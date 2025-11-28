Hilary Duff's Stunning Transformation in Before and After Photos: From Teen Idol to Glowing Mom-of-4
Nov. 28 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
2002
Hilary Duff has been an undeniable bombshell beauty from then until now.
In 2002, the then-teen idol was the highlight of the red carpet at the 15th Annual Kids' Choice Awards, arriving in a colorful kimono-style jacket and blue jeans.
2003
The blonde beauty looked mesmerizing in a light purple dress with a ruffled skirt at the 2003 Rising Stars Gala.
2004
For the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Duff opted for a black tank top and matching denim shorts, which complemented the vibes of her layered necklaces and bracelets.
2005
The Lizzie McGuire star was a total stunner at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a metallic gown with beads and fringes. She completed the look with matching high heels.
2006
Duff attended a 2006 event in a black blazer, a white top, a black hat, dark jeans and pointed-toe heels.
2007
Gold and black looked good on Duff! The Cadet Kelly star was all smiles while posing for photos at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards.
2008
Duff shut down the 3rd Annual Loveday in style, sporting a strapless blue dress and black heels.
2009
The A Cinderella Story star opted for a casual black-and-white look when she was tapped to host a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building.
2010
Duff made waves when she made an appearance at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards in a green figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline.
2011
For her book signing at The Grove, the According to Greta actress slipped into a casual outfit consisting of a red loose top and a black top underneath. To amp up her style, she wore form-fitting black leather pants and open-toed heels.
2012
Although she traded sparkly outfits for a simpler getup, Duff effortlessly channeled an undeniable star presence at an event in Los Angeles, Calif.
2013
Duff was radiant in a black minidress at the world premiere of Planes in Hollywood, Calif.
2014
The mom-of-four looked ethereal and flawless from every angle at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
For the gathering, she was nothing short of stunning in a black, velvet minidress with a metallic gold design. She also wore black high heels that emphasized her legs.
2015
Duff arrived at The Weinstein Company and Netflix's Golden Globes After-Party in a strapless nude and black beaded gown.
2016
Fierce! The How I Met Your Father star owned the red carpet in New York in an eye-catching jumpsuit with a high neckline and long sleeves.
2017
Duff attended a Harper's Bazaar event donning a black blazer and wide-leg trousers with white piping.
2018
Duff joined the fun at a December 2018 gathering ahead of the holiday season.
2019
The "So Yesterday" songstress commanded attention in a green pantsuit at a Los Angeles event.
2020
Duff let her glamorous nude-colored outfit steal the spotlight at a BlogHer20 event in Los Angeles.
2021
The "Come Clean" singer looked breathtaking at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala 2021. She attended the event in a sequined ruby red gown with a thigh-high slit.
2022
Duff showcased her curves in a black dress with white floral prints in May 2022.
2023
For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Duff ruled the red carpet in a strapless corset gown that highlighted her timeless charm.
2024
Duff stepped out in Studio City in January 2024.
2025
In a September carousel, Duff created a buzz in a red top with puffy sleeves and a green midi skirt as she posed for the camera. She completed the look with pink shoes and a textured handbag.
"Dress up with @fendi 🍒," she captioned the post.