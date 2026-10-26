Holland Taylor Claims 'Two and a Half Men' Never 'Gave Her a Raise' Despite Four Emmy Nods
Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:17 a.m. ET
Holland Taylor claimed Two and a Half Men never gave her a raise despite her collecting four Emmy nominations during her time on the show.
The Legally Blonde actress shared this surprising memory during a recent appearance on the "Alchemy with Anthony Mason" podcast.
Holland Taylor Says She Never Got a Raise Despite 4 Emmy Nominations
Taylor, who portrayed Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer's mother Evelyn Harper on the hit sitcom, claimed she wasn't paid as much as she was worth at the time.
"They never paid me very well on that show. I was paid on that show what I had made on a series like eight years before or something," she told Anthony Mason. "And I got four Emmy nominations, and they never gave me a raise. They usually do."
Holland Taylor 'Stopped Being Under Contract' on the Show
In part because of her subpar compensation, Taylor changed the way she was attached to the show after six seasons.
"I stopped being under contract," she explained. "So, in other words, they would say, 'Can you do a guest appearance at the end of March?' And I would say, 'No, I cannot.' I only did it if I wanted to do it."
She continued, "I loved a lot about that show, but they were not full of courtesies. In any case, when the six years were up, I said, 'I don’t want to be on a contract anymore, but I will visit the show occasionally if you want.' I mean, I did play the boys’ mother."
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It Wasn't About the Money for Holland Taylor
While her salary was one issue, more money couldn't have convinced Taylor to stay under contract with Two and a Half Men.
"I said, 'You could actually pay me the cost of this building, but don’t bother because I don’t want to continue under contract,'" she recalled. "And they said, 'But we can’t afford to give you more.' I said, 'I’m cool with it. I just will come back as a guest from time to time.'"
About 'Two and a Half Men'
Two and a Half Men ran for 12 seasons between 2004 and 2015. At first it starred Sheen and Cryer, but the former was replaced by Ashton Kutcher in Season 9 after Sheen publicly engaged in erratic behavior.
The show was a triumph, receiving a total of 47 Emmy nominations and nine wins.
Taylor received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2010, though she never took home the trophy.