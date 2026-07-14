EXCLUSIVE 2026 Home Run Derby on Netflix: Will Ferrell, Quinta Brunson and More Stars Step Out for MLB All-Star Week — See Photos Source: Netflix/Matt Sayles Stars came out for the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby, where Jordan Walker claimed the championship during Netflix’s live broadcast. Rebecca Friedman July 14 2026, Published 7:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Baseball's biggest stars weren't the only ones lighting up Citizens Bank Park on Monday, July 13. The 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby made its highly anticipated debut on Netflix as part of MLB All-Star Week, bringing a star-studded crowd to Philadelphia for one of the summer's biggest sporting events. OK! was exclusively on the ground as celebrities, athletes and comedians packed the ballpark to take in the action.

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Kyle Schwarber Defeated on Home Field

Source: Netflix/Matt Sayles Kyle Schwarber put on a show in front of his hometown Philadelphia fans despite finishing as the runner-up to Jordan Walker.

On the field, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker captured the Home Run Derby crown after defeating hometown favorite and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in a thrilling final round.

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Lauren Shehadi Gets First Reaction From 2026 Home Run Derby Winner

Source: Netflix/Matt Sayles Lauren Shehadi caught up with newly crowned Home Run Derby champion Jordan Walker moments after his dramatic victory.

Walker's victory capped off the first-ever Home Run Derby to stream live exclusively on Netflix, marking a new era for the annual event.

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Elle Duncan and Barry Bonds Share Laugh on Netflix Broadcast Set

Netflix assembled an all-star broadcast team for the evening, with ESPN's Elle Duncan serving as host alongside baseball legends Barry Bonds, Anthony Rizzo and Albert Pujols in the studio. Veteran broadcaster Matt Vasgersian handled play-by-play duties throughout the competition, while Netflix incorporated celebrity appearances and entertainment segments into the broadcast.

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Will Ferrell Brings His Comedic Energy to Baseball

Source: Netflix/Matt Sayles Will Ferrell brought his comedic energy to Citizens Bank Park as he attended Netflix's broadcast of the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby.

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Among the biggest names spotted during the festivities were Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Jimmy Tatro, who made an appearance to promote their upcoming Netflix comedy series The Hawk.

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Quinta Brunson Supports Her Hometown During MLB All-Star Week

Source: Netflix/Matt Sayles Quinta Brunson showed support for her hometown, stepping out for the star-studded Home Run Derby on July 13.

Philadelphia native and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also attended the festivities in her hometown, joining fellow comedian Shane Gillis in cheering on the night's competitors.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Anthony Rizzo spoke exclusively with OK! ahead of the 2026 Home Run Derby.

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Marcello Hernández Brings the Fun to Philadelphia

Source: Netflix/Matt Sayles Marcello Hernández was among the famous faces who stepped out for Netflix's live broadcast.

The celebrity-packed crowd also included Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández and several current and former MLB stars, making the Derby feel as much like a Hollywood event as a baseball showcase.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @okmagazine/Instagram Albert Puljos spoke exclusively with OK! ahead of the 2026 Home Run Derby.

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Source: Netflix/Matt Sayles Bryan Cranston took in the action from Citizens Bank Park as Jordan Walker claimed the 2026 Home Run Derby title.