HOT PICS! Lindsay Lohan Hits Miami With Husband & Son for Art Week; Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson Surprise Fans With a Pub Performance in NYC
Dec. 2 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this winter!
Lindsay Lohan makes a rare appearance with her husband Bader Shammas and their son Luai while going to lunch during Art Week in Miami Beach
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman surprised guests at NYC hotspot Old Mates Pub with an impromptu performance after appearing at the Gotham Awards for their upcoming film “Song Song Blue”. Talent collective Syndicate11 had invited their creators under the guise of a normal night out — giving the crowd a surprise performance by the A list stars that bought the house down.
Last night, IMDb hosted its exclusive portrait studio at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards, capturing some of the most celebrated names in film and television as they arrived for one of the season’s biggest kickoff events. Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd and Luca Guudagnino were among the big stars who posed in the portrait studio.
Casamigos joined Brooks Nader to host an intimate Friendsgiving celebration with her sisters Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, along with friends Isan Elba and Simon Huck. Guests gathered for a warm, festive evening while sipping Casamigos cocktails throughout the night.
Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton attended a dinner hosted by Neutrogena at San Lorenzo Ristorante, in Miami on Monday December 1st 2025.
The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation hits the stage with comedian Chris Distefano for the first-ever Jersey Shore Roast, filmed live at Hard Rock Atlantic City. The roast was filmed for an upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, with cameras capturing every raw, hilarious, and totally unfiltered moment.
Property Brothers hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott prepare for holiday hosting with the Whirlpool® 36-Inch French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers.
Actress Juliette Lewis stars in a Hollywood-inspired, Holiday-themed video “Dear Juliette” from luxury fashion brand Simkhai. Wearing the Dakota gown and Love Knot shoes from the Simkhai Holiday collection, Juliette voices over a letter from a secret admirer as we watch her experience a missed connection with Santa Claus himself. Evoking the glamour of a Hollywood movie, the Holiday video from Simkhai will be live on Simkhai’s social channels from Dec 2.
Ben Sherman collaborated with five-time Olympic medalist and Paris 2024 Flagbearer Tom Daley to create unique hand-knit winter hats for the athletes carrying the Union Flag at the Opening and Closing Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Ceremonies.