Hillary Clinton Storms Out of Epstein Deposition After Lauren Boebert Admits to Taking a Secret Photo of Her: Watch the Fiery Moment

Hillary Clinton's deposition about Jeffrey Epstein took a fiery turn when the former secretary of state abruptly stormed out after discovering a lawmaker had secretly photographed her. Tensions escalated after Clinton's attorney informed the House Oversight Committee that an image taken before the closed-door hearing was already circulating online — despite strict rules prohibiting photos during the private testimony.

Source: mega Hillary Clinton stormed out after learning a lawmaker secretly photographed her during the testimony.

"I'm done with this," Hillary declared. "If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior," she added, raising her voice as lawmakers attempted to defuse the situation. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert admitted she had taken the picture before proceedings began and said, "I will take that down." Hillary was unmoved. "It doesn't matter. We all are abiding by the same rules," she shot back, pointing toward the Republican as she banged her fist on the table. Moments later, Hillary stood up and exited the room. Cameras were cut, and the deposition resumed within the hour.

Questions About Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: mega Rep. Lauren Boebert admitted she took the photo and promised to take it down.

The historic testimony marked the first time Congress deposed a former or sitting president. Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were questioned about their past associations with Jeffrey and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. When asked about whether President Donald Trump should also testify under the new precedent, Bill avoided giving a direct opinion. "That's for you to decide, but [Trump] did know him well, and I once had a brief discussion with him about it," Bill, 79, told Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia. After a noticeable pause in questioning, he added, "I hate this. But since there was no follow-up question, he's never, the president, never, this is 20-something years ago, never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper." Throughout the deposition, Hillary repeatedly insisted she had no meaningful connection to Jeffrey. "I do not recall ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein," she testified under oath.

Source: mega Hillary banged her fist on the table as tensions boiled over inside the closed-door hearing.

Hillary said she had been briefed ahead of the hearing that Jeffrey once attended an event organized by the White House Historical Association. "That's the only time that I'm aware of that I might have possibly been in the same room with him," she explained. Lawmakers also pressed her about a $20,000 donation Jeffrey made in 1999 while she was fundraising for the Democratic National Committee. "I don't recall that I knew it at the time, and I was, you know, surprised to learn it in preparation for testifying," Hillary said. Regarding Ghislaine — who attended Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding — Hillary downplayed their relationship. "I knew her primarily as someone who dated someone that I knew," she told the committee. She added that she met Ghislaine only a handful of times and "didn't see her very often."

Questions About Bill Clinton's Travel

Source: mega The former secretary of state denied ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein.