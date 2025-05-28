Hoda Kotb Reveals If She's Taking Over Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show as Rumors Swirl

According to a report, staffers at the Kelly Clarkson Show have been uneasy about what the future might look like.

“Not feeling too stable,” the staffer alleged to the news outlet. “She could bolt at any time. Where does that leave me?”

The producer said everyone "loves Kelly," but they would "understand" if she wanted to leave because she’s “unhappy.”

“She should move on,” the source urged.

Before Kotb shut down the hearsay, the source said: “Maybe Hoda would be a better boss. I know she’s universally beloved and respected by her former coworkers. Maybe she would be good. She sure would be a lot more stable than what we’ve been going through. If Hoda wants to do it, it could be win-win for everyone.”

In a new interview, Kotb gave more insight into why she really left the show.

“From the minute I walked into 30 Rock that day to the minute I walked out, it’s like this beautiful parade of people were there. Maria Shriver came out, Simone Biles came out, Andy Cohen, Kathie Lee Gifford, Jimmy Fallon. And you know what I remember about it all? I remember my heart breaking,” she said in a new interview. “When you say goodbye to something you love, even though it’s right, it’s like your heart’s broken and on display.”

“It’s really cool to just realize that there’s so much more to life,” she added. “I wasn’t able to bear witness to my kids’ daily lives because of what I was doing. I got to see Haley sing ‘What a Wonderful World’ at 9:15 a.m. — I would have missed that. I used to think life was the big things, but it really is all the stuff that happens in between.”