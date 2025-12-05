Holiday Gift Guide 2025: Make Your Loved Ones Smile This Season With These Favorite Finds

Article continues below advertisement

And just like that... it's time! The holidays are here in full swing and OK! wants to make sure you aren't stressing about which presents to buy. Between skincare, style staples, home appliances and more — the options are endless when it comes to getting gifts for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or just because! Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s 2025 holiday gift guide.

Eye Enhancer Wrap Mascara From CoverGirl: Wrap Mascara was designed to last 30+ hours, yet can be easily removed. The formula is flake-free, smudge-proof, sweat-proof, and water-resistant and delivers long-lasting length and lift, keeping lashes bold and defined.

Hint’s new limited-edition Peppermint Bark water: It’s giving festive hydration in the most unexpected way, cool mint with a hint of cocoa that somehow works. Think of it as the perfect swap for sugary holiday drinks, a refresh that feels seasonal and chic without the calories or sweeteners.

Everyday Birthstone Pendant From Rocksbox: For a thoughtful gift for under $60, the Rocksbox birthstone pendant adds a pop of color with personal meaning. This birthstone necklace features a delicate charm in your month’s signature hue, paired with a matching glass bead for a little extra shine. Wear it solo or layer it into your daily stack.

Simone Biles Satin Bucket Bag From Athleta: Elevate your everyday carry with this limited-edition Satin Bucket Bag. It is sleek, water-repellent, and made for commuting, work, and travel.

UA Drive Men's Cargo Pants: The UA Drive Golf Pants are built for performance and comfort on and off the course. Light, stretchy, and water-repellent, they move effortlessly with you and your swing. Powered by UA Storm technology, they repel water without sacrificing breathability, while the soft tricot fabric delivers the structure of a woven with the comfort and flexibility of a knit. The material wicks sweat and dries quickly, and the super-comfortable waistband stretches to move with you through every shot. Finished with hand pockets, back pockets, and secure dual-entry cargo pockets, these aren’t your average golf pants– they’re built for golfers who demand more from their game.

Cashmere Body Mist ($12.99) from eos: Treat yourself to a luxurious scent experience with eos’ first-ever Body Mist—a lightweight, versatile mist perfect for your fragrance layering routine. Available now in four limited-edition, gourmand scents just in time for the holidays: Vanilla Cashmere, Peppermint Cashmere, Cocoa Cashmere, and Caramel Cashmere.

DAOU Reserve Seventeen Forty: A luxurious Bordeaux-style blend from DAOU Mountain in Paso Robles, the DAOU Reserve Seventeen Forty combines Cabernet Sauvignon with Cabernet Franc, Merlot, and Petit Verdot for a rich, elegant sip—making it an ideal gift for red wine lovers who appreciate elegance, heritage, and a touch of California cool.

For your favorite crazy cat lady… or that person you don’t know quite well enough to buy anything too personal… Fresh Step cat litter has two hero gifts that are guaranteed to please both cats and their humans: Clean Paws Simply Unscented Litter - For the cat parent who loves a spotless home this formula keeps paws (and floors!) clean. Powerful, unscented, and perfect for sensitive kitties.

Heavy Duty Litter - For multi-cat households or those “enthusiastic” diggers who treat the litter box like an excavation site. Heavy Duty brings odor control and serious clump power.

ModRetro Chromatic (starts at $199): The ModRetro Chromatic™ is the ultimate tribute to the Game Boy®—crafted as an heirloom for purists and newcomers alike. The Chromatic plays the entire Game Boy® and Game Boy Color® library - that’s over 2,000 titles released across the ‘90s and early 2000s. Small, portable, and endlessly fun, the Chromatic is the ultimate gift this holiday season.

Padded Shell Parka | GU x ENGINEERED GARMENTS collaboration: A high-performance hooded utility coat crafted from durable, three-layer polyester ripstop bonding fabric with water-repellent and windproof protection. Designed for warmth and mobility, it features a lightweight quilted lining, functional flap and gusset pockets inspired by classic hunting wear, and a large integrated back pocket. The snap-button hem allows for a two-way adjustable length. Made with recycled materials to help reduce waste. Key features: Water-repellent, windproof three-layer bonding fabric Warm, lightweight quilted lining Two-way adjustable hem with snap buttons

Hu's Holiday Dark Chocolate Bites : For a simple yet delightfully indulgent holiday gift, Hu’s Dark Chocolate Bites make spreading cheer easier than ever. Wrapped in festive limited-edition packaging, each bite offers rich, feel-good flavor using just 4–6 real, high-quality ingredients. With craveable varieties like Hazelnut Butter, Cashew Butter + Pure Vanilla Bean, and Creamy Coconut, these individually wrapped treats bring a little luxury to stockings, gift baskets, and holiday gatherings — a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for anyone on your list.

PawCo's SuperSalad: If you’re a pet parent looking to spoil your pup (or shopping for someone who is), PawCo’s SuperSalad™ is the holiday gift you didn’t know dogs needed. The first-ever salad made for dogs, this fresh, functional meal is packed with real veggies, fiber, Omega-3s, hydration, and a gut-supporting postbiotic to help fill the nutrition gaps most dog diets miss. Wholesome, delicious, and truly first-of-its-kind, SuperSalad™ gives dogs their own daily “greens” ritual — because they deserve holiday wellness, too.

Society6 x Mackenzie Childs Nutcrackers on Rosy Check iPhone Case: The long-awaited collaboration is here, bringing MacKenzie-Childs’ signature charm to your everyday tech. Discover bold, colorful checkerboard prints and festive Nutcracker artwork crafted to make your phone feel instantly more joyful. Designed for iPhone models 17–11, each case features a slim yet durable silhouette with optional MagSafe compatibility. Thoughtfully built for elevated protection and standout holiday style, these cases make the perfect seasonal gift — or a cheerful upgrade for your own tech.

Hotel Lounge Robe From FluffCo: With a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior and tasteful grey piping, our robe is a must-have for anyone who appreciates comfort. Robes like this are typically found exclusively in 5-star boutique hotels.

