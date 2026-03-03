Hillary Clinton Storms Out of Epstein Deposition After Lauren Boebert Admits to Taking a Secret Photo of Her: Watch the Fiery Moment
March 2 2026, Published 7:38 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton's deposition about Jeffrey Epstein took a fiery turn when the former secretary of state abruptly stormed out after discovering a lawmaker had secretly photographed her.
Tensions escalated after Clinton's attorney informed the House Oversight Committee that an image taken before the closed-door hearing was already circulating online — despite strict rules prohibiting photos during the private testimony.
"I'm done with this," Hillary declared.
"If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior," she added, raising her voice as lawmakers attempted to defuse the situation.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert admitted she had taken the picture before proceedings began and said, "I will take that down."
Hillary was unmoved.
"It doesn't matter. We all are abiding by the same rules," she shot back, pointing toward the Republican as she banged her fist on the table.
Moments later, Hillary stood up and exited the room. Cameras were cut, and the deposition resumed within the hour.
Questions About Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
The historic testimony marked the first time Congress deposed a former or sitting president.
Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were questioned about their past associations with Jeffrey and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
When asked about whether President Donald Trump should also testify under the new precedent, Bill avoided giving a direct opinion.
"That's for you to decide, but [Trump] did know him well, and I once had a brief discussion with him about it," Bill, 79, told Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia.
After a noticeable pause in questioning, he added, "I hate this. But since there was no follow-up question, he's never, the president, never, this is 20-something years ago, never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper."
Throughout the deposition, Hillary repeatedly insisted she had no meaningful connection to Jeffrey.
"I do not recall ever meeting Jeffrey Epstein," she testified under oath.
- Hillary Clinton Was Asked About UFOs and Pizzagate in Epstein Deposition: It Got 'Unusual'
- Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary at His Jeffrey Epstein Deposition, Declares It 'Was Simply Not Right' for Her to Be Subpoenaed
- Hillary Clinton 'Stormed Out' of Jeffrey Epstein Deposition After Photo of Her Testifying Was Leaked Online, Claims Commentator
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hillary said she had been briefed ahead of the hearing that Jeffrey once attended an event organized by the White House Historical Association.
"That's the only time that I'm aware of that I might have possibly been in the same room with him," she explained.
Lawmakers also pressed her about a $20,000 donation Jeffrey made in 1999 while she was fundraising for the Democratic National Committee.
"I don't recall that I knew it at the time, and I was, you know, surprised to learn it in preparation for testifying," Hillary said.
Regarding Ghislaine — who attended Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding — Hillary downplayed their relationship.
"I knew her primarily as someone who dated someone that I knew," she told the committee.
She added that she met Ghislaine only a handful of times and "didn't see her very often."
Questions About Bill Clinton's Travel
The deposition also touched on Bill's travel history, including multiple flights on Jeffrey's private plane.
Hillary said she was aware her husband traveled on "a number of different planes owned by a number of different people."
She added that she "did not recollect" detailed conversations about those specific aircraft and maintained that their discussions centered on his charitable initiatives.
"I don't recall ever talking about Mr. Epstein. He was not on my radar. He was not somebody that I had any connection to," she stated.