Hillary Clinton Shares Throwback Photo From Her and Bill Clinton's Wedding to Mark Their 51st Anniversary
Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton marked 51 years of marriage to Bill Clinton with a throwback photo of the pair on their wedding day.
The former first lady, 78, shared a photo from their 1975 ceremony on Instagram on Sunday, October 11, to mark their anniversary. It was taken almost two decades before they became the nation's most famous couple when they moved into the White House.
She kept the caption simple, noting how many years they have been married: “50+1!”
Hillary Clinton Shares a Glimpse of Her Wedding Day
In the photo, Bill, now 80, wore a dark suit and looked at Hillary with obvious affection. She donned a white wedding dress and held a bouquet.
The pair was smiling and making eye contact in the romantic snap.
The Clintons Had a Very Small Wedding
For two people who would later spend so much time in the spotlight, the Clintons started out small.
They married on October 11, 1975, in the living room of their home in Fayetteville, Ark., with only 15 friends and relatives in attendance.
Hillary reportedly bought her Victorian-style Jessica McClintock Victorian lace dress with her mother the night before, and it reportedly cost just $53. When adjusted for inflation, the dress would cost about $322 today.
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Hillary Turned Down Bill Clinton Twice
The pair met as students at Yale Law School in the early 1970s, and their relationship took off from there. However, it would take a while before they got engaged.
Hillary said she turned Bill down twice because she wasn’t sure how marriage would fit into the life she’d been picturing for herself, and she wouldn’t say yes until she worked that out.
Bill’s next move to win her affection was with a house. Hillary had admired a place in Arkansas, so he bought it and told her he hoped they could live there together. She eventually said yes, and it became the home they got married in.
Their Marriage Survived the Monica Lewinsky Scandal
Their daughter, Chelsea, was born in February 1980, about five years after the wedding.
The biggest test for their marriage came during Bill’s presidency, when his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky became a public scandal. Overnight, their marriage came under scrutiny from the American public and Congress.
Despite the scandal, Hillary remained by his side, and they left the White House together in 2001, staying in the political sphere.
Hillary ran for president twice: in 2008, when she lost the primary to Barack Obama, and in 2016, when she lost to then-candidate Donald Trump.