Mama Sol FACEBRELLA™ 100% Mineral Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30: A luxurious 3-in-1 daily essential, this 100% mineral SPF 30 doubles as a moisturizer and makeup primer—all housed in a sleek, recyclable glass bottle. Lightweight, soothing, and beautifully blendable, it’s perfect for sensitive skin, pregnant or nursing mamas, and anyone craving a nourishing, dermatologist-tested sunscreen that feels as good as it performs. A thoughtful, clean beauty gift created by mamas, for mamas ($48). Also happening now, Mama Sol is celebrating the holidays with a GWP lineup featuring Sun Drunk, Savor Beauty, Paavani Ayurveda, and Chella. Spend $65+ for one surprise gift, $95+ for two, or $135+ to receive them all.

Hydra Peeling Concentrate From Guinot: This 4-week at-home treatment targets pigmentation, blemishes, and dark spots on the face and décolleté. Dose 1 includes Glycolic Acid to exfoliate the skin, improve texture, and minimize blemishes, while Dose 2 contains Vitamin C Derivative to minimize dark spots and improve elasticity, and Zinc Gluconate to tighten pores and reduce inflammation

Denny’s is releasing a special, exclusive Denny’s x Rudolph line of merchandise - officially licensed from the nostalgic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer movie classic - perfect for festive holiday gifting.

PJ Salvage Printed Flannel Pajama Set ($78): Everyone loves a pair of cozy PJs—especially in a martini print! The “Merrier with a Martini” set is both festive and comfortable. The top features a notched collar, button-front closure, long sleeves with contrast cuffs, embroidery at the left cuff, patch pockets, and contrast piping. The pants have a drawstring waist and piping-trimmed cuffs. Available at Bloomingdales.com

Burberry Somerset Coin Purse ($355): A zip card case made from a coated cotton blend, printed with the Burberry Check in a seasonal Post Red colorway. This special-edition design is trimmed with smooth calf leather.Available at Bloomingdales.com

The InfraPod by LIT is Your Portable Sanctuary for Sweat, Skin, and Self-Care: Sauna blankets were one of the hottest items last holiday season and this year, it’s time to upgrade with The InfraPod by LIT! This sauna is engineered for total body restoration, the InfraPod features low EMF infrared heating, built-in red light therapy to support skin health and muscle recovery. Crafted using organic materials and a waterproof exterior, it delivers superior insulation, durability, and heat retention. Whether indoors or outdoors, the InfraPod is designed to go anywhere — literally.

Save up to 70% Off on Gifts For Everyone at REBEL: Save more this holiday season with REBEL’s Holiday Gift Guide — a curated collection of open-box, never-used finds from top brands at up to 70% off. From Nespresso coffee machines to Dash mini makers and Caraway cookware, every gift you shop on REBEL helps keep quality products in use and out of landfills.

As the holiday shopping season heats up, there's one gift that solves multiple universal frustrations: thermostat wars with your family, outdated appliances that clash with your aesthetic, and the endless cycle of storing and swapping seasonal climate control. Shark Home solved this problem with their new TurboBlade™ Cool + Heat , and we think it would be a hit on your Substack. It's a standout gift that's both practical and beautifully designed—perfect for your holiday gift guide. Key highlights: Dual functionality : Bladeless airflow technology for cooling + robust 1500-watt heating capacity

: Bladeless airflow technology for cooling + robust 1500-watt heating capacity ThermoIQ™ Mode : Automatically monitors and maintains your preferred temperature

: Automatically monitors and maintains your preferred temperature Total control : Pivots, twists, oscillates, and features adjustable heat louvers to target specific areas or provide whole-room coverage

: Pivots, twists, oscillates, and features adjustable heat louvers to target specific areas or provide whole-room coverage Sleek design : Modern aesthetic that enhances your space instead of detracting from it

: Modern aesthetic that enhances your space instead of detracting from it Remote with magnetic backing for convenient storage

for convenient storage Available on SharkClean.com for $399.99.

HUTCH Castan Top: The Hutch Castan top is a wardrobe staple as it can be dressed up and down, either with some casual denim or killer leather pants.

HUTCH Claudette Sequined Mini Shirt Dress: Do you know someone tapping into their inner Showgirl right now? If so, this sequined mini dress is the perfect gift for them. You can either pair it back to denim or rock it with some tights and knee-high boots.

Nine West Cozy Pearl Pullover Sweater ($49.99): Elevate your casual wardrobe with this charming pullover from Nine West, featuring elegant pearl detailing that adds a touch of festive sophistication. Perfect for layering or wearing solo, this sweater effortlessly transitions from laid-back weekends to stylish outings, making it a versatile addition to any holiday outfit.

Give The Gift of Barry's (especially for last minute shoppers with no shipping deadline!) Digital gift cards can be sent or scheduled for a future date. Physical cards must be purchased in a studio.

HARD MTN DEW Holiday Can Cards: This holiday season, HARD MTN DEW is spreading the holiday cheer one cheers at a time. Introducing HARD MTN DEW Holiday Can Cards , a drinkable holiday greeting card. Perfect to give as a host gift, Secret Santa present, or weirdly thoughtful keepsake – Holiday Can Cards have everything consumers want for the holidays wrapped into one. Available now through December 3!

Bezel-Set Round Aquamarine Chain Bracelet From Angara: (from $485): Simple and minimalistic, this 14k white gold bracelet showcases a round aquamarine in a bezel setting, exuding an icy blue hue. This chain bracelet secures with a lobster claw clasp.

adidas Argentina 26 Home Replica Messi Jersey From Champs Sports: This jersey marks the first World Cup where the team proudly wears the 3rd star, symbolizing their triumphs in ‘78, ‘86, and ‘22. The integrated Climacool fabric technology wicks and disperses your sweat for a cool, dry, and distraction-free performance, so you can feel fresh, focused, and ready, even during intense matches.

