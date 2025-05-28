Hoda Kotb Is Not Letting Her Daughter's Scary Disease Diagnosis Rule Her Life

Upon leaving TODAY in 2025, Hoda wanted to "fix [her] gaze" and spend more time with her kids.

"I found myself always some place else following her numbers. If I was here, I had my phone open, always," she explained to host Jenna Bush Hager. "You used to ask me, 'What are her numbers? How is she doing?' I just felt like I was too out of reach to help if she needed me. That was one of many, many reasons I decided it was time for me to do something different."

Now that she is spending more time with the tot, she worries less, since she can "see her." She noted that it was a transition for her kids — Hope and Haley, 8 — having their mom around the house more, but they are thrilled over the change.