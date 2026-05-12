Holly Jane Johnston Reveals the Mormon Church Excommunication Letter That Cost Her Everything
May 12 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
She's been called a lot of things since her story first made headlines, but Holly Jane Johnston isn't backing down. The OnlyFans creator who was formally cut off from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after officials discovered her adult content career is opening up like never before, and this time, she's bringing receipts.
Holly is now sharing the actual letter she received from church leadership, the document that ended her membership and changed everything for her and her two children. And in an exclusive statement, the widowed mother is detailing exactly how the ordeal has reshaped her faith, her family life, and her sense of self.
Holly Calls the Decision "Hypocritical"
"It was shocking," Holly tells us. "I acknowledge that I broke the law of chastity, but having someone else decide that I had also failed morally as a person and that I no longer belonged was frustrating and did not feel just or fitting."
For Holly, the sting of excommunication runs deeper than a single decision made in a church office. She points to what she describes as a glaring double standard in how moral failings are weighed within the institution.
"As an adult, I have my own moral compass. Being judged and excluded in this way felt hypocritical," she says. "We are all human, we all make mistakes, and yet the consequences are not applied equally. The same leaders who make these decisions are not without fault themselves, but they are placed in positions of authority that can feel as though they are above accountability."
Losing the Church Where Her Late Husband's Funeral Was Held
Perhaps the most heartbreaking layer of Holly's story is what excommunication meant for her kids. Sunday mornings weren't just routine, they were sacred family time, and the church building itself holds some of the most significant memories of her late husband.
"What made this even more painful is that I am a mom. Attending church was not just about me, it was something I shared every Sunday with my kids. It was where we worshipped, where we found community, and where we built routines together, and where the kids had their dad's funeral. To have that taken away has been hurtful, not just for me, but for my family."
A Church Leader Dug Through Her Instagram and Visited Her OnlyFans
And then there's the part of the story that has fans questioning where exactly the line gets drawn. According to Holly, the investigation into her career was anything but passive.
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"It was also very invasive for a church leader to dig into my personal life, dig through my Instagram, and visit my OnlyFans link."
"I Believe I Have Been Guided by God Onto This Path"
Still, don't expect Holly to play the role of the repentant fallen woman. She's made peace with her path, and she credits a higher power for putting her on it in the first place.
"I do not feel shame or remorse in the way others expect me to. I feel confident that what I do for work is not morally wrong, and I believe I have been guided by God onto this path, especially as a means of supporting myself after my husband passed away. My work has not changed my faith, nor has it changed what I am able to contribute as a member of a church community."
Holly Is Walking Back Through the Chapel Doors
In a twist nobody saw coming, Holly is now returning to the very church that turned her away. She's already attended services twice with her children since the excommunication, and she's preparing for a sit-down with her bishop that could change everything again.
"I plan to meet with my bishop to revisit the possibility of restoring my membership. I believe it is important to challenge this decision, not only for myself and my children, but also to encourage a broader conversation about how women who do not fit a traditional mold are viewed and treated within the church."
What's Next for Holly Johnston
Whether Holly is reinstated or not, one thing is certain. Her story is forcing an uncomfortable conversation about faith, female autonomy, and the very specific scrutiny aimed at women who refuse to apologize for how they survive. With the official excommunication letter now in her hands and her voice growing louder, Holly Johnston isn't asking permission to belong anywhere. She's deciding for herself.