Source: Foot Locker

adidas Samba Jane (Better Scarlet / Team Victory Red) From Foot Locker: A fresh, seasonal ‘ballet-core’ take on the classic Samba in a seasonal red colorway. This season, Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker are your ultimate destination for holiday gifting, bringing together the hottest drops and iconic silhouettes across sneakers and apparel for the entire family. Whether you're shopping for the sneakerhead, the fashionista, the winter-ready or simply looking to elevate your own style, there's greatness in every gift. From iconic styles to trend-setting releases, every pair is a gift of greatness waiting to be unwrapped for everyone on your list. As part of the campaign, Gen Z style star and actress Lola Tung is featured in head-to-toe adidas looks that are perfect for gifting and styling for the holidays. Known for her authentic, effortless style, Lola brings her own flair to the looks, amplifying how to blend sneakers, fashion and culture into everyday life.

Wingwoman-Comfort Recovery Slip-On Sneaker Faux Fur From Oliver Thomas: Wingwoman Comfort Recovery Sneakers combine luxury, performance, and all-day comfort in a lightweight, stretch-knit slip-on perfect for travel, walking, or off-the-court wear. The podiatrist-designed InSite footbed relieves plantar pressure, giving your feet a gentle, supportive hug. Cushioned midsoles and outsoles provide extra support, like your favorite Wingwoman by your side.

GoodCook Removable Handle Ceramic Nonstick Cookware: The 14-piece Removable Handle Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set offers healthier, cleaner cooking with a ceramic nonstick coating made without PFAs, PTFE, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Designed for versatility, each pan goes from stove to oven (up to 500°) to table and dishwasher, with a removable handle that locks securely and holds up to 22 lbs. Perfect for small kitchens, the nesting set saves up to 63% cabinet space and is available on Amazon for $179.99, combining premium performance with sleek, modern style.

Branch Basics Ultimate Starter Kit: The all-in-one kit for a happier, healthier home featuring Branch Basics’ fan-favorite, human-safe essentials for every inch of your space. Inside, you’ll find Laundry Detergent, Dish Tabs, Hand Soap, Glass Spray Bottles, Concentrate, and Oxygen Boost to keep your home clean, calm, and toxin free.

Chloe & Maisy: Chloe & Maisy is an adult coloring book brand that blends mindfulness, art, and animal advocacy — a thoughtful gift for someone who needs to unplug and de-stress, while also supporting animal welfare. Volume 1: A Day in the Life A journey from flower markets and bubble baths to yoga time and story snuggles.

Puma Speedcat Shoes From Zappos: It’s time to get a jumpstart on gift giving, and Zappos’ Holiday Gift Guide is here to help shoppers win this holiday season with its wide assortment of products for the whole family! With a great selection of top brands and styles in the kids, performance, and lifestyle categories, Zappos is a top destination to shop. A PUMA icon inspired by the speed of the racetrack: the PUMA® Speedcat Shoes. With a classic race shoe-inspired shape, sleek lines that almost look fast, and bold. Own the low-profile trend with the most iconic silhouette in the world of Motorsport. Today, we bring it to the streetwear culture. The new Speedcat OG release features a suede upper and formstrip with a rubber tooling wrapping the heel. IMEVA from PUMA offers exceptional comfort and support while maintaining a lightweight feel. This innovative cushioning technology provides shock absorption and impact protection. Featuring PUMA's OrthoLite® sockliner, these shoes provide excellent breathability for extended wear throughout the day.

StubHub: What’s better than unwrapping a gift? Living it. This season, give the gift of live events with StubHub, your go-to for holiday gifting — because memories > material. Not sure what they’d love? A gift card is a great alternative, and with StubHub’s Explore tool, they can easily find events happening near them.

Women’s Relaxed Fit Midweight Logo Sleeve Graphic Hoodie From Carhartt: Cold winter mornings are a lot more comfortable with this cozy women’s hoodie from Carhartt. Made of heavyweight fleece, the sweatshirt is brushed on the inside for extra softness. It has a relaxed fit that allows for easy layering and features the Carhartt logo down the sleeve. With a dozen color options available, you can find the perfect match for everyone on your list.

Your New Go-To Party Bootie Has Arrived Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Italian-crafted Sabina Bootie by Elizée. Rich calf-leather, a sculpted almond toe and a slim 75 mm block heel make it perfectly polished for holiday soirées, while the gold-tone chain strap adds just the right dose of celebration sparkle. Lined in soft goat leather to keep comfort in check even when the party runs late, it’s a gift that says ‘celebration style meets everyday wearability’ in one beautifully wrapped box.

tbh® Merry Minis Gift Set for kids ($29.94) Limited Edition Holiday Exclusive: Grab yours before it’s gone. Fresh. Fun. Totally gift-worthy. The Merry Minis Gift Set for kids is packed with everything kids need to feel confident from head to toe, all zipped up in a reusable travel bag. Inside you’ll find five of our best-selling tbh® minis: Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash, Face Wash, and Daily Spritz. Clean ingredients, effortless routines, and the kind of holiday gift they’ll actually be excited about using.

The Almond Brittle Cake ($79) From Salt & Straw: Co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek has turned Salt & Straw’s acclaimed Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache flavor into five layers of decadence primed for holiday dessert tables. The new Almond Brittle Cake is inspired by Grandma Malek’s family almond brittle recipe, featuring Double Fold Vanilla ice cream studded with slivers of the almond brittle, separated by housemade, salted chocolate ganache, topped with sweet and salty clusters of saltine Florentine cookies, and drizzled in chocolate.

BDG Printed Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt: The BDG Printed Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt from the BDG label at Urban Outfitters is crafted from cozy 100% polyester fleece and features an all-over print, a quarter-zip mock neck design, hand pockets, elastic trims, and an adjustable bungee hem to custom the fit. Per its oversized cut, it works perfectly as a laid-back outer layer, ideal with jeans or cargo pants.

