Hollywood Music Video Awards 2026: Inside the Star-Studded Night Celebrating the Creators Behind the Curtain

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Lights, camera… legacy. The Hollywood Music Video Awards returned in dazzling form on March 28, 2026, transforming the W Hollywood into a vibrant celebration of the creative forces shaping today’s most impactful music videos. With more than 400 attendees spanning the ceremony and its buzzing afterparty, the evening pulsed with star power, innovation, and a shared appreciation for what the HMVAs proudly call the “creators behind the curtain.” From the moment guests arrived, the energy was undeniable. The red carpet, lined with major partners including Coca-Cola, vitaminwater, Kodak, NOVA, and W Hollywood, set the tone for a night that blended Hollywood glamour with cutting-edge creativity. Attendees posed beneath flashing lights while activations from Happy Dad, PATH Water, Sharpie, Topo Chico, and SmartSweets added an immersive touch.

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Source: Photo Credit: David Avalos. FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: PETER LOSASSO, COLLIN COLAIZZI, JAMES FRESCO

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Beyond the glitz, the night’s focus remained firmly on the visionaries redefining the music video landscape. Leading the charge was London Alley, which earned Production Company of the Year, further solidifying its reputation as a driving force behind some of the industry’s most visually compelling work. Christian Breslauer took home Director of the Year, underscoring his meteoric rise and unmistakable visual style across pop and hip-hop, with standout work for artists including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Don Toliver.

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Source: Photo Credit: David Avalos LEFT: DANNY POLLACK AND ABI PERL. RIGHT: LIVIA PILLMAN

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Creative excellence extended across disciplines. Lauren Dunn was honored as Creative Director of the Year, recognized for her ability to merge concept, styling, and storytelling into cohesive visual worlds. The HMVAs announced that Neema Sadeghi captured the Cinematographer of the Year award, presented in partnership with Kodak, highlighting his technical precision and cinematic eye. Brett Alan Nelson claimed Stylist of the Year, applauded for shaping some of the most memorable looks in music video culture, with work for Doja Cat, Tate McRae, and LISA. The biggest headline of the night belonged to the visuals themselves. Taking home Music Video of the Year was “Berghain,” the genre-defying collaboration from ROSALÍA featuring Björk and Yves Tumor. The HMVAs state that the win, presented in partnership with Coca-Cola, recognized a project that pushed artistic boundaries with a bold, experimental approach.

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Source: Photo Credit: Leon Bennett. CHRISTIAN BRESLAUER & BRITTANY BRESLAUER

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In the Best Pop category, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears,” scored a major victory with a visually sleek and emotionally resonant video directed by Bardia Zeinali and produced by freenjoy and Anonymous Content. The Best Latin honor went to “NUEVAYoL,” directed by Renell Medrano and produced by Virgin Soil Pictures, underscoring the global influence of Latin music videos. The guest list added another layer of excitement. Talent including Odeya Rush, Sophie Powers, and Njomza brought red carpet appeal, while industry veterans like Hannah Lux Davis and Floria Sigismondi mingled with a new generation of creatives. Influential names such as Frank Borin, Autumn Maschi, Collin Druz, and Jason Baum further underscored the event’s industry significance. Inside the venue, the atmosphere was electric yet intimate. Conversations sparked collaborations, introductions turned into opportunities, and a shared passion for visual storytelling created a sense of community that extended far beyond the awards themselves. As the ceremony transitioned into the afterparty, the celebration only intensified, blending music, networking, and spontaneous moments that captured Hollywood at its most creative.

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Source: Photo Credit: Leon Bennett. SOPHIE POWERS

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What sets the HMVAs apart is its commitment to spotlighting those who often remain behind the scenes. While artists typically take center stage, this event shifts the focus to the directors, cinematographers, stylists, and production teams who transform songs into cultural moments. It serves as a reminder that every iconic music video is the result of collaboration, vision, and craft.

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Source: Photo Credit: Wendy Rosales FROM LEFT: AIDEN CONNELL,TROY CHARMONET, TREVOR CLIFFORD, ROBERT LAIRD, SOPHIE KERPAN, ANDREW ILLSON