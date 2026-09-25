Hollywood's Newest Beauty Signature: Ukrainian Esthetician Oksana Zhenzherukha Brings Her Method to Los Angeles, and the Industry Is Taking Notice

Article continues below advertisement

There's a particular kind of glow associated with Los Angeles: the dewy, lit-from-within radiance red carpets seem to demand. For years, achieving it meant chasing whatever treatment was trending online. Now a growing number of estheticians, educators, and skincare devotees across Southern California are pointing to a different approach, and a single name behind it: Oksana Zhenzherukha. Ukrainian-born and California-based, Zhenzherukha developed the Hollywood Facial Signature Method, a structured ten-step facial protocol, along with her business, Hollywood Facial, and her training school, Hollywood Facial Academy. As she has introduced the method to Los Angeles's beauty community, one woman's personal approach is quickly becoming a recognized professional standard.

Article continues below advertisement

From Ukraine to the California Beauty Market Trained in the Eastern European tradition of esthetics, with its focus on hands-on technique, lymphatic drainage, and a holistic, whole-face philosophy, Zhenzherukha built her career in the United States, obtaining licensing in multiple states. In California, arguably the world's most saturated beauty market, she chose not to follow trends but to build a personalized methodology centered on visible results, relaxation, and long-term skin health. What Makes the Method Different Zhenzherukha conceived her treatment not as a single technique, but as an interconnected system. While much of the industry fixates on individual elements, such as a new massage move, device, or serum, she found that results come from how elements interact and in what sequence. The method's ten stages blend exfoliation, hydrodermabrasion, hydration, LED therapy, facial massage, lymphatic techniques, and skin-barrier support, each calibrated to the client. The real skill, she says, lies in reading a client's skin, tension, and puffiness in real time and adjusting accordingly. Against the aggressive viral treatments of TikTok and Instagram, Zhenzherukha champions “slow beauty”: lasting results come from consistency and skin-barrier health, and skin is deeply connected to lifestyle, stress, nervous system regulation, and sleep.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Building an Academy to Close the Training Gap Working alongside licensed estheticians in different states, Zhenzherukha kept seeing professionals who held licenses yet lacked the confidence and judgment to deliver consistent results with real clients. Graduation, she says, is only the beginning of real education.within a limited number of instructional hours, but graduation is only the beginning of a professional's real education. Hollywood Facial Academy picks up where beauty school leaves off, teaching the reasoning behind each stage: why one step precedes another, how massage influences facial definition, and why two clients may respond differently to the same treatment. It also trains future educators who can pass these standards on to hundreds of professionals. The effect is already visible: educators worldwide have begun incorporating elements of her approach into their own training programs. Documenting the Method: A Book Years in the Making To take the method beyond the treatment room, Zhenzherukha has written a professional book of more than 100 pages. It walks through all ten stages and explains the anatomical and physiological reasoning behind them, from why lymphatic technique affects puffiness to why sequence matters. The book grew from her frustration that the industry separates science from practice: techniques are repeated without understanding, while academic material feels detached from real treatments. She plans to make it available through Ukrainian libraries and educational institutions, so her knowledge can travel far beyond her Los Angeles studio.