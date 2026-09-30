Hily Review 2026: What Happened When I Stopped Swiping on Autopilot

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As a 29-year-old, educated woman with a solid career path ahead of me, dating has been difficult. In fact, there have been times when I’ve felt the dating pool has legitimately been peed in. I’m not superficial by any means, but it just seems like meeting someone while walking down the street simply isn’t cutting it anymore, but neither is swiping. ​I go out. I meet people. But those people always seem to feel toxic or are into me for all the wrong reasons. I could go on to tell you the horror stories, including the most boring date I had my entire life — a man who didn’t speak, who just sat there snapping photos of his plate, sharing stories on the Gram.

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Confident, not conceited. I’m attractive. I have money. I don’t have children. I’m a traditional woman in a modern world. I want love. I want marriage. And I want to grow old with my soulmate, sitting in a rocking chair and drinking coffee, as we yell at the neighborhood kids to stay off our lawn. ​I want more. I need depth. I’m quirky and can be a lot of fun (at least I think so). I’m a nerd who takes life seriously. But I also like to goof off, go bowling, and read a good book. ​Needless to say, most dating apps haven’t worked out well for me. I’ve used Tinder. I’ve used Bumble. I’ve used Hinge, Match, and even Facebook Dating. But all I kept finding were walking red flags, especially on Facebook Dating, where I’ve actually come face to face with men I’ve “hearted” out with their wives and kids! I’ll be the first one to admit my defeat. And to be honest, I was ready to tap out! But I didn’t want to be an 80-year-old cat lady talking about this bad decision after another.

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Then, I found Hily (an acronym that stands for “Hey, I like you.”). I’m pretty sure it was a Thursday, because I had a little downtime after leaving my job. I lay down, tummy first and started scrolling on TikTok. I came across a few posts that caught my attention. And I know it sounds so cliché, but curiosity got the best of me. Not even 20 minutes later, here I am, downloading the app and filling out a profile. ​So far, my experience with Hily has been pretty cool from the get-go. We’re talking about intentional discovery and smart matching algorithms. And I can confidently say that even if nothing comes of the relationships I’ve been building, I’ve been actually making friends with interesting men who all seem to share similar values. And I’ll also admit that they’re pretty damn good looking if I do say so myself (even if that’s not what I’m really looking to use this app for)! ​During my journey “outside,” I’ve been learning to be intentional. And that’s something that really drew me into Hily, as opposed to the other apps I was using. I’ve been focused on prioritizing the things that matter most — compatibility, conversational depth, and, most importantly, shared values that often get overlooked when you’re dating more casually. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that most of the men I’ve encountered are actually within my age group (we’re split like 70/30 Gen Z, Young Millenial). ​What I’ve Really Liked About Hily

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Built-In Trust, Safety, and Verification Processes I love the fact that Hily places emphasis on safety first, especially as a woman who values heer safety, security, and peace above all else. I’m not here for a quick hook-up. I’m looking for a long-term relationship. And I don’t want to feel pressured into talking to a man who’s not even real! ​To use the dating app, all users have to complete a “real-time pose-matched selfie” during setup, and additional filters allow users to make sure they’re only interacting with verified profiles when using the app. ​Their Consent Guard uses machine learning to “detect and auto-block unsolicited explicit images or text” before I even have the chance to cuss out a stranger who should have known better in the first place. ​That means I can hop on Hily, and I don’t have to worry about my ex (or any new girlfriends) catfishing me because I decided to move on with my life. ​The Discover Page Every 24 hours, new matches are arranged and show up in three different sections, including “Top Picks,” sections for my shared interests and matching dating goals that have almost destroyed my swiping fatigue. I like the Top Picks section, because it seems to pick the top picks for me — not the top picks among overall daters. No woman wants to date a man who has already dated the world, and I’ve had enough of those from using Tinder and Facebook Dating. ​My favorite way to search is by matching dating goals, but I can really appreciate good conversation when searching by shared interests. When you’re swiping through profiles on other apps, sometimes you feel drained trying to find people that match with your interests — if they’ve even filled that section out — while balancing out that “Am I attracted to him” at the first option to swipe. ​The Compatibility Quiz

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While some people may look at a compatibility quiz as tedious, I had fun taking it, especially because it meant finding those whose values aligned with my own. Sure, it was 40 questions. But when I think about how much time I’ve wasted pulling teeth on other dating apps, looking for a basic conversation, I giggle a little because it really does vet out the bad seeds before they take up too much of my time. You can take the test in spurts if you don’t have time to finish it all in one setting. And if you’re overly anxious, you’ll get an initial match score just by answering a few questions. The more questions you answer, however, the more fine-tuned your results will be. To me, the questions all seemed to be about my core values, lifestyle, and what I expect from a relationship (whether long-term or short).

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Users can see their “Icks&Clicks” score with potential matches while swiping profile pictures, complete with a breakdown of shared clicks and icks. ​The feature also lets you swipe on lifestyle statements to highlight what turns you on or off, giving potential matches immediate context about who you are and what you’re into. In a way, it allows you to skip the repetitive small talk you normally get with just about every new connection. The built-in icebreakers and prompts do this, as well, suggesting tailored conversation starters, whether it’s a quick question or a light-hearted pick-up line. Built-in Prompts & Conversation Starters

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I’m done with dry conversations. I’m tired of not being able to express myself without being ghosted. And I can't even begin to explain how much I absolutely love this feature. In the case of the foodie photographer that bored me half to death, I believe that I would have had the opportunity to really get to know him beforehand — to at least have a more meaningful conversation about his likes and dislikes. ​Like I said earlier, I’m looking for depth. I enjoy 2 a.m. conversations that continue beyond the sunrise and into the early afternoon. ​With interest badges, personality traits seem to be placed front row and center. I mean, they even put interest badges on your profile so that onlookers can decide at first glance whether they’re interested or not.And yes, Hily uses an AI-driven behavior matchmaking system that doesn’t just rely on what you say you want in your profile but, instead, is based on your conversational depth, shared interests and interactions over time. What’s really cool is that the algorithm seems to improve itself based on this premise and introduce you to others who share similar conversation styles and interests as time goes on.

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No Spotlight on Someone Everyone Has Dated Did I mention that I am tired of being recommended the “most popular profiles” on all the other dating apps? No one wants to date a man who everyone else has already dated. I want someone new… that diamond in the rough. And with Hily, I’m recommended someone who I’d absolutely be interested in, but not because everyone who ran into him before I did had. ​Features Deserving and Honorable Mention The Mega Crush Although I haven’t used this feature much, the Mega Crush feature lets you grab your crush’s attention by using the daily roulette wheel. It signals to the other person that you are deeply interested in getting to know them and that they’re a high priority amongst your matches. Of course, you could bypass this feature with a premium subscription. But free users can win “Mega Crushes” and other perks just by spinning the wheel. ​The Verdict: My Honest Take on Hily Dating App

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If you are exhausted by apps that encourage you to connect with someone based on the swipe alone — and want a smarter, safer, and more structured way to find that special someone who shares similar values to that of your own —highly suggest Hily for modern dating. In fact, I consider it one of the best dating apps for women who are looking for something serious, right now. According to other reviews (I looked at quite a few before downloading the app), there are a lot more men on this app than women, which means, as a woman, the chances of you meeting your Prince Charming are much higher because you’re less likely to run into a player or professional dater than anywhere else.

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