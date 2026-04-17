PHOTOS HOT PICS! Nicky and Kathy Hilton Celebrate Theo Grace Launch in Bel Air; Kyle Cooke DJs Whopper Wednesday at Burger King NYC Source: Anna Sokol; Burger King OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. OK! Staff April 17 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

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Source: Anna Sokol

Inside Nicky Hilton’s ( above with mom Kathy Hilton) Theo Grace launch party in Bel Air, featured in the Season 15 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which aired on April 16.

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Source: Burger King

On Wednesday, reality icon, entrepreneur, and DJ Kyle Cooke officially proved that Wednesdays Should Be Fun. Cooke took over the decks at a local NYC Burger King, transforming the restaurant into a high-energy party to celebrate Whopper Wednesday. The event spotlighted the nationwide Whopper Wednesday deal, which allows fans to snag a flame-grilled Whopper for just $3.99 every Wednesday at participating locations.

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Source: Comedy Vs Cancer

Hollywood’s top comedians including Nick Kroll (above) , Hasan Minhaj, Brett Goldstein, Bridget Everett and Zarna Garg took to the stage to raise money for blood cancer research.

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Source: Emma Beiles

‘Pretty Lethal’ Stars Iris Apatow & Avantika attend Planned Parenthood Annual Spring Into Action Gala with Saie.

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Source: ESPN

ESPN brought the spectacle of WrestleMania to life by turning fandom into a lifelong commitment. In celebration of WrestleMania 42 on the ESPN App, ESPN hosted the ultimate WWE-themed wedding experience in Las Vegas, where five couples stepped into the ring and became “tag teams for life” in wedding ceremonies officiated by WWE Superstar The Miz.

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Source: Weston Kloefkorn)

Hilaria Baldwin at the preview party for "A Love Letter to '90s New York: Revisited," the weekend-long transformation of Temple Bar into a living time capsule of '90s nightlife, in collaboration with Page Six presented by Nine West, taking place April 17-18.

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Source: Sophie Sahara

Khloé Kardashian celebrates her role as Global Brand Ambassador for It’s a 10 Haircare at Ulta Beauty World.

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Source: LilySilk

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Barbara Palvin in LilySilk SilkContour™ Collection.

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Source: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Yesterday, global rock sensation Machine Gun Kelly shared a recap of the Australian leg of his 'Lost Americana' world tour to Instagram, wearing Australian-born denim and streetwear label KSUBI throughout. On stage in Melbourne, he wore the Lanley LS Shirt Militant and Trooper Cargo Pant Militant from Ksubi's Spring 26 'Future Memory' collection, and was later photographed arriving at Sydney Domestic Airport in the same look. For his Sydney show, he opted for the Blackjack Maxx Aged Pant, leaning into a more classic, punk-inspired look.

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Source: Dean Sadler

Netflix stars Chris Dahlan (Age of Attraction, Perfect Match Season 4), Nick Pellecchia (Perfect Match Season 4) Andrew Wheeler (Age of Attraction) were all spotted celebrating the kickoff party for this weekend’s Model Volleyball event at Mary Lou’s Miami at the W South Beach on Thursday, April 16th.

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Source: supplied

What happens when beauty meets beverage innovation? At this year’s Ulta Beauty World, tarte x FINNSUL is giving attendees a first taste of what’s next in flavor straight from the co-founders Maureen Kelly and Sully McDonough . The brand is on-site conducting live consumer testing of two unreleased flavors, Blue Razz and Watermelon, inviting beauty/wellness lovers to step into the role of taste-makers. Guests will sample, react, and help shape the future of FINNSUL’s lineup in real time. If these flavors are well loved, they’ll go into production launching later this year. Tastemakers like Ken Eurich, Jaz Smith and more all tried out the new beverage and gave their thoughts!

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Source: Getty

Carlos Eric Lopez celebrates with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at LACMA’s Opening Gala for the David Geffen.

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Source: supplied

Love Island Star Belle-A Walker, Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch and Love Island star Kaylor Martin in Cupshe for the brand’s Austin Getaway.

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Source: Velocity Black

Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko joined Dr. Jonathan Leary (Remedy Place) and experts Kirsty Godso, and Mona Sharma to host Rituals of Renewal, a multi-day immersive longevity retreat by digital luxury lifestyle concierge Velocity Black. Hosted at the Montage Healdsburg, the experience served as a blueprint for intentional living, featuring a sound bath led by Aiko, movement sessions with Godso, and expert-led nutrition workshops. The retreat reflects Velocity Black’s evolving approach to concierge, moving beyond digital access to curate culturally relevant, experiential programming that responds to growing demand for wellness-driven travel and longevity-focused living.

Source: Anthony Tudisco