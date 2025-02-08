PHOTOS HOT PICS! Keke Palmer Attends Sergio Hudson NYFW Show; Nikki and Brie Bella at Madden Bowl Pre Superbowl LIX Party in New Orleans Source: Greg Kessler/Kessler Studio;MOVI INC

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll down to see what all your fave celebs have been up to this season!

Source: Greg Kesslet/Kessler Studio)

Keke Palmer attends the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show at NeueHouse Madison Square during NYFW on Friday February 7th

Source: Greg Kessler/Kessler Studio

Kandi Buruss and daughter Riley Buruss attend the Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2025 Collection show at NeueHouse Madison Square on Friday February 7th 2025.

Source: BFA

Jordyn Woods in attendance as NYLON kicked off New York Fashion Week with NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition at Jean’s in NYC. Presented by Maybelline New York, the after-hours celebration of style, music, and nightlife featured a star-studded guest list and high-energy DJ sets by Jake Shore and Charly Jordan.

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images; Danilo Lewis

Last night, The h.wood Group and DraftKings joined forces to bring the iconic h.wood Homecoming experience to New Orleans to kick off the big game weekend at Brennan’s, New Orleans, Louisiana. Fusing together the world of sports and entertainment, the invite-only affair featured an exclusive lineup of performances by DJ Meel, The Chainsmokers and Nelly.

Source: MOVI INC

The Bella Twins attend the EA Sports Madden Bowl at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday February 7th ahead of SuperBowl LIX.

Source: The Female Quotient

Flavor Flav and Olympic Gold Medalist Ashleigh Johnson discuss equality in women’s sports ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the “Equality Lounge” presented by DraftKings, Female Quotient & Lobos 1707 Tequlia in New Orleans, LA.

Source: Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Runway 7).

MYA kicks off the “Adore Me” lingerie showcase with her 2001 hit Lady Marmalade during Runway 7’s NYFW at Sony Hall.

Source: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Runway 7)

Rich the Kid performs during Runway 7’sNYFW 9 PM showcase at Sony Hall on Friday, February 7, featuring Creators Inc. and their LA-based swimwear line, CI Swimwear, alongside designers Jordan Carpenter and Mia Swimwear, with contemporary artist Sergey Kir.

Source: ALO

Alo has officially launched their latest campaign, "Wellness Begins with Self-Love, starring Jin. This campaign reflects Alo and Jin’s shared commitment to mindfulness, balance, and self-care.

Source: Shana Jade Trajanoska

Christopher John Rogers celebrates the spirit of individuality and style at his after party with Johnnie Walker Blue Label for his much-anticipated return to the official New York Fashion Week calendar.

Source: The Hapa Blonde/GC Images