Source: Jordan Millington Liquorice

Nemacolin is welcoming the holiday season with the return of Hardy’s Holiday Village for its third enchanting year. This festive wonderland features over one million twinkling lights, elves donning eye-catching Jackson Wiederhoeft couture, and unforgettable family moments – all wrapped in the spirit of the holidays. Guests will enjoy dazzling elf-led musical performances, photo opportunities with Santa, gingerbread house decorating, a hot chocolate bar, holiday crafts, luxury holiday gift shopping, and other unique festive experiences, including Hanukkah-themed crafts and delicious bites in the village. Back by popular demand is Elves After Dark, a reservation-only holiday show just for the adults held in the resort's late night lounge, Nightcap . Guests can prepare for an evening filled with humor, theatrical surprises, over-the-top holiday revelry, and a bit of naughty, all wrapped in the unmistakable magic of Nemacolin. Outside the village, guests can enjoy on-site dogsledding with the opportunity to meet the dogs. Additionally, they can enjoy Breakfast with Santa, as well as Bedtime Elf visits, where little ones are tucked in with holiday tales and enchanting surprises from one of Santa’s very own helpers. Other winter activities, including ice skating and seasonal festivities, complete Nemacolin's one-of-a-kind immersive holiday experience. Hours: Daily November 21-December 28, 2025 (Closed for a private event Dec 20)

Antler: Soft Stripe 2.0 Luggage: The lightest soft shell luggage, recently upgraded for strength, style & softer landings Antler’s best-selling soft-shell suitcase, reimagined with a sleeker silhouette and an easier-to-access front pocket

Crafted from 100% recycled polyester and weighing as little as 4.19 lbs – the lightest in market

Innovative construction balances strength and durability, while a reworked front pocket allows easier access to belongings and the spacious interior gives enthusiastic packers room to play.

Features 360° spinner wheels, lightweight adjustable handle, expandable capacity, and TSA-approved locks

Available in Dark Forest Green, Indigo Blue, Sand Beige, and Black

Alta Storm From Hari Mari: Alta is your new go-to slipper for chilly days—made for indoor/outdoor use and from the most premium leather and shearling. Supremely comfy for Saturday brunch with the girls, Sundays at home, and Monday mornings you wish were Sundays. The ankle collar can be worn up with your favorite baggy jeans or folded down with leggings and slouchy socks for some totally stylish versatility.

Cuervo Tradicional Blanco: Under $30, this bottle is the perfect item to include in your Secret Santa exchanges and budget-conscious gifting without sacrificing quality. Great in cocktails as well—Mistletoe Margs anyone?

Penelope x FCancer Collaboration: FCancer Barrel Strength: Penelope Bourbon has once again teamed up with nonprofit F Cancer for a limited-edition release. With two co-branded bottles now available, the partnership will raise over $500,000, fueling prevention, early detection, and support programs while honoring the stories behind every battle. It’s the perfect, purpose-filled gift to share this holiday season!

Petite Fleur: Within the Fleur de Miraval portfolio, the first Champagne house devoted exclusively to the art of rosé, Petite Fleur stands out as an elegant, expressive cuvée. Crafted from 65% Chardonnay Grand Cru 2019, 30% Chardonnay Grand Cru from the house’s perpetual reserve, and 5% Pinot Noir, Petite Fleur showcases the precision and savoir-faire that define Fleur de Miraval.The Champagne opens with a magnificent bouquet of spring flowers: peony, hawthorn, and delicate blossoms interwoven with bright, luscious red fruit like raspberry and redcurrant. On the palate, it is exquisitely juicy and vibrant, lifted by fresh lemony citrus, ruby grapefruit, and mandarin, culminating in a subtly diaphanous, whisper-light finish.At a more accessible price point than Fleur de Miraval’s Exclusivement wines, Petite Fleur is an exceptional choice for holiday entertaining, offering both sophistication and approachability in every glass.

Citizen L Rainell: A sleek, sculptural statement piece designed for everyday luxury. Inspired by fluid, modern jewelry, L Rainell wraps the wrist with a bold, serpentine silhouette and is powered by CITIZEN’s signature Eco-Drive technology, which runs on any light source so it never needs a battery. It’s an elevated, fashion-forward gift that blends style, innovation, and effortless wear.

Aletha Health’s The Mark: The Mark® is the world’s first tool specifically designed to release tension in the iliacus muscle (yep, that sneaky deep hip flexor that's often the root of hip, back, and even neck pain!). Since launching in 2019, The Mark has earned over 800 5-star reviews, helped relieve 168+ symptoms, and is trusted by pro athletes and 700+ health professionals worldwide. Whether you’re an athlete, a weekend warrior, or just someone who sits way too much (hi, all of us), The Mark is a game changer—especially when added to your training and recovery routine to boost mobility, core stability, and posture.

Prose Custom Scalp Serum: From the brand known for its fully customized haircare and skincare, Prose’s Custom Scalp Serum is a made-to-order treatment designed around each person’s unique needs. Using data like lifestyle, environment, and hair goals, Prose builds a clean, lightweight formula that treats the scalp like skin and helps soothe dryness, calm flakes, rebalance oil, or support healthy growth.

Alex Israel Oliver Sun: Alex Israel and Oliver Peoples collaborate for the rebuilding of Los Angeles with a special edition Oliver Sun frame. 100% of sales (MSRP value) will be donated to Steadfast LA’s Modular Housing Initiative to help underinsured residents remain in their communities.

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Wild Winter Berries & Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Fresh Winter Mint: Celebrate the season with a fresh clean that smells like the holidays. Introducing two limited-edition scents, Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula: Wild Winter Berries and Fresh Winter Mint. These festive scents bring the spirit of the season to every clean wipe, scrub or shine – while delivering 2X more active ingredients than non-concentrated Fabuloso® Original in the same easy-pour bottle.

P.J. Salvage x Sprinkles Sweet Life Cupcake Print 3-Piece PJ Set: Soft, sweet, and delightfully cozy. This buttery-soft jersey pajama set features a relaxed short-sleeve button-down top and matching wide-leg pants covered in pastel cupcakes. Finished with a coordinating headband, this Sprinkles Cupcakes collaboration is a treat from night to morning.

