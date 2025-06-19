NEWS Hoda Kotb Teams Up with Joanna Gaines for Stunning Office Transformation! Source: @joannagaines/Youtube Hoda Kotb joined forces with Joanna Gaines for a jaw-dropping office transformation.

Hoda Kotb is living her best life! The former Today host just launched her wellness brand, Joy 101, and now, she's set to create an inspiring space to serve as the headquarters for her exciting new venture. Enter home design guru Joanna Gaines!

Source: @hodakotb/Instagram Hoda Kotb recently launched her new wellness brand, Joy 101.

On Thursday, May 29, Kotb took to Instagram to announce, "I have some big news to share! @JoannaGaines is giving my @joy101 office space a #MiniReni. Tune in to see this transformation on the season finale Wednesday, July 9 at 8p/7c on @MagnoliaNetwork and @StreamOnMax."

In the clip, Gaines, 47, and Kotb, 60, explored the office space, discussing Kotb's vision for the renovations. "I'm so glad to be in this space," Gaines said. Kotb chimed in, "It's got something. I can imagine myself walking through the door here and seeing something happening."

Kotb explained how Joy 101 originated as a platform for wellness, referring to it as "a retreat in your pocket." She shared her excitement about her new business, emphasizing the need for the space to feel uplifting and airy. "I was thinking, who would I call? Who could help me? Who would know? And only one name popped in, and it was like clear as day, and it was Joanna," she said.

Source: @hodakotb/Instagram Joanna Gaines and Hoda Kotb discussed the latter's renovation vision.

Gaines then probed Kotb about the type of activities she envisioned for the office, asking if she pictured people practicing yoga or working out. "What do we need to do in here?" the Magnolia entrepreneur asked. Kotb responded with enthusiasm, indicating plans for an app and retreats, and Gaines concluded, "Like the epicenter of ideas, the inspirations. So this needs to feel special."

She added, "As I stepped into that space for the first time, I thought it's like the perfect template for a mini reni in that it's white walls. It's very simple, and all I need to do now is build on those layers, that story, all the pretty stuff."

Source: @Magnolia Network/Youtube Hoda Kotb and Joanna Gaines had been teasing the project for months on social media.

Fans eagerly awaited this collaboration, as Kotb and Gaines have been hinting at the project for months on social media.

One enthusiastic fan commented on the video, "I love Joanna and I am looking forward to see the reveal!" while another shared, "Yay! Two of my favorite people." Another exclaimed, "Oh this is just fabulous!!! Can't wait to see the results!"

Source: MEGA Fans loved seeing the pair work together.