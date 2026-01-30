or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'Home Alone' Actress Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71

photo of Catherine O'Hara.
Source: mega

'Home Alone' actress Catherine O'Hara has died at 71 years old.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara died on Friday, January 30, two sources with direct knowledge told TMZ.

The cause of death remains unclear. Page Six reported the Hollywood legend was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in "serious" condition, where she later died.

O'Hara played Macaulay Culkin's mother in the first two Home Alone movies, and she became a fan-favorite after playing Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Catherine O'Hara died on January 30.
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara died on January 30.

It's unclear if the starlet was sick before her untimely death.

She previously admitted to having COVID while shooting Seth Rogen's comedy The Studio.

“I got COVID at The Sphere, and that’s all I could see watching that one. I can see my posture is just [droops her body],” she explained. “I didn’t test because we were trying to finish shooting, and we were leaving town in a day or two, so we had to shoot all those scenes.”

“I just kept my distance,” O’Hara continued. “At one point, I had a water bottle down on the floor, and Evan [Goldberg] came over and he said, 'Oh, do you want your water?' 'No, don’t pick it up!' I just knew, like, ‘Don’t touch anything!’ Thank God I didn’t give it to anyone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Who Was Catherine O'Hara's Husband?

MORE ON:
BREAKING NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Catherine O'Hara was married to Bo Welch.
Source: mega

Catherine O'Hara was married to Bo Welch.

O'Hara, who was married to Bo Welch, made her final appearance at the 2025 Emmy Awards alongside her man.

In the photos, she appeared frail.

O'Hara met her husband on the set of Beetlejuice in 1988. Tim Burton helped bring them together by urging Welch to ask O'Hara on a date.

“I moved to L.A. to be with him,” she told The New Yorker. “Yeah, I moved for love.”

She later shared the secret to their romance.

“People always say, ‘Communicate,’ right? ‘Tell them how you’re feeling.’ We do a lot of it with jokes,” she told People in 2024 of her marriage. "We’ll make fun of each other instead of yelling at each other. Sarcasm helps!”

How Many Kids Did They Share?

image of The actress had two kids with her husband.
Source: mega

The actress had two kids with her husband.

The two got married on April 25, 1992. They shared two sons: Matthew and Luke.

“Matthew and Luke ... They're very funny, and we encourage it,” O'Hara told the Toronto Star in 2007. “The older one does Warners cartoon bits, really old-fashioned, cheap-ass funny vaudeville stuff. And the little one does word play.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.