2026 Home Run Derby on Netflix: Will Ferrell, Quinta Brunson and More Stars Step Out for MLB All-Star Week — See Photos
July 14 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET
Baseball's biggest stars weren't the only ones lighting up Citizens Bank Park on Monday, July 13.
The 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby made its highly anticipated debut on Netflix as part of MLB All-Star Week, bringing a star-studded crowd to Philadelphia for one of the summer's biggest sporting events.
OK! was exclusively on the ground as celebrities, athletes and comedians packed the ballpark to take in the action.
Kyle Schwarber Defeated on Home Field
On the field, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker captured the Home Run Derby crown after defeating hometown favorite and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in a thrilling final round.
Lauren Shehadi Gets First Reaction From 2026 Home Run Derby Winner
Walker's victory capped off the first-ever Home Run Derby to stream live exclusively on Netflix, marking a new era for the annual event.
Elle Duncan and Barry Bonds Share Laugh on Netflix Broadcast Set
Netflix assembled an all-star broadcast team for the evening, with ESPN's Elle Duncan serving as host alongside baseball legends Barry Bonds, Anthony Rizzo and Albert Pujols in the studio.
Veteran broadcaster Matt Vasgersian handled play-by-play duties throughout the competition, while Netflix incorporated celebrity appearances and entertainment segments into the broadcast.
Will Ferrell Brings His Comedic Energy to Baseball
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Among the biggest names spotted during the festivities were Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro, who made an appearance to promote their upcoming Netflix comedy series The Hawk.
Quinta Brunson Supports Her Hometown During MLB All-Star Week
Philadelphia native and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also attended the festivities in her hometown, joining fellow comedian Shane Gillis in cheering on the night's competitors.
Marcello Hernández Brings the Fun to Philadelphia
The celebrity-packed crowd also included Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández and several current and former MLB stars, making the Derby feel as much like a Hollywood event as a baseball showcase.
The evening marked the first installment of Netflix's new partnership with Major League Baseball, which also includes Opening Day coverage and the upcoming MLB at Field of Dreams game.
The streaming giant leaned into the event's entertainment factor with celebrity cameos, special features and a fresh presentation of one of baseball's most beloved traditions.