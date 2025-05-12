Hollywood Haze: 10 Stars Famously Riding the Green Wave

Snoop Dogg: The undisputed king of cannabis culture, Snoop Dogg is practically a synonym for weed. From his lyrics to his business ventures (Leafs By Snoop, Merry Jane), and his claim of smoking 81 blunts a day, his entire persona is intertwined with the herb. He's even co-hosted a cooking show with Martha Stewart that often winked at their shared, albeit different, appreciation for "greens."

Seth Rogen: This actor, writer, and director has built a career on stoner-friendly comedies like "Pineapple Express" and "Knocked Up." Rogen is an outspoken advocate for cannabis use and legalization, frequently discussing his own daily consumption for creativity and well-being. He even co-founded his own cannabis and homewares company, Houseplant.

Wiz Khalifa: Another titan in the hip-hop and cannabis crossover scene, Wiz Khalifa is rarely seen without a joint. His music is filled with odes to marijuana ("Still Blazin," "Smokin Good"), and he has his own popular cannabis strain, Khalifa Kush. He's known for being unapologetically pro-pot.

Willie Nelson: A legendary country musician and an equally legendary cannabis advocate, Willie Nelson has been championing the benefits of marijuana for decades. He's been arrested for possession multiple times throughout his career but has remained a steadfast supporter, eventually launching his own cannabis brand, Willie's Reserve.

Rihanna: The global music superstar and Fenty mogul has never hidden her enjoyment of cannabis. Often spotted with a joint in hand on social media and in paparazzi shots, Rihanna has exuded a cool, carefree attitude towards marijuana, once quoting a Drake lyric on Twitter in response to speculation: "Kush rolled, glass full… I prefer the better things."

Miley Cyrus: The pop chameleon has had a very public relationship with marijuana. During her "Bangerz" era, she was particularly open about her use, incorporating weed motifs into her performances and attire. She's called marijuana "the best drug on earth" and has been a vocal advocate for its legalization.

Woody Harrelson: This acclaimed actor is a long-time, passionate advocate for marijuana legalization and is a member of NORML's advisory board. Harrelson has spoken openly about his own use and even took a well-publicized "break" from smoking for a couple of years before reportedly returning. He also recently opened The Woods, a dispensary in West Hollywood.

Matthew McConaughey: Alright, alright, alright – McConaughey's laid-back Texan charm often hints at a certain lifestyle. He was famously arrested in 1999 for marijuana possession and "resisting transportation" while playing the bongos naked. While he may have calmed down some, his past exploits and open-minded persona keep him on the list of celebs associated with a bit of green.

Dave Chappelle: The iconic comedian has never shied away from marijuana-laced humor in his stand-up routines. Chappelle's on-stage persona often includes a very casual and open attitude towards smoking, making him a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.