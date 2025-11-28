Hilary Duff's Stunning Transformation in Before and After Photos: From Teen Idol to Glowing Mom-of-4

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Source: MEGA See Hilary Duff's before and after photos that showcase her unmatched charm and beauty.

Hilary Duff has been an undeniable bombshell beauty from then until now. In 2002, the then-teen idol was the highlight of the red carpet at the 15th Annual Kids' Choice Awards, arriving in a colorful kimono-style jacket and blue jeans.

2003

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff looks stunning at 38.

The blonde beauty looked mesmerizing in a light purple dress with a ruffled skirt at the 2003 Rising Stars Gala.

2004

Source: MEGA She began her career as a teen idol.

For the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Duff opted for a black tank top and matching denim shorts, which complemented the vibes of her layered necklaces and bracelets.

2005

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff famously starred in several Disney Channel shows.

The Lizzie McGuire star was a total stunner at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a metallic gown with beads and fringes. She completed the look with matching high heels.

2006

Source: MEGA Among her famous works are 'Lizzie McGuire' and 'How I Met Your Father.'

Duff attended a 2006 event in a black blazer, a white top, a black hat, dark jeans and pointed-toe heels.

2007

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff has also led independent films.

Gold and black looked good on Duff! The Cadet Kelly star was all smiles while posing for photos at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards.

2008

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff previously dated Aaron Carter, Frankie Muniz and Joel Madden.

Duff shut down the 3rd Annual Loveday in style, sporting a strapless blue dress and black heels.

2009

Source: MEGA She was first married to Mike Comrie.

The A Cinderella Story star opted for a casual black-and-white look when she was tapped to host a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building.

2010

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie were married from 2010 to 2016.

Duff made waves when she made an appearance at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards in a green figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline.

2011

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie called it quits in 2014, two years after welcoming their son.

For her book signing at The Grove, the According to Greta actress slipped into a casual outfit consisting of a red loose top and a black top underneath. To amp up her style, she wore form-fitting black leather pants and open-toed heels.

2012

Source: MEGA She moved on with Matthew Koma.

Although she traded sparkly outfits for a simpler getup, Duff effortlessly channeled an undeniable star presence at an event in Los Angeles, Calif.

2013

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma worked together on her album 'Breathe In.'

Duff was radiant in a black minidress at the world premiere of Planes in Hollywood, Calif.

2014

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma briefly split before rekindling their romance.

The mom-of-four looked ethereal and flawless from every angle at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. For the gathering, she was nothing short of stunning in a black, velvet minidress with a metallic gold design. She also wore black high heels that emphasized her legs.

2015

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma tied the knot in December 2019.

Duff arrived at The Weinstein Company and Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party in a strapless nude and black beaded gown.

2016

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma share three children.

Fierce! The How I Met Your Father star owned the red carpet in New York in an eye-catching jumpsuit with a high neckline and long sleeves.

2017

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma welcomed their third child together in May 2024.

Duff attended a Harper's Bazaar event donning a black blazer and wide-leg trousers with white piping.

2018

Source: MEGA She remains active in the industry despite being a full-time mom.

Duff joined the fun at a December 2018 gathering ahead of the holiday season.

2019

Source: MEGA She also has a successful career as a singer.

The "So Yesterday" songstress commanded attention in a green pantsuit at a Los Angeles event.

2020

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff released her last album in 2015.

Duff let her glamorous nude-colored outfit steal the spotlight at a BlogHer20 event in Los Angeles.

2021

Source: MEGA Multiple outlets confirmed she signed with Atlantic Records for her musical comeback.

The "Come Clean" singer looked breathtaking at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021. She attended the event in a sequined ruby red gown with a thigh-high slit.

2022

Source: MEGA A docuseries will also chronicle Hilary Duff's 'long-awaited musical return and personal journey.'

Duff showcased her curves in a black dress with white floral prints in May 2022.

2023

Source: MEGA She has not announced her new album's release date.

For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Duff ruled the red carpet in a strapless corset gown that highlighted her timeless charm.

2024

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff hinted at the project in August.

Duff stepped out in Studio City in January 2024.

2025

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff has over 26 million followers on Instagram.