Betty Booze Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry: Betty Booze is the Perfect Holiday Gift for the Bourbon Lover This holiday season, give the gift that will be savored sip by sip. Betty Booze’s Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry brings the perfect balance of smooth, rich bourbon flavor with a playful twist, making it an unforgettable treat for any bourbon enthusiast. Whether for cozy nights by the fire or festive gatherings, Betty Booze is the ultimate stocking stuffer or centerpiece for holiday cheer because the best gifts are the ones you can enjoy together.

Taking Cara Babies is the Must-Have Gift for Parents This Year Forget the toys and onesies - this holiday, give parents what they really need: rest! Taking Cara Babies’ sleep classes and new B.E.S.T Swaddle helps babies snooze longer so everyone wakes up happier. Created by a neonatal nurse and mom of four, Cara Dumaplin, these classes and swaddles make bedtime easier - it’s expert guidance and baby comfort wrapped into one perfect gift. And making it an even more perfect gift, these sleep skills will last way beyond the holidays - this is the clutter-free, life-changing gift that every new parent will thank you for.

Le Vian Chocolate Ombré Diamond Swirl Ring: A decadent swirl of Chocolate Ombré Diamonds® brings signature Le Vian® allure to this striking Jared® exclusive design, set in warm 14K Strawberry Gold® accented with dramatic black rhodium. Ribbons of ombré-toned Chocolate Diamonds® shimmer across the band, totaling 7/8 carat and creating a rich, multi-dimensional glow.

The NOW Gift Card: With Gift Cards ranging from $50 to $50 0, you’re not just gifting your loved one's a massage, but the chance to experience long-lasting relaxation beyond the boutique.

Zac Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Frontier Strong Jean From Silver Jeans: For the rugged person in your life who is looking for a performance pair of jeans that is also comfortable and stylish, we recommend the new Silver Jeans Frontier Strong collection for men and women. The jeans give you a casual, yet refined look, and are versatile enough to wear with your favorite boots or sneakers!

Cambio Roasters Keurig Coffee Pods Variety Pack: Great as a stocking stuffer or gift for the coffee lover, Cambio Roasters is the only aluminum coffee K-Cup in the market, with a goal of developing better tasting, longer lasting freshness, and a positive impact on the environment through infinite recyclability. The Variety Pack with 32 coffee pods is inclusive of light roasts, medium roasts, dark roast, and organic decaf coffee K-Cups for a variety of coffee pods matching any taste preference.

Holiday Treats Limited Edition Gingerbread Eye Patches: Indulge with these limited edition gingerbread-inspired no-slip eye patches. Infused with the delicious scent (& adorable design) of freshly baked gingerbread cookies, these smoothing & hydrating eye patches deliver a festive pick-me-up for tired eyes—perfect for cozy nights or makeup prep for holiday festivities. Self-care has never been this sweet!

Sweet As Honey Skirt From LSPACE: Part of LSPACE’s Holidays at the Lafayette collection, this satin maxi glides with a soft, liquid shine and sits comfortably with its elastic waistband. Easy to style and beautifully refined, it’s the piece you’ll want on repeat all season.

Adobe Express: Adobe Express is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to create, share, or tell their story. Whether it’s helping parents design custom holiday cards, students create standout school projects, or small businesses make unique marketing materials, Adobe Express gives users the tools to bring their ideas to life. With thousands of customizable templates, premium design assets, and intuitive features, it’s a gift that inspires creativity all year long.

The Ford Truckle: The Truckle™ is a first-of-its-kind — and limited-run — key fob locker belt buckle. Created by Andy Andrews, craftsman at A Cut Above Buckles, the Truckle™ honors 50 years of F-150® legacy. Securely store your Ford key fob inside the Truckle™ and keep your hands free to get work done. The Truckle™ is made of German silver, jewelers gold and copper and will fit generic Ford key fobs 2018 and newer.

Korbel + Brown Sugar Cookies: The ultimate holiday pairing is here: add some sparkle to your holiday sweets with Korbel + Cookies. Korbel teamed up with nationally-loved baker Kelsey Elizabeth to debut an irresistibly festive treat: Brown Sugar Sandwich Cookies (limited-edition) designed to be perfectly paired with Korbel Brut.

Mirror Case (MSRP $60) From CASETiFY: A celebrity-favorite, CASETiFY’s Mirror case has been spotted on style icons like Kylie Jenner, JENNIE, and LISA. Perfect for back-camera selfies, or quick touch-ups on-the-go. This case also features built-in side sockets so you can add on phone charms and accessories, and has the option to include a personalized touch with text and endless design options. Available for the new iPhone 17 and more.

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Bites: Deliciously bite-sized minis of your favorite Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss and Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss Plumper. These adorable mini versions, featuring best-selling shades of Covergirl’s #1 Gloss, come with the same large plush applicator, perfectly designed to scoop up just the right amount of gloss every time.

Orlena Sequin Midi Dress From Petal & Pup: Petal & Pup’s Holiday Party Edit has arrived, and the Orlena Sequin Midi Dress is a true holiday must. Its elegance and subtle modern details make it an easy choice for festive nights out, turning getting dressed into its own celebration. The body-skimming fit and sweeping length create a flattering, polished look that feels unforgettable. Consider it your new holiday showstopper.

The Chevron Beanie Band in Cappuccino by Lack of Color is a chic, faux-fur accessory that brings stylish warmth to any look. Its textured chevron pattern and soft polyester fur give it a luxe feel, while the elasticised back (covered in faux leather) ensures a comfortable, snug fit. Lined with a soft blend of viscose, cotton, acrylic, and spandex, it’s designed to be cozy yet breathable. One size fits most (55–58 cm).

The Microchanneling Powered by Procell Facial: The most wonderful time of the year calls for a beauty routine that works as hard as you do. FACE FOUNDRIÉ’s customizable facial experiences are the ultimate holiday skin prep, delivering glowing, refreshed skin in just 30 minutes! So when you’re squeezing self-care between holiday shopping, these express facials make radiant skin effortless. A standout facial is the Microchanneling Facial treatment and with locations nationwide + gift cards available for gifting (you receive a $20 bonus for every $100 spent) FACE FOUNDRIÉ makes it easier to give the gift of glowing skin. The Microchanneling Powered by Procell facial is a gentle, minimally invasive treatment that uses thousands of microchannels to rejuvenate the skin. You get all the benefits of a high-performing service – without any downtime. This process activates your skin’s natural repair response, boosting cell renewal and supporting collagen growth.

