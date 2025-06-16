HOT PICS! Ellen Pompeo at Tribeca Film Festival in New York City; Becky G celebrates Her Documentary Premiere in NYC
Will Malnati, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Sebastian Maniscalco attend the Tribeca Festival premiere of the Apple Original Podcast “Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story” In New York City
On Wednesday, June 11, Dancing with the Stars pro and beauty founder Peta Murgatroyd hosted an intimate dinner at Ladurée New York in celebration of her brand, Peta Jane Beauty. The evening brought together a curated mix of influencers and media to toast the start of summer with confidence, connection, and a healthy, sunless glow.
Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler join Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Bensimon at the launch event for Veronique Gabai’s Eau d'Azur fragrance at Printemps New York on June 11, 2025.
- Becky G celebrates the premiere of her documentary, Rebecca, with PATRÓN Tequila at La Esquina in NYC.
Get It While It’s Hot! HBO Max Brings AND JUST LIKE THAT... Hot Fellas Bakery Pop-Up To Life In New York City Featuring Special Appearances From Season 3 Cast Members Mario Cantone and Sebastiano Pigazzi in NYC.
All eyes were on Ashanti as she graced the 2025 BET Awards red carpet in a stunning, curve-hugging gown — but it was her voluminous, high-shine curls that truly stole the show. The superstar’s head-turning hairstyle was created by celebrity hairstylist Dhairius Thomas using exclusively Bounce Curl’s award-winning lineup of clean, high-performance products designed specifically for textured hair.
The vision for Ashanti’s red carpet look centered on bold, touchable curls with movement, shine, and lasting definition — a style that required a foundation of moisture, strength, and frizz control to withstand the flashing lights and cameras of the event. Bounce Curl’s innovative formulations made this possible while maintaining the health and integrity of Ashanti’s natural hair texture.