High Stakes and Hot Messes: The Juiciest Celebrity Casino Scandals of 2025

Bruno Mars Alleged $100M Gambling Debt

Rumors began to circulate of Bruno Mars owing up to $100 million in gambling debt at MGM Casino while he lived in Las Vegas. The stories added more intrigue, claiming he potentially faced legal proceedings over excessive credit.

First, a fact check: The allegations are false. Both Mars and MGM have denied the claims. However, the story has failed to get buried on social media and tabloids as X users and other casino reviewers kept buzzing about his financial decisions.

Bruno himself has chosen to keep the allegations fresh in people's minds. In a January 2025 Instagram Stories post celebrating becoming the first Spotify artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners, Mars humorously penned, "KEEP STREAMING! I'll be out of debt in no time." Added to the post is an emoji of someone dancing, highlighting the humor in the post. Mars decided that for this rumor plaguing his records, laughter is the best medicine.

Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Scandal

The next gossip heads to the US Major League Baseball (MLB) and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter. Ippei Mizuhara, who interpreted for the Japanese baseball player, bagged a jail term of nearly five years after being convicted of fraud and gambling schemes.

He was ordered to pay back nearly $17 million that he reportedly stole from Ohtani to pay off debts owed to a southern California bookmaker. Rumors circulated that Mizuhara lost $6.6 million over 80 days, alongside His ties with the athlete threatened to derail Ohtani’s career – currently one of the sport’s biggest global names as rumors grow about his potential involvement in gambling activities. The involved platform, Resorts World Casino, was eventually fined $10.5 million for lax oversight over Ohtani’s interpreter and gifting private jet flights to a bookmaker with ties to Mizuhara.

The scandal raised questions surrounding Resorts World Casino, the oversight of private jet travel, and its potential connection to illegal activities. Responding to the events, Ohtani simply stated that he was "very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this."