SLEEPLETICS CELLIANT Performance Sheet Set: Experience a wellness upgrade with the SLEEPLETICS CELLIANT Performance Sheet Set. These luxurious sateen-weave sheets blend premium long-staple cotton with Celliant®-infused polyester. The embedded Celliant® minerals convert your body’s heat into gentle infrared energy, promoting local circulation. This can help with deeper, more restorative sleep, faster muscle recovery, and increased energy. The technology is permanently embedded in the fiber core and won’t wash out. Plus, the fabric is cool, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and easy to care for.

Sprouts Dark & White Drizzle Popcorn Made With Non GMO Corn: Crunchy non‑GMO popcorn drizzled with dark and white chocolate for a sweet, festive snack that’s perfect for movie nights and impossible to resist.

Arachne Mini Brush Bundle Limited Edition Trio ($60): This set includes the MINI DailyDetox™, MINI ShineBoost™, and MINI RootRenew™ brushes, each designed to transform your routine into a ritual whether it be to detoxify, boost shine, or rejuvenate your scalp. Limited Edition color drop in Burnt Cherry Flame—grab these minis while they’re hot!

Enhanse The Advanced Super Routine ($90): A complete 4-step system delivering maximum skin performance from morning to night. Designed for guys who want every benefit - hydration, firmness, oil control and clear skin, in one powerful routine.

Rose Code The Oral Wellness System ($59.50): Featuring the Blueprint Rx Gum Health Infusion and Enamel Matrix Rx Remineralizing Stylus, this system is designed to visibly revitalize the gums and improve the appearance of smooth, healthy-looking teeth.

Kiss & Smudge Bag Charm - $68.00 Add sparkle to your bag or Little Green® Mini machine with the limited-edition BISSELL x Susan Alexandra Kiss & Smudge charm.

The Beaded Bows Bernadette Mini Dress from Tuckernuck is the perfect party look, featuring delicate beaded bow details down the front and a timeless, flattering silhouette. Style it with a sparkly clutch and black heels for an effortlessly chic evening ensemble.

Yara Pouf: A cozy ottoman that brings softness and versatility to any space. Upholstered in your choice of Cleobella’s signature performance fabrics, it sits atop a sculptural solid oak base with a warm honey finish and artisan joinery details. Use it as a footrest, an accent seat, or a cozy touch at the foot of the bed—this is comfort with personality.

Knack Bag’s newest Expandable Duffel and Tote Bags” collection features three new bag styles, each offering clean, minimalist design, smart packing capacity, and the versatility to handle work, travel, or daily living. Expandable Travel Duffel ($165) — A roomy, travel-ready duffel with a clean, minimal design and smart organization.

Camp Snap x Aura Frame Bundle: The Aura Frames x Camp Snap Bundle pairs Camp Snap’s retro, screen-free digital camera with Aura’s bestselling digital frame, creating a beautifully simple way for families, friends, and partners to capture candid moments and instantly share them at home. Camp Snap’s analog-inspired camera makes everyday moments feel special again—storing up to 500 photos per charge, with twelve playful colors to choose from. And Aura’s minimalist, Calm Tech Certified frame displays unlimited images with no subscription required; simply transfer photos from the camera via USB-C to your phone and upload through the free Aura app.

Norwex Smoothing Bakuchiol Serum ($65.99): Treat your skin with Norwex’s Smoothing Bakuchiol Serum, a plant-based retinol alternative that works overnight to visibly smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin tone and texture. It revitalizes your skin as it smooths and improves its appearance, without the side effects of retinol.

Claudia Made In Italy Suede East West Satchel From T.J. Maxx, $119.99: This Italian-made satchel is a luxurious, spacious statement piece with a structured silhouette and rich suede texture, making it the perfect gift for someone who's on-the-go. For more gift-worthy finds at prices you'll love, check out the gifting shop online at TJMaxx.com!

Portolano Merino Wool Ribbed Wrap With Fringes From T.J. Maxx $59.99: This merino wool scarf is a chic winter essential that makes a thoughtful gift for her. It's warm enough for brisk days, yet light and packable for effortless layering on the go. If you're looking for bold styles that don't break the bank, you can shop in-store and online at TJMaxx.com!

The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue Nutcracker Suite: Step into the Nutcracker Suite at The Langham, New York – inspired by the timeless holiday ballet, this exclusive retreat combines sparkling décor, panoramic Empire State views, and festive touches. The suite features a vinyl record player with a selection of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, adding a classic holiday touch to your stay. Whether you're planning a special family celebration or a seasonal getaway, the one-of-a-kind experience transforms New York's most iconic luxury residence into your own private winter wonderland. Luxurious accommodations in the Empire State of mind Presidential Suite

Full-size Christmas tree and holiday decorations throughout the suite

Festive themed welcome amenity

In-room record player with Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker vinyl

Access to The Langham Club

Hotel Zena, Washington DC: This year, Hotel Zena in Washington, DC will debut its female empowerment tree which further promotes the hotel's ethos of empowering women in all walks of like and supporting their voices. The tree will sit in the lobby and feature ornamental images of past and present females makes waves in history. Some names include Maya Angelou, Coretta Scott King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Amelia Earhart, Michelle Obama and more. Guests staying at the hotel during te holidays will also have an opportunity to decorate their own ornament with a display of what women's empowerment means to them.

Vaseline Lip Therapy Holiday Collection: Vaseline is unwrapping something sweet this season: the NEW limited edition Lip Therapy Holiday Collection — five festive lip minis that make the perfect stocking stuffer. From cozy Marshmallow Kiss to fizzy Pink Bubbly, each mini is made with pure Vaseline Jelly and Vitamin E to instantly soften, soothe, and lock in lasting moisture, all wrapped in cozy, holiday-inspired scents. The collection includes:

Marshmallow Kiss – the cozy scent of toasted marshmallow for a sweet, winter-ready lip treat.

