'Hollywood Medium' Star's Health Scare: Tyler Henry Undergoes Surgery to Remove Tumor 'Near the Center' of His Brain
Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor.
The star, 29, shared his diagnosis and uploaded a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Wednesday, May 14.
Tyler Henry's Diagnosis
"Brain surgery was a success!" Henry, 29, raved. "Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings."
"For those of you who connect with me virtually, not much should change as far as private reading giveaways and group readings, right now I’m just on the mend," he noted of his work.
Henry revealed he had "a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed!"
"This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for," he said. "I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings."
According to the National Institute of Health, the cysts are "benign, slow-growing lesions typically found in the brain's third ventricle."
Tyler Henry First Had Emergency Brian Surgery When He Was 18
As Henry mentioned, this isn't the first time he's had to have surgery, as in 2023, he revealed he had an emergency procedure when he was 18.
After suffering from headaches for weeks, an MRI revealed "a congenital brain cyst."
"A mass I was born with was only now causing a life-threatening situation as my adult life was just beginning," Henry explained on social media. "This experience taught me early on the importance of timing and trust. Without the inevitable brain surgery that ensued, I don’t think I would of had such a firsthand awareness of the fragility of life. It was an intimate reminder for me of the fine line dividing this realm and the next."
Henry's second surgery came just one week after he tied the knot with musician Clint Godwin at a Beverly Hills, Calif., courthouse.
"Today, we are married! Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life’s just getting started," the TV star gushed in an Instagram post. "I knew when we met nearly a decade ago that you would be the one, and that conviction only grew stronger with every day. Best premonition ever! ☺️💍."
The two first met in 2016.