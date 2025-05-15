'Hollywood Medium' Star's Health Scare: Tyler Henry Undergoes Surgery to Remove Tumor 'Near the Center' of His Brain

The star, 29, shared his diagnosis and uploaded a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Wednesday, May 14.

Tyler Henry is 'on the mend' after having a 'a colloid tumor' near the center of his brain removed.

"Brain surgery was a success!" Henry, 29, raved. "Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings."

"For those of you who connect with me virtually, not much should change as far as private reading giveaways and group readings, right now I’m just on the mend," he noted of his work.

Henry revealed he had "a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed!"