Mistletoe Mint – a minty-fresh burst that cools and refreshes with every swipe.

Pomegranate Spritz – juicy pomegranate scent with a subtle rosy tint for a pop of holiday color.

Pink Bubbly – the delicate scent of pink champagne, perfect for celebrating the season.

Sugar Cookie – a warm, sweet-nutty scent that feels like a holiday classic.

Dainty by Jess Val Ortiz: Puppy Diamond Studs — Sterling Silver or Gold Plated Silver, All-Natural Diamonds, 8mm x 11mm: Actress and Digital It Girl Jess Val Ortiz has unveiled a special jewelry collection, Dainty x Jess Val Ortiz. Created in collaboration with modern boho jewelry brand Dainty, designed by Daniella Karagach of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, the collection consists of a charming assortment of earrings inspired by Jess’ love for animals and musical theatre. Each pair features all-natural diamonds and is available with a sterling silver or a gold-plated silver finish. The Coqui Diamond Studs, Puppy DiamondStuds, Cat Diamond Studs, and Musical Note Diamond Studs are available

Chrysallis Double Studs - orange creme From Sassy Jones: A grounded glow for the woman who walks in purpose and shines in peace. These exquisite double studs are more than adornment, they're a symbol of transformation. Inspired by the chrysalis phase of growth, the Chrysallis Double Studs blend intention with indulgence. A luminous orange cabochon rests in a halo of pavé-set crystals, while a marbled agate sphere gently graces the back of the lobe, creating a 360° moment of radiance. Every detail whispers boldness with balance, because your light doesn’t scream, it simply exists.

Donna Marquesa Cocktail Earrings (Honey + purple gold): Named after Nobel Prize winner Donna Strickland, this design celebrates your perseverance in the face of adversity, and your ability to build things that will change the world. Donna earrings are light: both luminous and weigh almost nothing. Each hexagonal weave of reverse-set stones is ultralight and illuminates like your favorite stained-glass windows.

Melissa Joan Hart’s featured gift is World Vision’s star brass ornament, which is handcrafted by fair-trade artisans in Kenya. When people donate $85 or more to the World Vision Fund, they can choose to receive this beautiful ornament

The World Vision Fund supports all the incredible work this organization does, empowering children and families to thrive with reliable access to essentials like clean water, healthcare, education, and more—as well as responding when disaster strikes. To order this gift from the World Vision Gift Catalog, visit here.

CALIA Soft Scuba Mock Neck 1/4 Zip From DICK’S Sporting Goods: Redefine your casual wardrobe with the CALIA Women’s Soft Scuba Mock Neck 1/4 Zip. Designed for ultimate comfort, this pullover features a mock neck and breathable construction, perfect for elevated everyday wear. The silky-soft scuba fabric and wrinkle-resistant finish make it your go-to piece, while UPF 50+ technology offers added protection for sunny outings.

Men's adidas Samba OG From DICK’S Sporting Goods: The adidas Samba OG Shoes blend timeless street style with modern comfort, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Crafted with a full grain leather upper, suede details, and a gum rubber outsole, these sneakers offer both durability and a classic look. Perfect for casual wear, their unisex design ensures a great fit for everyone.

Limited Edition Snowflake Tin Collection From Ethel M Chocolates: This 16 or 32-piece collection of small-batch chocolate gems is specially curated and housed in a new stunning collectible tin embossed with delicate, metallic snowflakes. Inside awaits some of Ethel M Chocolates’ most famous gems and seasonal surprises. Starting at $45.

Joico Moisture Recovery 24HR Moisture Recharge: Delivers instant, all-day moisture while leaving hair noticeably smoother and softer. Clinically shown to make hair 88% smoother* and 46% softer**, with reduced tangling for effortless manageability.

BeautyStat Triple-Plump Coconut Milk Serum: Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, 2% Polyglutamic Acid, and our 5% Coconut Complex to seal-in moisture, restore skin’s barrier, and unlock a next-level thirst trap glow.

Grüns Superfood Greens Gummies: Each daily sachet of Grüns superfood green gummies are packed with 60+ organic whole foods, prebiotics, and 20+ essential vitamins and minerals for gut health, immunity, focus, and energy — all in a clean, tasty, snackable form.

Random Acts of Kindness Candle From Caroline Francis: 100% paraffin-free clean coconut soy wax candle. Hand-poured in Los Angeles with non-toxic fragrance oils. Comforting vanilla, creamy sandalwood, and subtle hints of almond wrap you in the gentle warmth of small, selfless gestures - $68 Highlighted Scent Notes: Balsam Fir, Sandalwood, Anise, Rose

Glass Ornament From Popsa: Personalized glass photo decorations, perfect for marking milestones and remembering loved ones - $24

T is for Tot helps little learners discover the joy of learning through imaginative, hands-on play. Founded in 2020 by Meghan Foster —the Nashville-based company began as a passion project to make early education fun, meaningful, and rooted in curiosity. Each themed kit blends Montessori principles with real-world science and art exploration, helping children ages 3–6 build confidence, creativity, and critical-thinking skills before kindergarten. With subscription options available monthly, semiannually, or annually, T is for Tot’s mission is to spark lifelong curiosity and confidence by making learning feel like play—because today’s curious kids become tomorrow’s thinkers, inventors, and explorers

People's Beauty by Emily Austin: Created by real people, for all people, People’s Beauty offers vegan, cruelty-free, nontoxic products free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicone, dyes, and fragrances, all in recyclable packaging. Formulated to the rigorous EU standards—banning over 1,300 toxins—our products are naturally plant-based, effective, and affordable. As owner Emily Austin shares, “After struggling to keep up with the prices of skincare products, our in-house esthetician broke down expensive formulas to their active ingredients, isolating and perfecting them to create People’s Beauty.” Each product is designed to work together as a complete routine, replenishing and protecting your skin from sunrise to sunset, magnifying each other’s effects to reveal your skin’s best self: balanced, hydrated, healthy, and radiant. Made with love in South Korea, our founding team brings decades of experience in innovative R&D, skincare guidance, and quality manufacturing.

