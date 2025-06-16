or
HOT PICS! Ellen Pompeo at Tribeca Film Festival in New York City; Becky G celebrates Her Documentary Premiere in NYC

Source: MEGA; Angel Montalvo

See what your fave celebs have been up to this summer!

June 16 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer!

Will Malnati, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Sebastian Maniscalco attend the Tribeca Festival premiere of the Apple Original Podcast “Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story” In New York City

Source: Joshua Sobel/ DWNTWN)

On Wednesday, June 11, Dancing with the Stars pro and beauty founder Peta Murgatroyd hosted an intimate dinner at Ladurée New York in celebration of her brand, Peta Jane Beauty. The evening brought together a curated mix of influencers and media to toast the start of summer with confidence, connection, and a healthy, sunless glow.

Source: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Printemps

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler join Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Bensimon at the launch event for Veronique Gabai’s Eau d'Azur fragrance at Printemps New York on June 11, 2025.

Source: Angel Montalvo
  • Becky G celebrates the premiere of her documentary, Rebecca, with PATRÓN Tequila at La Esquina in NYC.
Source: Fursza

Get It While It’s Hot! HBO Max Brings AND JUST LIKE THAT... Hot Fellas Bakery Pop-Up To Life In New York City Featuring Special Appearances From Season 3 Cast Members Mario Cantone and Sebastiano Pigazzi in NYC.

Source: MEGA

All eyes were on Ashanti as she graced the 2025 BET Awards red carpet in a stunning, curve-hugging gown — but it was her voluminous, high-shine curls that truly stole the show. The superstar’s head-turning hairstyle was created by celebrity hairstylist Dhairius Thomas using exclusively Bounce Curls award-winning lineup of clean, high-performance products designed specifically for textured hair.

The vision for Ashanti’s red carpet look centered on bold, touchable curls with movement, shine, and lasting definition — a style that required a foundation of moisture, strength, and frizz control to withstand the flashing lights and cameras of the event. Bounce Curl’s innovative formulations made this possible while maintaining the health and integrity of Ashanti’s natural hair texture.

