack or spinning digital slots at home, celebrities and casinos are a natural match. Over time, wild stories of huge wins, crushing losses and unforgettable casino nights have become part of celebrity folklore. Some famous players treat the game like a craft, while others just get a kick out of the risk. If you want to join your favorite celebrities on similar casino quests, you can join in on the fun online. With free online slots you can easily get started, and get inspired by your favorite celebrities and their favorite games.

Hollywood’s Gambling Obsession Hollywood’s always loved a good gambling story, but plenty of actors don’t just play gamblers on screen, they really live it. Ben Affleck, for one, is hard to ignore. He’s known for his sharp mind and serious poker skills. He’s not just dabbling, either: He’s won big tournaments, like the California State Poker Championship, and his blackjack skills once had casinos keeping a close eye on him after he mastered card counting. Matt Damon’s another name you’ll hear, especially after his role in Rounders. Damon’s not as wild a gambler as his movie character, but he’s talked openly about loving poker’s strategy and the camaraderie at the tables. And then there’s George Clooney. His poker nights are legendary in Hollywood circles. He loves bringing friends together for friendly games, more about good times than big money. That’s how a lot of celebrities see gambling: It’s about the experience, not just the cash.

Athletes who Chase the Thrill If anyone’s wired for risk, it’s pro athletes. The pressure of competition is second nature to them, so gambling feels like a natural fit. Michael Jordan stands out here. People talk almost as much about his high-stakes bets as they do about his basketball legacy. He’s known for laying down huge sums on golf, cards, you name it. For Jordan, it wasn’t just about winning money. It was about beating the competition, no matter what the game was. Tiger Woods has his own stories, mostly centered on Las Vegas. Poker and blackjack were his go-tos, usually played behind closed doors, away from the crowds. These days, you’ll spot football and baseball stars at poker tournaments and casino events, too. For a lot of athletes, gambling just feels like an extension of the game.

Music Legends and Casino Nights Musicians get it. The stage and the casino floor have a lot in common; excitement, nerves and a bit of unpredictability. Drake is one of the most open about his gambling life. He’s posted huge online bets for everyone to see, and when he wins (or loses big), the internet lights up. He’s probably the most visible celebrity gambler of the social media era. 50 Cent has talked about his love for blackjack and betting on sports. With his bold personality, it just fits. Gambling is just another way he lives large. And you can’t forget the old-school icons. Frank Sinatra basically helped turn Las Vegas into the ultimate celebrity playground. His nights at the casino brought together music, glitz and gambling, creating an image that still shapes how we see the city today.

Poker Pros in Disguise Some celebrities don’t just dabble in gambling, they actually take it seriously, stepping right into the ring with the pros. Take Tobey Maguire, for example. He’s not just Spider-Man at the poker table; people in the know say he’s sharp, competitive and right at home in those hush-hush, high-stakes games. He’s got a real reputation for skill, not just for being a famous face. Then there’s Jennifer Tilly. She’s not content to just show up: She’s won a World Series of Poker bracelet and keeps coming back for more, going toe-to-toe with the best. Poker pros actually respect her game. Unlike a lot of stars, she’s earned her place at the table through talent, not just celebrity status. Celebrities like Maguire and Tilly blur the line between amateur and professional. They prove that, at least for some, gambling isn’t just a way to pass the time, it’s something they truly care about.