Wild Christmas Deodorant Giftset: Dreaming of a Wild Holiday Season? Give the gift of freshness with Wild’s cruelty free and vegan beauty products, now available in a new, festive lineup that is sure to bring all the nostalgic sweetness to your daily routine - and makes for the perfect gift for anyone on your list. $44, available now at wearewild.com/us Includes: Bow Stick Deodorant Case

Vanilla Butterscotch Stick Deodorant

Santa's Cookies Stick Deodorant Refill

Berry Christmas Stick Deodorant Refill

The Trystal Minerals ($48, available now at vitaliberata.com): Meet The Trystal Minerals, the flawless bronzing loose powder loved for its natural glow and effortless finish, available in two radiant shades — Sunlight and Sunkissed. Originally launched in 2015, this fan favorite product quickly became a staple bronzing product loved by celebrity makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts. This multi-functional loose mineral bronzing powder offers a light-as-air buildable texture that can be applied over moisturizer as an all-over bronzer for a natural, sun-kissed look or over foundation for flawless bronze coverage. It also doubles as a beautiful contour powder or even on the chest/neck to even out a fading tan. Suitable for all skin tones, it adds warmth and definition and washes away easily with cleanser.

Source: Cass Bird

Let It Break is a women’s collective, founded by Savannah James and April McDaniel and led by CEO Porsha Ellis, built around softer, intentional growth — designed for those who are constantly “on” and craving real connection. The membership offers access to in-person gatherings, virtual workshops, and educational classes that help women slow down, reflect, and show up as their most grounded selves. Beyond personal growth, it’s also about building community and friendship. Memberships are $250 per month, and applications are now open for their 2026 cohort.

Snow Globe Beauty Vault Advent Calendar From ESW Beauty: Get ready to glow with the Snowglobe Beauty Vault, a 12-day adventure designed to hydrate, refresh, and elevate your skincare routine. Each day reveals a new surprise, from soothing face masks and refreshing eye patches to mini lip treatments, skincare accessories, and charming little extras.

Sol de Janeiro Smooth & Glow Bum Bum Body Routine: This hydrating body routine is an exclusive four-piece set of travel-size favorites from the Brazilian Bum Bum® Collection in the warm, gourmand Cheirosa 62™ scent (Perfume Mist, Brazilian Bum Bum® Cream, Brazilian Play Body Wash), plus a full-size Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter — all layered with delicious notes of pistachio and salted caramel. This set features unique key ingredients any beauty lover would swoon over, including Guaraná, which visibly tightens the skin; plant squalane, which locks in moisture; and Cupuaçu butter, which provides deep hydration.

bareMinerals Gleam On Lip Gloss-Balm Duo This limited-edition lip gloss and balm duo gives a touch of sheer color and glossy shine - and keeps lips feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated all season long. Set Includes : Lip Gloss - Balm in Serenity (Nude Pink) and a Limited-Edition Lip Gloss-Balm in Cranberry (True Mauve)

Rejuvenat From Sajic Skin Science: A luxe, skin-repairing cream powered by peptides and DNA-repairing enzymes to smooth fine lines, even tone, and restore a youthful glow. Perfect for anyone who wants firmer, healthier, more radiant skin heading into the new year.

Westmore Beauty's Ultimate Body Set: Get everything you need to achieve flawless looking body coverage that's waterproof, transfer-resistant and lasts for days. This bundle includes the Exfoliating Body Prep Wash removes dull skin, the best-selling and TikTok-viral Body Coverage Perfector, and the oversized Blend & Blur Body Brush makes application quick and easy for flawless skin.

Too Faced's Fairytale Crush Blush & Highlighter Set: This limited-edition face palette has 4 full-size products, including an exclusive cream formulation of the best selling Candy Clouds Cream Blush as well as the Moon Crush Highlighter in Happily Ever After, plus 2 fan-favorite Cloud Crush Blush shades.

Advanced Hair Growth Formula From Biosil: Biosil Advanced Hair Growth Formula is the brand’s most powerful, clinically backed blend for stronger, fuller hair—shown to deliver up to 12,000 new hairs in just 60 days. Each daily sachet of four vegan, non-GMO capsules combines Biosil’s patented ch-OSA® collagen generator with AnaGain™, Ceramosides®, biotin, selenium, and key amino acids to help reduce shedding, stimulate regrowth, and improve thickness and strength from within. The formula is made without collagen, allergens, or artificial additives and can be taken with any beverage, with or without food. In clinical studies, users experienced 29% less shedding, 41% more resilient hair, and improved overall quality, making it an easy, science-driven addition to any hair-health routine.

Burgundy Bow Grip Socks: Add a dose of cozy, feminine charm to your holiday lounging with Souls.’ Burgundy Bow Grip Socks. Designed in a rich festive burgundy with a sweet satin bow and ruffled trim, these soft knit grip socks blend comfort with cuteness. The non-slip grips make them perfect for Pilates, barre, or just staying stylish and steady around the house — a great under-$20 stocking stuffer.

The Jack Dress Boot in Red Plaid From TAFT: Handmade by artisans in Italy, TAFT’s Jack Dress Boot in Red Plaid is a bold, statement-making twist on a classic silhouette. Crafted with genuine leather and finished with TAFT’s signature jacquard textile, this sleek lace-up boot pairs luxury workmanship with standout pattern work. Complete with a cushioned insole and leather outsole, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves elevated, fashion-forward footwear.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag™ Essentials Set: This set is travel-ready thanks to its mini, TSA-sized formats — ideal for packing in a carry-on or travel bag without worrying about liquid restrictions. Its hydrating mist, serum, moisturizer, and eye patches help keep skin refreshed, nourished and soothed after long flights or days on the go. And because it’s one of the brand’s best-reviewed and most beloved sets, it’s a thoughtful — and easy to love — gift for anyone who travels often